You are here

  • Home
  • UK PM candidate Johnson to face court over Brexit claims
﻿

UK PM candidate Johnson to face court over Brexit claims

Boris Johnson, must appear in court over allegations he lied about Brexit (File/AFP)
Updated 29 May 2019
Reuters
0

UK PM candidate Johnson to face court over Brexit claims

  • The court accused him of lying about Brexit by stating Britain would be $442 million a week better off outside the EU
  • Brexit Justice Limited is the product of a campaign to undermine the result of the Brexit referendum
Updated 29 May 2019
Reuters
0

LONDON: Boris Johnson, the favorite to replace Theresa May as British prime minister, must appear in court over allegations he lied about Brexit by stating Britain would be $442 million a week better off outside the EU, a judge ruled on Wednesday.
The figure, famously emblazoned on a campaign bus, was a central and controversial part of the Leave campaign’s “take back control” message ahead of the 2016 Brexit referendum.
Opponents argued that it was deliberately misleading and it became symbolic of the divisions caused by the referendum, which saw Britons vote by 52%-48% to leave the European Union.
District Judge Margot Coleman ruled that Johnson, a former British foreign secretary and ex-mayor of London, must answer a private summons alleging he had committed three offenses of misconduct in a public office.
In her written ruling at London’s Westminster Magistrates’ Court, Coleman said the allegations were not proven and she had made no finding of fact.
“Having considered all the relevant factors I am satisfied that this is a proper case to issue the summons as requested for the three offenses as drafted,” Coleman said.
“This means the proposed defendant will be required to attend this court for a preliminary hearing, and the case will then be sent to the Crown Court for trial.”

POLITICAL STUNT?
Johnson’s spokesman was not immediately available for comment, but his lawyers had argued the case was no more than a political stunt by those opposed to Brexit.
Polls suggest that the flamboyant politician, known for his tousled blond hair, is well ahead of the other 10 declared candidates in the contest to replace May as leader of the Conservative Party and prime minister.
He was one of the leading supporters of Brexit during the 2016 vote and quit the government over May’s EU divorce deal which parliament rejected three times, leading her to announce she would step down as party leader on June 7.
According to the summons, a crowdfunded private prosecution brought by a group called “Brexit Justice,” Johnson deliberately made false comments about the cost of Britain’s EU membership before the referendum and the 2017 national election.
“During both time periods outlined above, the (proposed) defendant repeatedly lied and misled the British public as to the cost of EU membership, expressly stating, endorsing or inferring that the cost of EU membership was $442 million per week,” its application said.
In submissions to the court, Johnson’s lawyers said the case was brought for purely political purposes.
“Brexit Justice Limited is the product of a campaign to undermine the result of the Brexit referendum, and/or to prevent its consequences,” his lawyer argued.
“Its true purpose is not that it should succeed, but that it should be made at all. And made with as much public fanfare as the prosecution can engender.”
In September 2017, government statisticians criticized Johnson for repeating the $442 million figure which he argued could be spent on public services in Britain, saying it ignored the rebate that Britain received from the EU.
“It is a clear misuse of official statistics,” David Norgrove, chairman of the UK Statistics Authority, then wrote in a letter to Johnson.
Figures published by the Office for National Statistics in April 2016 showed Britain’s weekly net contribution to the EU to be about $240 million a week.
 

Topics: Brexit UK Boris Johnson

Related

0
World
Boris Johnson demands UK PM May scrap her Brexit proposals
0
World
Boris Johnson’s Brexit ‘suicide vest’ comment sparks furor

Tiny Irish village to welcome Trump with pride, not protest

Updated 29 May 2019
Reuters
0

Tiny Irish village to welcome Trump with pride, not protest

  • In Doonbeg, where residents credit Trump with securing their livelihoods when he bought the nearby golf resort five years ago, the tiny village is being decked out in American flags
  • Trump is expected to stay in his hotel for at least one night on June 5 in between visits to Britain and France, with security already stepped up in the area
Updated 29 May 2019
Reuters
0

