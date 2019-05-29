Tous unveils limited-edition collection in KSA

Spanish jewelry and accessories brand Tous has released a new limited-edition collection for Ramadan in Saudi Arabia.

The collection reflects “the modern and young spirit of Tous, thanks to its variety and delicate designs,” a statement said.

The jewelry pieces can be worn for all occasions, such as wedding parties and official holidays, and can be given as gifts to friends and family.

“The collection has retained its revolutionary design, for which Tous is famous. It is one of the most attractive, elegant and splendorous collections, carefully designed in yellow and white gold to add a touch of beauty to every woman who wants to look her fashionable best at all events,” the brand said.

Beginning in 1920, the global jewelry brand is now present in 50 countries with more than 700 stores in cities including Barcelona, Beijing, Mexico City, Dubai, Jeddah, Madrid, Miami, Moscow, New York, Paris, Rome, Shanghai and Tokyo.