Tous unveils limited-edition collection in KSA

﻿

The jewelry pieces can be worn for all occasions, such as wedding parties and official holidays, and can be given as gifts to friends and family.
Spanish jewelry and accessories brand Tous has released a new limited-edition collection for Ramadan in Saudi Arabia.

The collection reflects “the modern and young spirit of Tous, thanks to its variety and delicate designs,” a statement said.

The jewelry pieces can be worn for all occasions, such as wedding parties and official holidays, and can be given as gifts to friends and family.

“The collection has retained its revolutionary design, for which Tous is famous. It is one of the most attractive, elegant and splendorous collections, carefully designed in yellow and white gold to add a touch of beauty to every woman who wants to look her fashionable best at all events,” the brand said.

Beginning in 1920, the global jewelry brand is now present in 50 countries with more than 700 stores in cities including Barcelona, Beijing, Mexico City, Dubai, Jeddah, Madrid, Miami, Moscow, New York, Paris, Rome, Shanghai and Tokyo.

Saad A. Al-Sadhan, chief business and wholesale officer of Zain KSA, and Felix Wass, CEO and president of Detecon Al-Saudia (Detasad), have signed a strategic agreement that will see both companies develop cloud and managed services in the Kingdom.

This strategic partnership will open doors for both companies to share best practices and expertise in the field of ICT, including in areas of cloud computing, managed services, data centers, deployment solutions, cybersecurity and IoT solutions. 

Al-Sadhan said Zain KSA is always keen to enrich its business portfolio by partnering with companies specialized in their domains.

“We, at Zain, are aware of the digital transformation taking place in the market today, and such a partnership indicates our intention to transform and enhance our services and ensure customer satisfaction,” he added.

Wass said: “With the dynamic technological advancement, the massive development, and giga projects undergoing in Saudi Arabia, we believe that the Zain KSA and Detasad strategic partnership enabling advanced and complementary digital transformation solutions will support the growth of ICT services, which in turn will strongly contribute to the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.”

