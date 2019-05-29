You are here

MAGRABi Optical announces ‘Vision for All’ initiative

MARGRABi’s ‘The Arabian Eye’ campaign centers around the idea of a shared Arab identity through the eyes of young Arabs today.
MAGRABi Optical will donate 10,000 pairs of optical frames to the needy children and elderly, as part of its “Vision for All” initiative, in collaboration with Al-Basar International Foundation. 

The eyewear chain will donate one optical frame for every pair of sunglasses or eyeglasses sold during the last 10 days of Ramadan across its stores. 

“Eighty percent of what a human can learn is perceived through the eyes. We understand the real-life impact of poor vision and we always strive to grant everyone the opportunity to have a healthy eyesight and improve the quality of their lives. To build on the spirit of giving during Ramadan, we are delighted to announce the ‘Vision for All’ initiative, with an aim of giving back to the communities in which we operate,” said Amin Magrabi, CEO of MAGRABi Retail.

Dr. Adel bin Abdul Aziz bin Ibrahim Al-Rashoud, secretary-general of Al-Basar International Foundation, said: “We share the same vision with MAGRABi Optical, we both aim to give people who are visually impaired the opportunity to have their eyesight back and help them contribute positively to their communities. We are pleased to have such fruitful collaboration with MARGRABi. Earlier this year, MAGRABi donated 6,000 eyeglasses that have contributed significantly to improving the lives for many people.” 

The “Vision for All” initiative is part of the “The Arabian Eye” campaign, which MAGRABi launched during the holy month, with the aim of empowering the vision of a contemporary Arabia that cherishes its common values, cultural heritage of the past, and embraces its diversity.

The campaign video, shot in Lebanon, centers around the idea of “Al-Ourouba,” or the shared Arab identity through the eyes of young Arabs today.

The campaign brings together a diverse cast of influencers from around the region, including Leena Al-Ghouti from Palestine, Hala Abdullah from Saudi Arabia, Salma Abu Deif from Egypt, Muhanned Al-Hamdi from Saudi Arabia and Mahmoud Sidani from Lebanon.

MAGRABi opened its first store in 1927. The brand today has more than 200 boutiques across nine countries in the Middle East, in addition to 20 MAGRABi Foundation hospitals focused on vision and eye health research.

MAGRABi boutiques and eyewear concept stores in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Lebanon, Egypt and Turkey, are home to a carefully curated collection of eyewear styles and designer brands, as well as contact lenses.

The Hyundai Nexo fuel cell vehicle has been named as a “game-changer” at the Autocar Awards 2019, in recognition of its zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell technology. 

Mark Tisshaw, editor of Autocar, said: “Hyundai has become a world leader in advancing alternative fuel technologies, and developing them to production maturity before its rivals. Hot on the heels of its Kona Electric — arguably a game-changer itself — Hyundai has quickly launched Nexo, a new, hydrogen-powered SUV you can buy right now. Actually, it’s the latest of several generations of hydrogen fuel cell Hyundais, launched while most car makers are still years behind.”

Nexo’s fuel cell electric powertrain offers the latest in fuel cell electric vehicle technology, with increased performance over its ix35 fuel cell predecessor. An on-board electric motor produces 163PS, drawing power from an under-bonnet fuel cell stack, which combines oxygen from the surrounding air with hydrogen from Nexo’s high-pressure storage tanks. The result is electricity to power the motor and charge the battery, and water vapor, which harmlessly exits through the exhaust. With full tanks of hydrogen on board, Nexo is capable of traveling 414 miles, before being able to refuel in just a few minutes.

Nexo also has an advanced air purification system, which filters 99.9 percent of very fine dust (PM2.5). The vehicle shows the exact amount of air purified on the display panel in the car. Nexo has also been independently awarded the UL Bio Environmental Seal for the use of biofibers from sugarcane waste and vegetable plasticizers in the headliner and carpet areas, bioplastics from sugarcane and corn waste in door, seat, pillar and console trims and bio paint extracted from rapeseed and soybean oils for the dashboard and center console.

