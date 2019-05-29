You are here

One dead, dozens hurt as Indian troops fire during Kashmir protests

Kashmiri volunteers and medical workers transport an injured youth on a stretcher after he was wounded by pellet-shot during clashes with government forces, at a hospital in Srinagar. (AFP)
  • Muslim-majority Kashmir is the subject of decades of hostility between nuclear rivals India and Pakistan, who have fought two wars over the territory
  • Many people in Indian-controlled Kashmir resent Indian rule, and often protest in support of separatist militants
SRINAGAR, India: Indian troops fired live rounds during protests at two places in Indian-controlled Kashmir on Wednesday, killing one person and injuring at least 50, police and an eyewitness said.
A senior police officer told Reuters a civilian, Sajjad Ahmad Parray, died after Indian troops fired ammunition, including live rounds and metal pellets, in Pinjoora, a village in South Kashmir’s Shopian district.
“At least 20 including two girls received pellet injuries, some of them in their eyes,” added the officer, who asked not to be named.
Eyewitness Aijaz Ahmad told Reuters Parray died on the way to hospital after being shot at by troops.
The protests came during a gunbattle in the village between two militants and Indian troops, the officer said.
Muslim-majority Kashmir is the subject of decades of hostility between nuclear rivals India and Pakistan, who have fought two wars over the territory. They came close to a third war earlier this year after a suicide car bomb by a Pakistani militant group killed dozens of Indian police in the region.
Many people in Indian-controlled Kashmir resent Indian rule, and often protest in support of separatist militants.
The senior officer said that at a second gunbattle, also on Wednesday, protesters pelted stones at troops to disrupt an operation in Muhammad Pora village in Kulgam district.
At least 30 people were hurt, one hit by a bullet and others with pellets. He said that militants trapped at the second site managed to escape from the gunbattle.
Police and army spokesmen did not respond to requests for comment.

HERAT: Taliban fighters have stormed several security posts providing protection to Afghanistan’s historic minaret of Jam, cutting access to the UNESCO World Heritage Site and killing 18 security forces, officials said on Wednesday.

The attack comes less than a week after the revered 12th-century minaret, located in a remote part of the western province of Ghor, was threatened by surging floodwaters.

“The Taliban have captured some checkpoints around the minaret. We had to retreat because more fighting would cause damage to the minaret,” Sayed Zia Hussaini, the deputy police chief of Ghor, said.

Abdul Hai Khatebi, the provincial governor spokesman, said 15 pro-government militias and three policemen had been killed in the attacks, which started on Monday.

“The Taliban have shut off telecommunication towers and have cut any access to the area,” Fakhruddin Ariapur, the Ghor province director of information and culture, said.

“The cleaning-up work (from the flood) has stopped and we don’t know what is happening there.”

Dramatic video footage from late last week showed brown torrents crashing up against the base of the brick minaret, which was built in about 1190. 

FASTFACT

The Jam minaret is the world’s second tallest made of bricks, reaching a height of 65 meters.

On Monday, the government said it had hired about 300 local workers to channel floodwaters away from the tower. The work appeared to have saved the minaret from imminent danger.

Located in an area largely under Taliban control, the Jam minaret is the world’s second tallest made of bricks, reaching a height of 65 meters (213 feet). It is situated on the frontier of Ghor and Herat provinces, at the heart of the former Ghorid Empire, which dominated Afghanistan and parts of India in the 12th-13th centuries.

On Tuesday, a Taliban delegation met a group of senior Afghan politicians in Moscow, insisting that international forces must leave Afghanistan for peace to be agreed, amid gathering diplomatic efforts to end the 18-year war. The delegation, led by chief Taliban negotiator Mullah Baradar Akhund, met politicians, including senior regional leaders and candidates challenging President Ashraf Ghani in this year’s presidential election.

“The Islamic Emirate wants peace but the first step is to remove obstacles to peace and end the occupation of Afghanistan,” Baradar said.

The Taliban, ousted by US-backed forces weeks after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the US, refer to themselves as the Islamic Emirate.

