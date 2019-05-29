Video: Godzilla takes over the towering Burj Khalifa

You are here

﻿

DUBAI: As fans snap up their cinema tickets for “Godzilla: King of the Monsters,” four of the film’s terrifying monsters took over the Burj Khalifa on Tuesday night in anticipation of the film’s release.

 The tallest building in the world came to life as giant moving images of the three-headed Ghidorah, the winged Mothra, the fiery Rodan and, finally, the king himself, Godzilla, appeared on its soaring structure. 

 “Godzilla: King of the Monsters” releases across UAE cinemas on May 30, and the rest of the GCC on Eid Al-Fitr.

 

Netflix announces Egyptian horror series as their third Arabic original show

Updated 28 May 2019
Arab News
0

Netflix announces Egyptian horror series as their third Arabic original show

  • The event will be based in the 1960s
  • It will be based on a horror series by Ahmed Khaled Towfik
Updated 28 May 2019
Arab News
0

DUBAI: Netflix has announced its third Arabic original series, titled “Paranormal” (Ma Wara’a Al Tabiei).

Netflix’s first Egyptian drama is based on the best-selling Arabic horror series by late Egyptian author Ahmed Khaled Towfik.

The series will be set in the 1960s and will follow hematologist Dr. Refaat Ismaeil as supernatural forces take over his life.

The series is set to be jointly produced by Cairo International Film Festival president Mohammed Hefzy and director Amr Salama.

Topics: Netflix series Egyptian