DOONBEG, Ireland: In a small corner of Ireland’s west coast Donald Trump means jobs. And the locals are getting ready to line the street with the Stars and Stripes to express their gratitude when he visits next week.
Like in Britain, where Trump has been promised demonstrations on his first European stop, a number of Irish groups have called on people to protest against the president’s policies on issues such as immigration and climate change.
But in Doonbeg, where residents credit Trump with securing their livelihoods when he bought the nearby golf resort five years ago, the tiny village is being decked out in American flags and bunting in advance of his visit.
“There are over 300 employed here because of him, what else is around here?” Joe Pender said, as he and fellow locals Tommy Haugh and Danny Buckley were hanging flags from every lamppost in the one-street village.
“If we didn’t have the hotel, we’d have nothing here. It’d be a ghost town.”
Trump is expected to stay in his hotel for at least one night on June 5 in between visits to Britain and France, with security already stepped up in the area.
Pender, 60, remembers feeding cattle in the green fields where the Greg Norman-designed golf course was built in 2002 during Ireland’s “Celtic Tiger” boom years, promising to transform the local area.
He worked for the previous owners who placed the resort into receivership when Ireland’s boom turned to a spectacular bust a decade ago and unemployment in the region rocketed above 16 percent.
Trump, like many foreign investors, saw a potential bargain in Ireland and reaped the benefits as the economy grew faster than any other in Europe for five straight years, unemployment fell back below 5 percent and record numbers of tourists flocked to spots like Doonbeg, which overlooks the Atlantic Ocean.
“Nobody is perfect but if any place had what we had, they’d be on top of the world. He’s put bread and butter on the table,” said local priest Father Joe Haugh who, at the age of 87, still enjoys a round of golf — free of charge.
It is a top class course, according to Haugh, who is also flying an American flag outside his church for the visit.
But while Barack Obama was met by cheering crowds and struck public relations gold by sharing a Guinness with a distant cousin during the last presidential visit to Ireland in 2011, Trump should not expect a similar reception outside Doonbeg.
Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar opposed extending an invitation to Trump as a cabinet minister before changing his mind. He will meet the president at Shannon Airport, where a previous ministerial colleague was criticized by opposition politicians for greeting Trump on a red carpet on his last visit, as an investor, in 2014, before he was elected president.
Trump’s fans in Doonbeg are aware that he is a divisive figure, but it is still very difficult to find any among its population of 200 who will say a bad word against him.
“He has his own past but we didn’t elect the man. If our president went abroad and wasn’t welcomed, we’d be very upset. It’s courtesy,” said Ita Comerford, whose family have lived in the village for four generations.
Michael and Theresa McDermott, whose idyllic house overlooks the golf course, are in the security “red zone” and while they have identity passes to come and go next week, the one thing they cannot find is a US flag. The local shop is sold out.
With a night of Irish dancing and entertainment planned in the village while Trump is in town, local restaurant owner and publican Tommy Tubridy has been perfecting his Guinness pours, using careful tap skills to create the letters “T-R-U-M-P” in the creamy foam of the pint, just in case they get a visit.
“He’s a man that pulls a lot of surprises so you’d never know, he could pop down,” said Tubridy, who credits the hotel with keeping Doonbeg’s five pubs in business and even bringing home some of its emigrants hopeful of getting work again.
“He’s a non drinker though so he’d probably have a glass of the local spring water and that’d be grand.”

Topics: Donald Trump Leo Varadkar Barack Obama Ireland

Related

0
World
US Special Counsel Mueller says charging Donald Trump was ‘not an option’ in post-report comments
0
Media
Fake social media accounts spread pro-Iran, anti-Trump messages during 2018 election

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia's King Salman welcomes GCC, Arab leaders in Makkah
0
Israel PM’s wife reaches plea deal in delivery meals case: reports
0
Turkey breaks up smuggling ring that brought thousands of migrants to Europe
0
Tiny Irish village to welcome Trump with pride, not protest
0
US Special Counsel Mueller says charging Donald Trump was ‘not an option’ in post-report comments
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.