Solar, onshore wind to fall below cost of fossil fuel for first time

Four fifths of large-scale solar capacity to be commissioned next year shows lower prices than the cheapest new coal-fired, oil or natural gas sources. (Shutterstock)
  • Record low solar auction prices in Saudi Arabia and UAE reflect falling cost of renewables
LONDON: Electricity generated by onshore wind and solar photovoltaic (PV) technologies will in the next year be consistently cheaper than from any fossil fuel source, a report showed on Wednesday, boosting the case for energy sources that do not emit carbon.
The trend for cut-price renewable energy is already set but the report by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) gives fresh evidence of the speed of the decline, driven by increased production runs and technology improvements.
“Onshore wind and solar PV are set by 2020 to consistently offer a less expensive source of new electricity than the least-cost fossil-fuel alternative without financial assistance,” said IRENA, a government-backed body that aims to support countries in their transition to sustainable energy sources.
The global weighted average cost of electricity generated by concentrated solar power fell by 26 percent last year from a year earlier, data compiled by the agency showed. Bioenegy fell by 14 percent, solar PV and onshore wind by 13 percent, hydropower by 12 percent and geothermal and offshore wind by 1 percent.
Costs of $0.03 to $0.04 per kilowatt hour (kWh) for onshore wind and solar PV are already possible in some parts of the world.

 

Record-low auction prices for solar PV over the past couple of years in Chile, Mexico, Peru, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates for example have seen a cost as low as $0.03/kWh, IRENA found.
More than three quarters of onshore wind and four fifths of large-scale solar PV capacity to be commissioned next year shows lower prices than the cheapest new coal-fired, oil or natural gas sources, the report said.
At the start of last year, IRENA forecast the global average cost of electricity could fall to less than $0.049/kWh for onshore wind and $0.055/kWh for solar PV by 2020.
“A year later, the potential value for onshore wind in 2020 has dropped a further 8 percent to $0.045/kWh, while that of solar PV has dropped 13 percent to $0.048/kWh,” said the report, based on data from IRENA’s own members, business journals, industry groups, consultancies, governments, auctions and tenders.
As well as 160 countries, IRENA’s membership includes utilities, project developers, research institutes and companies, all of which provided data for its Renewable Cost Database. 

FASTFACTS

26 %

The global weighted average cost of electricity generated by concentrated solar power fell by 26 percent last year from a year earlier.

Founder of Dubai-based Abraaj released from UK prison after paying $19m bail

Founder of Dubai-based Abraaj released from UK prison after paying $19m bail

  • Arif Naqvi was arrested in April in connection with charges he faces in the United States of defrauding investors including the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation
  • Abraaj, once the Middle East and North Africa’s biggest buyout fund, began to unravel after a row with investors over the use of money in a $1 billion healthcare fund
LONDON: Arif Naqvi, the Pakistani founder of collapsed private equity firm Abraaj Group, has been released from custody after meeting bail conditions including the payment of a £15 million ($19 million) security, a court official said.

Naqvi was being held at Wandsworth Prison in London after he was arrested in April in connection with charges he faces in the United States of defrauding investors including the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

“These past weeks have been an extremely challenging time for Mr Naqvi and his family,” said a statement released on Naqvi’s behalf via a PR firm.

“He maintains his innocence, and he fully expects to be cleared of any charges. Mr Naqvi has repeatedly stated his commitment to be a positive force in resolving this situation for all stakeholders.”

A London court ruled on May 3 that Naqvi would be able to leave custody if he met his bail conditions, including the payment of £15 million and an additional surety of £650,000.

The conditions also included a requirement to surrender his Pakistani passport, to wear an electronic tag and to remain under 24-hour curfew at an address given to the court, a prosecution spokesman said at the time.

A court official said on Wednesday that Naqvi was released late on Tuesday after the bail conditions were met.

Naqvi is required to appear again at Westminster Magistrates Court on June 12, the court official said.

Dubai-based Abraaj, once the Middle East and North Africa’s biggest buyout fund, began to unravel after a row with investors over the use of money in a $1 billion healthcare fund.

Topics: Abraaj Abraaj Group Arif Naqvi

