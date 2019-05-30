Check sugar level of your kids sans finger pricks

RIYADH: Parents can now measure the blood sugar level of their children without finger pricks through the new “flash glucose monitoring system.”

The method is easy and can be done without wakening the child or stopping him or her from doing any activity.

Through a video shared on Twitter, the Ministry of Health is showing parents how to use the sensor to measure sugar blood levels.

To start, parents wipe the forearm with a medical disinfectant then leave it to dry. They then remove the cover of the monitor, put the sensor inside and press down until the sensor fits in the monitor. They then place the monitor on the forearm of the child. The small sensor will be attached to the upper arm.

Parents should then go to the home page of the monitor and look for the new sensor, then wave the reader device 4 centimeters away to connect it. For the first use, they should wait for 60 minutes, then wave it again to see the results of the test. They will see a number of results: The current blood sugar level, the sugar level increasing or decreasing and sugar levels during the past eight hours.

The device also shows the number of hypoglycemic cases at specific moments, and the percentage of time during which the sugar levels were being tested.

The ministry is seeking through this new method to facilitate the process of blood sugar measuring for children without the need to have their fingers pricked and to provide the diabetic child with more freedom.