Zain KSA, Detasad to develop cloud services in Kingdom

Hilton’s 100th anniversary celebrated in Jeddah

Hilton is celebrating its 100th anniversary, which is a rare moment in time that is seen by few corporations.

Jeddah Hilton and Waldorf Astoria Jeddah — Qasr Al-Sharq marked the occasion by inviting children with special needs to an event celebrating the milestone.

By doing so, the hotels aimed to reaffirm their leadership role in hospitality and innovation, and their commitment to impact the community, a press release said.

The event was held in the Al-Qasr ballroom and the lobby of the Jeddah Hilton, ornamented with various 100th anniversary-themed decorations. The occasion was attended by a number of distinguished guests, including Kamel Ajami, Hilton vice president of operations for Saudi Arabia and Levant; Fawaz Moumina, regional director of human resources; and Mazen Batterjee, vice president of the Jeddah Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The event was themed on Hilton’s global corporate responsibility strategy, Travel with Purpose, which aims to redefine and advance sustainable travel globally. By 2030, Hilton plans to double its investment in social impact and reduce its environmental footprint in half. With the aim of creating a positive social impact on the community, the two hotels hosted and distributed gifts to the 100 children with special needs from the Sunrise Center and the Saudi Society for Parents of Disabled people, led by their associate, Hattan Murad.

Ismail Sirry, general manager of the Jeddah Hilton and Waldorf Astoria Jeddah — Qasr Al-Sharq, welcomed the guests, saying: “We thank you for accepting our invitation and joining us to celebrate Hilton’s 100th anniversary in hospitality. We would also like to thank our guests from the Sunrise Center, the Saudi Society, Kabli Trade and all the honorable guests. We are delighted to open our hands to the community service, in line with Hilton’s deep vision to fill the earth with the light and warmth of hospitality.”

The event concluded with an elaborate lunch, specially prepared and served by members of the management and other staff of Jeddah Hilton and Waldorf Astoria Jeddah — Qasr Al-Sharq.

Hilton Hotels & Resorts has more than 585 hotels across six continents. Hilton is a global hospitality company with a portfolio of 17 brands comprising more than 5,600 properties with nearly 913,000 rooms, in 113 countries and territories.

Hilton earned a spot on the 2018 world’s best workplaces list, and has welcomed more than 3 billion guests in its nearly 100-year history.