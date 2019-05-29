You are here

WHO decries Big Tobacco bid to rebrand World No Tobacco Day

Cigarettes are blamed for some eight million deaths annually worldwide. (AFP)
Updated 29 May 2019
AFP
Updated 29 May 2019
AFP

Updated 29 May 2019
AFP
GENEVA: The World Health Organization on Wednesday condemned efforts by the world’s biggest cigarette vendor to rebrand a day dedicated to raising awareness about the dangers of tobacco use.
Ahead of World No Tobacco Day on Friday, the UN health agency launched a campaign to highlight the devastating impact smoking continues to have on human health and urged countries to step up the fight against the dangerous habit that causes some eight million deaths annually.
But it also voiced concern at attempts by Philip Morris International (PMI) to co-opt international efforts for its own campaign this week promoting new vaping and heated tobacco products as part of the solution to the world’s smoking epidemic.
“We regard the PMI campaign as little more than a cynical attempt by the company to promote its deadly products,” Vinayak Prasad, head of WHO’s Tobacco Free Initiative, told AFP in an email.
PMI, the maker of Marlboro, insisted Tuesday that World No Tobacco Day should be renamed “World No Smoking Day,” and it launched its own campaign dubbed “It’s Time to Unsmoke.”
The company has been working to promote its new so-called “smoke-free” products as far less harmful alternatives to traditional cigarettes, insisting its science shows they release far fewer dangerous toxins than conventional cigarettes.
It maintains that it is the combustion in regular cigarettes that is the main problem, and that other forms of tobacco-use and nicotine consumption are far less harmful, and is striving to convince governments to slap fewer restrictions and taxes on its new products.
But the WHO stressed that there was no independent science backing up PMI’s “harm-reduction” claims, flatly rejecting that the new products could be used as a tool to help people quit smoking.
“The claim that these are cessation aids is not substantiated,” Prasad said.
Anti-tobacco campaigners also voiced outrage at PMI’s campaign this week.
“This is the latest attempt by PMI to insinuate itself into the public health world under false pretenses, and its attempts to co-opt the day are disrespectful to the millions who have and will die from using PMI’s products,” Michel Legendre of Corporate Accountability said in a statement.
He slammed the company’s attempt “to draw some arbitrary distinction between smoking and tobacco, as if smoking is bad for your health but tobacco is not.”
“Nicotine is addictive and tobacco use is deadly, period,” he insisted.
WHO on Wednesday said it was focusing this year’s World No Tobacco Day on the damage smoking causes to lung health, dubbing its campaign “Don’t let tobacco take your breath away.”
It pointed out that some 3.3 million tobacco users or people exposed to second-hand smoke die each year from lung-related conditions, including 60,000 children under the age of five.

18 killed as Taliban strike near historic minaret

Updated 29 May 2019
AFP
Reuters
18 killed as Taliban strike near historic minaret

  • Militants capture some checkpoints around the heritage site
  • It is situated on the frontier of Ghor and Herat provinces
Updated 29 May 2019
AFP Reuters
HERAT: Taliban fighters have stormed several security posts providing protection to Afghanistan’s historic minaret of Jam, cutting access to the UNESCO World Heritage Site and killing 18 security forces, officials said on Wednesday.

The attack comes less than a week after the revered 12th-century minaret, located in a remote part of the western province of Ghor, was threatened by surging floodwaters.

“The Taliban have captured some checkpoints around the minaret. We had to retreat because more fighting would cause damage to the minaret,” Sayed Zia Hussaini, the deputy police chief of Ghor, said.

Abdul Hai Khatebi, the provincial governor spokesman, said 15 pro-government militias and three policemen had been killed in the attacks, which started on Monday.

“The Taliban have shut off telecommunication towers and have cut any access to the area,” Fakhruddin Ariapur, the Ghor province director of information and culture, said.

“The cleaning-up work (from the flood) has stopped and we don’t know what is happening there.”

Dramatic video footage from late last week showed brown torrents crashing up against the base of the brick minaret, which was built in about 1190. 

FASTFACT

The Jam minaret is the world’s second tallest made of bricks, reaching a height of 65 meters.

On Monday, the government said it had hired about 300 local workers to channel floodwaters away from the tower. The work appeared to have saved the minaret from imminent danger.

Located in an area largely under Taliban control, the Jam minaret is the world’s second tallest made of bricks, reaching a height of 65 meters (213 feet). It is situated on the frontier of Ghor and Herat provinces, at the heart of the former Ghorid Empire, which dominated Afghanistan and parts of India in the 12th-13th centuries.

On Tuesday, a Taliban delegation met a group of senior Afghan politicians in Moscow, insisting that international forces must leave Afghanistan for peace to be agreed, amid gathering diplomatic efforts to end the 18-year war. The delegation, led by chief Taliban negotiator Mullah Baradar Akhund, met politicians, including senior regional leaders and candidates challenging President Ashraf Ghani in this year’s presidential election.

“The Islamic Emirate wants peace but the first step is to remove obstacles to peace and end the occupation of Afghanistan,” Baradar said.

The Taliban, ousted by US-backed forces weeks after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the US, refer to themselves as the Islamic Emirate.

Topics: Taliban minaret Afghanistan Afghan Minaret of Jam

