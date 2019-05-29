You are here

﻿

Libyan commander hands over prominent militant to Egypt

Hisham El-Ashmawi served in the Egyptian special forces before his dismissal in 2011. (AFP)
AP
CAIRO: A prominent Egyptian militant wanted for scores of terror attacks in his country was handed over by Libyan forces loyal to a commander pushing to take the capital of Tripoli and flown back to Egypt on Wednesday.
Egyptian TV networks aired footage of a blindfolded Hisham El-Ashmawi, a former army officer turned militant, landing in Cairo and being taken off a military plane.
El-Ashmawi was captured last October in the Libyan city of Derna, a longtime bastion of militants, by commander Khalifa Haftar’s Libyan National Army. 
El-Ashmawi’s return to Egypt came after a meeting Tuesday between Haftar and Egypt’s intelligence chief, Abbas Kamel, in the eastern city of Benghazi, which serves as Haftar’s base.
Haftar’s forces said on their Facebook page late Tuesday that El-Ashmawi was being returned to his home country. Another Egyptian militant, wanted for attacks in the Mediterranean city of Alexandria, was also sent back, according to Egypt’s state-run MENA news agency.
After his capture, Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi had called for El-Ashmawi’s extradition so that he can be “held accountable.”
El-Ashmawi served in the Egyptian special forces before his dismissal in 2011 following a military trial in which he was accused of spreading radical Islamic ideas.
After his dismissal, he joined militants in the Sinai Peninsula and helped establish an Al-Qaeda affiliate that later pledged allegiance to the Daesh group. At that point, El-Ashmawi broke up with the newly established Daesh affiliate, choosing to remain loyal to Egyptian militant Ayman Al-Zawahri who succeeded Osama bin Laden as leader of Al-Qaeda’s global terror network.
Egyptian officials say El-Ashmawi subsequently traveled to Syria, the Gaza Strip and Libya to join various militant groups. Libya’s turmoil in the wake of the 2011 toppling and later killing of longtime dictator Muammar Qaddafi had enabled the rise of militants there.
In Libya, El-Ashmawi set up the militant Al-Mourabitoun group blamed by Egypt for several attacks in the Western Desert, near the Libyan border. The attacks include a 2017 ambush that killed nearly 30 Christian pilgrims traveling to a remote monastery and an attack on a military checkpoint that killed more than two dozen troops, according to court documents obtained by The Associated Press.
Egyptian authorities believe El-Ashmawi also was behind a 2013 attempted assassination in Cairo of Egypt’s then-Interior Minister Mohammed Ibrahim.
He was sentenced to death in absentia by military courts in at least two cases but will have to be retried following his handover, according to Egyptian officials speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to talk to reporters.

EU says Turkey distancing itself from bloc, criticizes human rights record

BRUSSELS: The European Union said on Wednesday that Turkey continues to distance itself from the bloc and its values and says sees no reason to unblock the country’s EU membership talks.
In a progress report on Turkey’s membership prospects released Wednesday, the EU’s executive commission criticizes “serious backsliding in the areas of the rule of law and fundamental rights.”
The EU agreed last year that no new chapters in Turkey’s accession talks should be opened or closed and the report notes that “the underlying facts leading to this assessment still hold.”
Turkey has been involved in membership talks since October 2005 but progress has been extremely slow.
The topics of concern are all areas considered central for membership by the European Union, which prides itself on being a democratic club of market economies that respect the rule of law.
“Turkey has continued to move further away from the European Union,” the Commission said in its annual report on Ankara’s progress toward membership, a path formally undertaken in 2005.
“Negotiations have ... effectively come to a standstill,” the Commission said of Turkey, a member of the US-led NATO alliance which shares a border with Iraq and Syria.
Some EU countries oppose the large, relatively poor and mainly Muslim country joining. Germany, notably, would prefer an alternate kind of “privileged partnership” for Turkey.
But the office of the Turkish Foreign Ministry hit back at the criticisms from the EU, saying the findings in the enlargement report reflect the EU’s own “existential crisis.”
Turkey’s deputy foreign minister said the report does not “accurately assess the current situation” in the country and that Turkey would be “carefully noting the constructive criticism” in the report.
He said he also expected Turkey’s European allies to support it in its battle against security threats.
The EU wants to see a return to the reforms of Erdogan’s first years in power as prime minister from 2003 that made it an important emerging economy.
But the Commission said in its report that even with the lifting of a state of emergency in 2018 following a failed coup in July 2016, many of its “repressive elements” became law.

