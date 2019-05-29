You are here

Careem enters micro-mobility space by buying Cyacle

Careem CXO and Co-founder Magnus Olsson with his Careem bike.
Careem has entered the micro-mobility space with the acquisition of UAE-based company Cyacle.

Launched in December 2014, Cyacle is a fully automated docked bikeshare service currently operating in Abu Dhabi. Stations run 24-hours a day via an app, a touchscreen kiosk and docking system that releases bikes using a ride code or a member key. 

The new app will be available for iOS and Android, initially as a standalone Careem app, which can be accessed via the main Careem app. Users can access the bikes via app or physically at one of the smart docking stations with credit and debit cards, and the service will offer bikes through a range of daily to yearly memberships. 

Careem CXO and Co-founder Magnus Olsson said: “This deal means Careem will be able to improve micro-mobility in the region and simplify one of the most important mobility issues — the first and last mile problem. Many journeys are relatively short in distance, including those to and from transportation hubs such as metro and bus stations, so increasing bicycle availability and expanding routes will transform how people commute, as well as offering micro-mobility solutions for short-distance trips.”

Hani Akasha, the Emirati founder of Cyacle, added: “The startup scene in the UAE is now such a fast-moving tech environment, and this just proves what we can do in this country.”

Sami Amin, CEO of Cyacle, said: “It’s exciting to be taking micro-mobility to the next level, becoming an integral part of life in the capital, and with Careem now involved it will accelerate the service and improve the lives of so many more people in the region.”

This acquisition is part of Careem’s overall platform strategy to offer complete mobility solutions, affordable transportation and first- and last-mile mobility. Careem plans to bring micro-mobility to more cities throughout the region over the next 12 months.

Regional governments are investing heavily in cycling infrastructure and the promotion of cycling as a healthy, sustainable and affordable mode of transportation. Careem will work closely with local governments and communities across the region to invest in bikeshare service in support of their micro-mobility goals.

Ford and Egyptian mobility company SWVL have announced a partnership agreement that will see the Ford Transit minibus as the preferred vehicle of choice on SWVL’s routes. 

The agreement will link the Transit with an app-based mass transit system that will enable commuters in Egypt’s major cities to enjoy an affordable alternative to existing transportation services.

The announcement was made in SWVL’s home city of Cairo, where the company has also partnered with Nasser Social Bank and EFG Hermes Bank to offer competitive lending rates to operators looking to adopt the Ford Transit bus as their vehicle of choice. 

“We are thrilled to bring Ford Transit to Egypt, debuting in such a prominent and important role through this partnership with SWVL,” said Achraf El-Boustani, managing director of Ford North Africa. 

Moustafa Kandil, SWVL’s CEO, said: “SWVL was created to help improve people’s lives by revolutionizing the transport scene in Egypt with a smart solution that helps ease the commute.”

We’re proud of the results we’ve achieved in such a short period of time, and the work that Ford has put in to help elevate the levels of service we offer our customers.”

