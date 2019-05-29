You are here

  • Home
  • Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal storm into third round of French Open
﻿

Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal storm into third round of French Open

Switzerland's Roger Federer serves a ball to Germany's Oscar Otte during their men's singles second round match on day four of The Roland Garros 2019 French Open tennis tournament in Paris on May 29, 2019. (AFP)
Updated 30 May 2019
AFP
0

Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal storm into third round of French Open

  • Women’s favorite Kiki Bertens quits match against Viktoria Kuzmova due to illness
Updated 30 May 2019
AFP
0

PARIS: Roger Federer breezed into the third round of the French Open for the 15th time on Wednesday by seeing off German lucky loser Oscar Otte, while 11-time champion Rafael Nadal and Stefanos Tsitsipas also progressed, but women’s contender Kiki Bertens retired with illness.

The 37-year-old Federer held off a persistent world No. 144 Otte, saving all four break points he faced in a 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 win on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Next up for the 20-time Grand Slam title winner is a clash with Norway’s Casper Ruud who put out Italian 29th seed Matteo Berrettini 6-4, 7-5, 6-3.

“The Grand Slams are incredible. You can meet a player who qualified who (you) have not heard of before,” said Federer, who last played at Roland Garros in 2015.

“It was difficult, he really played a great match.”

Federer’s only French Open trophy came in 2009, and 10 years on he faces a daunting task to grab a second, potentially needing to beat Tsitsipas, Nadal and world No. 1 Novak Djokovic in order to come out on top.

He was on his game against Otte, though, breaking once in each set and serving strongly.

Nadal continued the strong start to his bid for a record-extending 12th title with a comfortable victory over German qualifier Yannick Maden.

The 32-year-old Nadal was in near total control against world No. 114 Maden bar some nervy moments in the third set, winning 6-1, 6-2, 6-4.

The 17-time major champion will play Belgian 27th seed David Goffin in the last 32.

“He (Maden) is a good player. He had already won four matches so was full of confidence,” said Nadal, whose Roland Garros win-loss record now reads an incredible 88-2.

“For me it was an important victory.”

The Spaniard wasted little time in wrapping up the first two sets on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

Maden may have briefly allowed himself to dream of an outrageous upset when he twice broke to level at 3-3 and then 4-4 in the third set, but Nadal put him back in his place with two quick games to seal victory.

Nadal appears to be hitting form at just the right time, after following three consecutive semifinal defeats on clay with the Italian Open title before arriving in Paris.

He finished the match with 43 winners against just 23 unforced errors.

Dutch women’s fourth seed Bertens retired from her match with Viktoria Kuzmova with illness while trailing 3-1, 40-15.

The 27-year-old, one of the favorites for the tournament, complained of shaking and a lack of energy before calling it quits, leaving Kuzmova with a third-round clash against either Britain’s Johanna Konta or American Lauren Davis.

Greek star Tsitsipas did not have things all his own way against Bolivia’s Hugo Dellien on Court Simonne Mathieu, but managed to grind out a 4-6, 6-0, 6-3, 7-5 victory on his fourth match point.

The sixth seed, who beat Federer en route to the Australian Open semifinals earlier this year, will take on Serbia’s Filip Krajinovic in his maiden appearance in the third round.

“Once I got myself into the right mindset, things seemed to flow my way,” said 20-year-old Tsitsipas. “And from there, winning the set 6-0 was good confidence boost for me.”

Elsewhere on Wednesday, 2015 champion Stan Wawrinka showed that he can not be ruled out of contention with an impressive 6-1, 6-4, 6-0 success against in-form Chilean Cristian Garin. The Swiss will play either Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov or former US Open winner Marin Cilic next.

Ukrainian Elina Svitolina will face 2016 champion Garbine Muguruza in the third round after the ninth seed’s compatriot Kateryna Kozlova pulled out of the tournament before their match with a viral infection.

Spain’s Muguruza, seeded 19th this year, eased to a 6-4, 6-1 victory over Swede Johanna Larsson to advance.

Second seed Karolina Pliskova also clinched a straight-sets win in round two, beating Slovakia’s Kristina Kucova 6-2, 6-2 to set up a tie with Croatian 31st seed Petra Martic.

Last year’s runner-up Sloane Stephens cruised through with a 6-1, 7-6 (7/3) win over Sara Sorribes Tormo on Court Philippe Chatrier.

The former US Open champion, who lost to Simona Halep in the 2018 French Open final, will play Slovenia’s Polona Hercog next after she edged out American Jennifer Brady 6-3, 6-7 (8/10), 6-4.

