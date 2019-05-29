Video: Godzilla takes over the towering Burj Khalifa

DUBAI: As fans snap up their cinema tickets for “Godzilla: King of the Monsters,” four of the film’s terrifying monsters took over the Burj Khalifa on Tuesday night in anticipation of the film’s release.

The tallest building in the world came to life as giant moving images of the three-headed Ghidorah, the winged Mothra, the fiery Rodan and, finally, the king himself, Godzilla, appeared on its soaring structure.

“Godzilla: King of the Monsters” releases across UAE cinemas on May 30, and the rest of the GCC on Eid Al-Fitr.