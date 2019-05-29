MAGRABi Optical announces ‘Vision for All’ initiative

MAGRABi Optical will donate 10,000 pairs of optical frames to the needy children and elderly, as part of its “Vision for All” initiative, in collaboration with Al-Basar International Foundation.

The eyewear chain will donate one optical frame for every pair of sunglasses or eyeglasses sold during the last 10 days of Ramadan across its stores.

“Eighty percent of what a human can learn is perceived through the eyes. We understand the real-life impact of poor vision and we always strive to grant everyone the opportunity to have a healthy eyesight and improve the quality of their lives. To build on the spirit of giving during Ramadan, we are delighted to announce the ‘Vision for All’ initiative, with an aim of giving back to the communities in which we operate,” said Amin Magrabi, CEO of MAGRABi Retail.

Dr. Adel bin Abdul Aziz bin Ibrahim Al-Rashoud, secretary-general of Al-Basar International Foundation, said: “We share the same vision with MAGRABi Optical, we both aim to give people who are visually impaired the opportunity to have their eyesight back and help them contribute positively to their communities. We are pleased to have such fruitful collaboration with MARGRABi. Earlier this year, MAGRABi donated 6,000 eyeglasses that have contributed significantly to improving the lives for many people.”

The “Vision for All” initiative is part of the “The Arabian Eye” campaign, which MAGRABi launched during the holy month, with the aim of empowering the vision of a contemporary Arabia that cherishes its common values, cultural heritage of the past, and embraces its diversity.

The campaign video, shot in Lebanon, centers around the idea of “Al-Ourouba,” or the shared Arab identity through the eyes of young Arabs today.

The campaign brings together a diverse cast of influencers from around the region, including Leena Al-Ghouti from Palestine, Hala Abdullah from Saudi Arabia, Salma Abu Deif from Egypt, Muhanned Al-Hamdi from Saudi Arabia and Mahmoud Sidani from Lebanon.

MAGRABi opened its first store in 1927. The brand today has more than 200 boutiques across nine countries in the Middle East, in addition to 20 MAGRABi Foundation hospitals focused on vision and eye health research.

MAGRABi boutiques and eyewear concept stores in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Lebanon, Egypt and Turkey, are home to a carefully curated collection of eyewear styles and designer brands, as well as contact lenses.