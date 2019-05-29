You are here

Nigerian President Buhari sworn in for second term

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari takes the oath of office during his inauguration for a second term in Abuja, Nigeria, May 29, 2019. (Reuters)
Nigerian Vice President Yemi Osinbajo signs a document while taking the oath of office as the Vice President of Nigeria during the presidential inauguration in Abuja, Nigeria May 29, 2019. (Reuters)
Updated 29 May 2019
AFP
  • Buhari began his 2nd term as head of Africa’s most populous nation
  • He is facing heightened pressure to defeat extremism and boost the oil-dependent economy amid concerns over his health
Updated 29 May 2019
AFP
ABUJA: Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari was sworn in for a second term in office on Wednesday, vowing once more to tackle crippling security threats and root out corruption in Africa’s key economy.
The 76-year old leader, in power since 2015 and re-elected in February, took the oath of office for a second four-year term in the capital Abuja.
“I do solemnly swear that I will be faithful and bear true allegiance to the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” Buhari said, dressed in simple white robes and traditional embroidered cap. “I will preserve, protect and defend the constitution.”
Buhari took the oath of office at what officials called a “low-key” ceremony.
It included a red-carpet arrival flanked by bagpipers with a military guard of honor and seating packed with dignitaries.
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo was also sworn into office.
Buhari was re-elected with 56 percent of the vote in Africa’s most-populous nation — and top oil producer — after a delayed poll that angered voters.
His rival, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who came second with 41 percent of the vote, has along with other opposition leaders launched an ongoing legal challenge to the victory.
They allege irregularities in the vote and have called it a “sham” result.
Buhari, a former army general who led a tough military government in the 1980s, campaigned on a promise to make the country safer.
He begins a final term beset with numerous challenges.
Nigeria is struggling from multiple conflicts, including an Islamist insurgency in the northeast of the country.
His time in power has also been dogged by questions about his medical fitness. He has spent several months abroad for treatment for an unspecified condition.
Buhari has touted himself as a “converted democrat” to persuade those with misgivings that his military past was history.
But in office he has struggled to shake off claims of authoritarianism — particularly in his fight against corruption which critics say has been one-sided against perceived political opponents.
Buhari, who inspected the military parade in front of applauding spectators after watching the flag of Nigeria raised to the national anthem, made no speech.
But ahead of the inauguration he told state television in an interview of what he hoped to achieve next — speaking how he wanted those stealing money from government to be “punished.”
The economy has suffered difficult times in recent years.
“My frustration is that we cannot move faster in prosecution and punishment of corrupt persons,” Buhari said late Monday.
“Even if you are using whistle blowers, you have to go to the police... to go through the rigmarole of full investigation before prosecution,” he added.
His last term was held up by squabbles with lawmakers in the National Assembly, who, among other things, blocked the passing of last year’s budget for several months.
He passed an ambitious budget for 2019 on Monday, although analysts criticized that as “unrealistic,” saying figures were based on an over-estimation of available income amid volatile global crude prices.
Analysts expect Buhari to follow the same agenda as his first term, but widening out efforts to claw back control of lawless regions.
Boko Haram attacks in the northeast are only one problem.
Criminal gangs of bandits carry out mass raids against villagers — looting, stealing livestock and killing — while kidnappers stage regularly take hostages for ransom.
A violent conflict between pastoralist herders and settled farmers has devastated large parts of the central “Middle Belt” of Nigeria.
“The focus on anti-corruption will remain top of the agenda, but is now more likely to zoom in on the judiciary and the police — with the aim of quickening the pace at which corruption cases are prosecuted,” said Sa’eed Husaini from a political analysis group, Control Risks.
“Security, his second big priority, will expand beyond a narrow focus on Boko Haram in the northeast, to include rural banditry in the northwest and Middle Belt.”

18 killed as Taliban strike near historic minaret

Updated 30 min 54 sec ago
AFP
Reuters
18 killed as Taliban strike near historic minaret

  • Militants capture some checkpoints around the heritage site
  • It is situated on the frontier of Ghor and Herat provinces
Updated 30 min 54 sec ago
AFP Reuters
HERAT: Taliban fighters have stormed several security posts providing protection to Afghanistan’s historic minaret of Jam, cutting access to the UNESCO World Heritage Site and killing 18 security forces, officials said on Wednesday.

The attack comes less than a week after the revered 12th-century minaret, located in a remote part of the western province of Ghor, was threatened by surging floodwaters.

“The Taliban have captured some checkpoints around the minaret. We had to retreat because more fighting would cause damage to the minaret,” Sayed Zia Hussaini, the deputy police chief of Ghor, said.

Abdul Hai Khatebi, the provincial governor spokesman, said 15 pro-government militias and three policemen had been killed in the attacks, which started on Monday.

“The Taliban have shut off telecommunication towers and have cut any access to the area,” Fakhruddin Ariapur, the Ghor province director of information and culture, said.

“The cleaning-up work (from the flood) has stopped and we don’t know what is happening there.”

Dramatic video footage from late last week showed brown torrents crashing up against the base of the brick minaret, which was built in about 1190. 

FASTFACT

The Jam minaret is the world’s second tallest made of bricks, reaching a height of 65 meters.

On Monday, the government said it had hired about 300 local workers to channel floodwaters away from the tower. The work appeared to have saved the minaret from imminent danger.

Located in an area largely under Taliban control, the Jam minaret is the world’s second tallest made of bricks, reaching a height of 65 meters (213 feet). It is situated on the frontier of Ghor and Herat provinces, at the heart of the former Ghorid Empire, which dominated Afghanistan and parts of India in the 12th-13th centuries.

On Tuesday, a Taliban delegation met a group of senior Afghan politicians in Moscow, insisting that international forces must leave Afghanistan for peace to be agreed, amid gathering diplomatic efforts to end the 18-year war. The delegation, led by chief Taliban negotiator Mullah Baradar Akhund, met politicians, including senior regional leaders and candidates challenging President Ashraf Ghani in this year’s presidential election.

“The Islamic Emirate wants peace but the first step is to remove obstacles to peace and end the occupation of Afghanistan,” Baradar said.

The Taliban, ousted by US-backed forces weeks after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the US, refer to themselves as the Islamic Emirate.

Topics: Taliban minaret Afghanistan Afghan Minaret of Jam