Topics: Roger Federer Rafael Nadal French Open Roland Garros

Related

0
Sport
Nadal, Djokovic have it easy at Roland Garros
0
Sport
‘Must do better’ Simona Halep into third Roland Garros final, faces Sloane Stephens

Eden Hazard scores twice as Chelsea sweep aside Arsenal in Europa League final in Baku

Updated 30 May 2019
AFP
0

Eden Hazard scores twice as Chelsea sweep aside Arsenal in Europa League final in Baku

  • Olivier Giroud broke the deadlock just after half-time before Pedro Rodriguez doubled Chelsea’s lead
  • Eden Hazard converted a penalty to make it 3-0 and then wrapped up victory with his second goal following a fine consolation strike by Alex Iwobi
Updated 30 May 2019
AFP
0

BAKU: Eden Hazard scored twice in what could be his farewell appearance as Chelsea swept away Arsenal in the Europa League final in Baku, winning 4-1 to hand Maurizio Sarri his first major trophy as a coach.
This match started at 11pm local time on Wednesday in Azerbaijan, but it was Thursday by the time it came to life with a flood of second-half goals started by Olivier Giroud’s 49th-minute opener against his old club.
Hazard then set up Pedro Rodriguez for Chelsea’s second before grabbing a brace of his own — including a penalty — either side of Alex Iwobi’s reply for Arsenal.
The Belgian has been tipped to leave Chelsea for Real Madrid after seven years in England, and if this is to be Hazard’s swansong it was the perfect way to go.
It is his, and Chelsea’s, second Europa League this decade and comes after they finished third in the Premier League to secure their return to the Champions League next season.
There will be no return to Europe’s top table for Arsenal. Unai Emery’s side had to win here to qualify for the Champions League but they were just not good enough on a bizarre night in Azerbaijan’s capital.
Emery was hoping to win this competition for the fourth time. He will get another chance next season, but for now Arsenal’s 25-year wait to bring back a European trophy to north London goes on.
Chelsea will remember their evening with fondness, as will Sarri, who 24 hours earlier had stolen the headlines when he angrily stormed off the pitch here during a training session in front of the television cameras.
The few Chelsea supporters who came will not forget their night either, but the fact there were reportedly only around 1,300 in Azerbaijan will be a source of regret to those at Stamford Bridge.
UEFA’s decision to play the game here had been heavily criticized, with the difficulty and cost of coming to the shores of the Caspian Sea preventing many fans from traveling and meaning Arsenal’s Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan was controversially absent.
Azerbaijan’s strongman President Ilham Aliyev was in the crowd, but there were thousands of empty seats in the Baku Olympic Stadium, a ground which holds almost 70,000,
That meant that, far away from the blood and thunder of a typical derby fixture between these two London clubs, this had the feel of an end-of-season exhibition match on a foreign tour, for much of the first half at least.
The players seemed to be short of their usual rhythm in a match played two and a half weeks after the Premier League season ended.
It came to life though, with an early moment of controversy when Italian referee Gianluca Rocchi dismissed Arsenal appeals for a penalty as Alexandre Lacazette went down under a challenge from Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.
Granit Xhaka then saw his powerful strike from 25 yards graze the crossbar on its way over as the half-hour mark approached.
Only after that did Chelsea come to life, but Petr Cech — facing his old side in his final match before retiring — blocked an Emerson Palmieri shot and then denied Giroud at the end of a fine move.
However, as the clock ticked past midnight after a goalless first half, Chelsea went ahead when Giroud stole in front of Laurent Koscielny and stooped to head Emerson’s ball in from the left past Cech.
It was his 11th goal in this season’s competition, and there was to be no comeback from Arsenal, with Chelsea quickly putting this final beyond their opponents’ reach as Hazard took over.
He set up Pedro for a clipped finish low beyond Cech and into the far corner on the hour mark, and five minutes later Hazard calmly rolled in a penalty awarded after Ainsley Maitland-Niles had barged into Giroud.
Substitute Iwobi’s sublime reply soon followed, but Arsenal had left themselves with too much to do, and Giroud and Hazard then combined brilliantly for the Belgian to get his second and Chelsea’s fourth in the 72nd minute.

Topics: Chelsea Arsenal Europa League

Related

0
Sport
Arsenal, Chelsea put one foot in Europa League semis
0
Sport
Chelsea qualify for Champions League as Arsenal, Man Utd flop

Latest updates

Girl believed to be tiniest surviving newborn weighed as much as apple
0
Prominent Muslim figures: religious, cultural diversity don’t justify ‘conflict’
0
Visitors to Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah praise Saudi efforts to serve Islam
0
DiplomaticQuarter: US envoy praises Saudi Arabia’s development
0
Eden Hazard scores twice as Chelsea sweep aside Arsenal in Europa League final in Baku
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.