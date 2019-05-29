You are here

  Founder of Dubai-based Abraaj released from UK prison after paying $19m bail
Founder of Dubai-based Abraaj released from UK prison after paying $19m bail

Arif Naqvi was arrested in April in connection with charges in the US of defrauding investors. (Reuters/ File photo)
Reuters
LONDON: Arif Naqvi, the Pakistani founder of collapsed private equity firm Abraaj Group, has been released from custody after meeting bail conditions including the payment of a £15 million ($19 million) security, a court official said.

Naqvi was being held at Wandsworth Prison in London after he was arrested in April in connection with charges he faces in the United States of defrauding investors including the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

“These past weeks have been an extremely challenging time for Mr Naqvi and his family,” said a statement released on Naqvi’s behalf via a PR firm.

“He maintains his innocence, and he fully expects to be cleared of any charges. Mr Naqvi has repeatedly stated his commitment to be a positive force in resolving this situation for all stakeholders.”

A London court ruled on May 3 that Naqvi would be able to leave custody if he met his bail conditions, including the payment of £15 million and an additional surety of £650,000.

The conditions also included a requirement to surrender his Pakistani passport, to wear an electronic tag and to remain under 24-hour curfew at an address given to the court, a prosecution spokesman said at the time.

A court official said on Wednesday that Naqvi was released late on Tuesday after the bail conditions were met.

Naqvi is required to appear again at Westminster Magistrates Court on June 12, the court official said.

Dubai-based Abraaj, once the Middle East and North Africa’s biggest buyout fund, began to unravel after a row with investors over the use of money in a $1 billion healthcare fund.

Topics: Abraaj Abraaj Group Arif Naqvi

Boeing 737 MAX may not return to service until August: IATA head

Reuters
Boeing 737 MAX may not return to service until August: IATA head

  • The 737 MAX was grounded globally in March after a crash in Ethiopia, the model’s second deadly crash in five months
  • Airline members want regulators to cooperate closely on the decision for the plane’s re-entry to service
Reuters
SEOUL: The International Air Transport Association (IATA) expects it could take until August before the Boeing 737 MAX returns to service, the airline group’s head said on Wednesday, adding that the final say on the timing rested with regulators.
The 737 MAX was grounded globally in March after a crash in Ethiopia killed all 157 people on board, the model’s second deadly crash in five months.
“We do not expect something before 10 to 12 weeks in re-entry into service,” IATA Director General Alexandre de Juniac told reporters in Seoul. “But it is not our hands. That is in the hands of regulators.”
IATA plans to organize a summit with airlines, regulators and the manufacturer in 5 to 7 weeks to discuss what is needed for the 737 MAX to return to service, he said.
At an IATA meeting in Montreal last week, airline members said they wanted regulators to cooperate closely on the decision for the plane’s re-entry to service, de Juniac said.
“We hope that they will align their timeframe,” he said of regulators.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) expects to approve the jet’s return to service as soon as late June, representatives of the US air regulator informed members of the United Nations’ aviation agency in a private briefing last week, sources told Reuters.
US operators United Airlines, Southwest Airlines, and American Airlines have removed the planes from their flight schedules until early to mid-August.

Topics: aviation Boeing Boeing 737 MAX

