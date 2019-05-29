You are here

At Autocar Awards, Hyundai Nexo named a ‘game-changer’

Hyundai Nexo’s fuel cell electric powertrain offers the latest in fuel-cell electric vehicle technology.
The Hyundai Nexo fuel cell vehicle has been named as a “game-changer” at the Autocar Awards 2019, in recognition of its zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell technology. 

Mark Tisshaw, editor of Autocar, said: “Hyundai has become a world leader in advancing alternative fuel technologies, and developing them to production maturity before its rivals. Hot on the heels of its Kona Electric — arguably a game-changer itself — Hyundai has quickly launched Nexo, a new, hydrogen-powered SUV you can buy right now. Actually, it’s the latest of several generations of hydrogen fuel cell Hyundais, launched while most car makers are still years behind.”

Nexo’s fuel cell electric powertrain offers the latest in fuel cell electric vehicle technology, with increased performance over its ix35 fuel cell predecessor. An on-board electric motor produces 163PS, drawing power from an under-bonnet fuel cell stack, which combines oxygen from the surrounding air with hydrogen from Nexo’s high-pressure storage tanks. The result is electricity to power the motor and charge the battery, and water vapor, which harmlessly exits through the exhaust. With full tanks of hydrogen on board, Nexo is capable of traveling 414 miles, before being able to refuel in just a few minutes.

Nexo also has an advanced air purification system, which filters 99.9 percent of very fine dust (PM2.5). The vehicle shows the exact amount of air purified on the display panel in the car. Nexo has also been independently awarded the UL Bio Environmental Seal for the use of biofibers from sugarcane waste and vegetable plasticizers in the headliner and carpet areas, bioplastics from sugarcane and corn waste in door, seat, pillar and console trims and bio paint extracted from rapeseed and soybean oils for the dashboard and center console.

Careem has entered the micro-mobility space with the acquisition of UAE-based company Cyacle.

Launched in December 2014, Cyacle is a fully automated docked bikeshare service currently operating in Abu Dhabi. Stations run 24-hours a day via an app, a touchscreen kiosk and docking system that releases bikes using a ride code or a member key. 

The new app will be available for iOS and Android, initially as a standalone Careem app, which can be accessed via the main Careem app. Users can access the bikes via app or physically at one of the smart docking stations with credit and debit cards, and the service will offer bikes through a range of daily to yearly memberships. 

Careem CXO and Co-founder Magnus Olsson said: “This deal means Careem will be able to improve micro-mobility in the region and simplify one of the most important mobility issues — the first and last mile problem. Many journeys are relatively short in distance, including those to and from transportation hubs such as metro and bus stations, so increasing bicycle availability and expanding routes will transform how people commute, as well as offering micro-mobility solutions for short-distance trips.”

Hani Akasha, the Emirati founder of Cyacle, added: “The startup scene in the UAE is now such a fast-moving tech environment, and this just proves what we can do in this country.”

Sami Amin, CEO of Cyacle, said: “It’s exciting to be taking micro-mobility to the next level, becoming an integral part of life in the capital, and with Careem now involved it will accelerate the service and improve the lives of so many more people in the region.”

This acquisition is part of Careem’s overall platform strategy to offer complete mobility solutions, affordable transportation and first- and last-mile mobility. Careem plans to bring micro-mobility to more cities throughout the region over the next 12 months.

Regional governments are investing heavily in cycling infrastructure and the promotion of cycling as a healthy, sustainable and affordable mode of transportation. Careem will work closely with local governments and communities across the region to invest in bikeshare service in support of their micro-mobility goals.

