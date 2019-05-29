Abdullah Al-Zamil has been the chairman of the board of directors at Dammam Airport Co. (DACO) since 2017.
He got his bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering from the University of Washington in Seattle in 1987. He got his master’s degree in business management from King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals in 1993.
He started as an industrial engineer for Zamil Air Conditioners in 1987, where he later became vice president in a number of divisions and was promoted to senior vice president.
Al-Zamil became COO of Zamil Industrial Investment Co. in 2003. He became CEO in 2009 and is a member of the board of directors.
He was appointed CEO and chairman of the board of directors of the Gulf International Bank in Saudi Arabia this year, and is its vice chairman in Bahrain. He has been chairman of the board of directors at Saudi Global Ports since 2012 and chairman at GIB Capital since 2009.
He is a board member at the General Authority of Civil Aviation, Arabian Fiberglass Insulation Co. Ltd., Middle East Air Conditioners Co., the Human Resources Development Fund, and VIVA Bahrain.
On Wednesday, Eastern Province Gov. Prince Saud bin Naif received Al-Zamil and DACO CEO Turki Al-Jawini.
During the meeting, DACO officials briefed the governor on the airport’s annual report for 2018. The governor said there was a need to develop services to satisfy passengers and attract more franchises.
1,200 prominent Muslim figures sign anti-extremism declaration
Updated 30 May 2019
TARIQ AL-THAQAFI
MAKKAH: A historic anti-extremism document has been signed by 1,200 figures from the Muslim world following a landmark gathering in the holy city of Makkah.
The four-day conference, organized by the Muslim World League (MWL), was attended by dignitaries, scholars, senior officials and leading thinkers who between them represented 139 countries. The delegates also represented 27 components of different Islamic sects.
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman was the first leader to sign the declaration and later received the scholars in the holy city. The king was given the final Makkah Declaration document.
Signatories confirmed they sought to interact with all walks of life to achieve the interests of human beings, promote noble values, build bridges, and to confront injustice and hatred.
The Makkah Declaration said that religious and cultural diversity did not justify conflict and that civilized dialogue was the path to overcoming historical differences.
It called for legislation to deter people who promoted hate and instigated violence, saying such laws would weaken the causes of religious and ethnic conflict. It condemned attacks on places of worship, calling them criminal acts that required a strong legislative and security response. It said the extremist ideas that motivated these types of attacks needed to be challenged.
The Makkah Declaration said it was everyone’s duty to fight terrorism, injustice, oppression and the violation of human rights. It also urged greater environmental protection, saying that wasting natural resources and causing pollution breached the rights of future generations.
It warned that Islamophobia stemmed from ignorance about the reality of Islam and that people clung to the misdeeds committed by those claiming to be Muslims and falsely attributing their acts to Islamic laws.
The declaration called for non-interference in the affairs of other states as it was an unacceptable violation, singling out the marketing of sectarian ideas or attempts to impose fatwas.
It recognized the principles of women’s empowerment, the rejection of their marginalization, the degradation of their dignity, the minimization of their role, or the obstruction of their opportunities in the religious, scientific, political or social arena. It called for the protection of young Muslims’ identity with special attention to five key points — religion, homeland, culture, history and language.
Identity should be protected from attempts at deliberate or unintentional exclusion or assimilation. Young people also needed to be protected from intellectual extremism and the idea that there was a clash of civilizations.
Young people should be equipped with the values of tolerance, peaceful coexistence and harmony in order to accept the existence of others, preserve their dignity and rights and respect the laws and regulations of the countries they lived in, the declaration added.
Earlier this week the conference heard that Saudi Arabia had fought extremism with “determination and decisiveness.”
“Saudi Arabia has strongly condemned and fought all forms of extremism, violence and terrorism, with ideology, determination and decisiveness, and has opposed any identification with them,” King Salman said in a speech delivered on his behalf by Makkah Gov. Prince Khalid Al-Faisal.
Saudi Arabia was committed to “spreading peace and coexistence and has established international intellectual platforms and centers to promote these principles,” the king said.
“We reiterate our invitation to stop the racist and xenophobic speech from whatever source and under any pretext whatsoever,” he added.
The MWL conference discussed topics including “Moderation in Islamic History and Jurisprudence Heritage” and “Practical Programs to Promote Moderation Among Youth.”
The conference marked the start of several major regional summits in the Kingdom this week. Arab League members and Gulf Cooperation Council leaders will discuss Iran’s recent aggression toward Saudi Arabia and the wider region.
In addition, dozens of member states from the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) have been invited to attend the body’s 14th Islamic summit.