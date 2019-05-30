You are here

  • Home
  • Immigration largely absent from Democrats’ 2020 policy blitz
﻿

Immigration largely absent from Democrats’ 2020 policy blitz

The field of 20-plus candidates is united in condemning President Donald Trump’s support for hard-line immigration tactics. (File/AFP)
Updated 23 sec ago
AP
0

Immigration largely absent from Democrats’ 2020 policy blitz

  • The dearth of formal policy plans signals the challenge that immigration could pose for Democrats
  • Other 2020 hopefuls have mostly focused on criticizing Trump rather than offering deeply articulated alternatives
Updated 23 sec ago
AP
0

WASHINGTON: Democratic presidential contenders are in a feverish battle to one-up each other with ever-more-ambitious plans to beat back global warming, curb gun violence, offer universal health care coverage, slash student debt and preserve abortion rights. Largely left out of the policy parade: Immigration.
The field of 20-plus candidates is united in condemning President Donald Trump’s support for hard-line immigration tactics, particularly his push to wall off as much of the US border with Mexico as possible, roll back asylum rights for refugees and since-suspended efforts to separate immigrant children from their parents. But only two contenders — ex-Obama Housing Secretary Julián Castro and former Rep. Beto O’Rourke — have released detailed, written policies addressing the future of the immigration system.
The dearth of formal policy plans signals the challenge that immigration could pose for Democrats. White House hopefuls can easily rally their party’s base with broad, passionate attacks on what they see as Trump’s failures, but it’s riskier to grapple with the complexity of the immigration system. Trump, meanwhile, has tapped into fervor around immigration to energize his own supporters and has worked to seize on it as an issue of strength — territory Democrats risk ceding to him ahead of 2020 if they don’t find a way to go deeper.
“For the most part, the Democrats aren’t even trying to make the case to a centrist voter of what a reasonable immigration plan would look like,” said Ali Noorani, executive director of the Washington-based National Immigration Forum, which works with faith leaders and law enforcement to promote the value of immigration. Undecided voters “know that Trump’s simplistic approach to this isn’t working,” Noorani said, “but they’ve got nowhere else to go.”
The issue isn’t likely to recede as the presidential campaign intensifies. Much of the Democratic field is heading this weekend to California — it borders Mexico and is home to the largest Hispanic population in the US — for a state party convention. Meanwhile, the US Border Patrol has said it plans to fly hundreds of immigrant families out of Texas as it struggles to process the large numbers of Central American families that are reaching the US border with Mexico and asking for asylum.
Castro called in April for ending criminalization of illegal border crossings entirely. O’Rourke didn’t go that far in a plan he unveiled Wednesday, instead pledging to use an executive order to mandate that only people with criminal records be detained for crossing into the US illegally. O’Rourke also promised to send thousands of immigration attorneys to the border to help immigrants with asylum cases while wiping out Trump polices separating immigrant families and banning travel to the US from several mostly Muslim countries.
Other 2020 hopefuls have mostly focused on criticizing Trump rather than offering deeply articulated alternatives. Former Vice President Joe Biden, the early Democratic front-runner, has called Trump administration immigration policies an example of the president’s “demonization” of entire groups of people, but he hasn’t made the topic a top issue.
New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand has laid out a case for “comprehensive immigration reform” on her campaign website while Sens. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, Cory Booker of New Jersey and Kamala Harris of California have all previously voted for or sponsored plans to loosen immigration rules.
Then there’s Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who has issued a steady stream of sweeping plans on such issues as forgiving nearly all student debts and offering free tuition at public universities, but she hasn’t released a written immigration proposal. Spokesman Chris Hayden noted Wednesday that Warren has previously praised Castro’s plan and said the senator supports an immigration overhaul that creates a pathway to citizenship for immigrants in the country illegally, including those who came to the US as children.
The Trump administration has proposed its own overhaul that would bolster border security while creating a “merit-based” immigration system prioritizing people with in-demand job skills rather than relatives of people already in the US But that was largely seen as symbolic, and the president has repeatedly returned to his calls for extending the US-Mexico border wall and imposing stricter immigration policies to excite supporters.
Feelings on the issue, meanwhile, are far from settled. About 54 percent of national voters said they disapproved of Trump’s handling of immigration policies, compared to 45 percent who approved, according to AP VoteCast, a survey of the 2018 national electorate.
Tyler Moran, who was a senior policy adviser to former Senate Democratic leader Harry Reid of Nevada, said that the primary campaign is still in an early phase and that candidates shouldn’t feel pressured to rush out policy positions on such a complicated issue.
“They have all said that they reject Trump’s approach and his vision of America and that we can do better,” Moran said. “Not everybody has packaged it together yet, but I think it’s coming, and I think every single one of them is prepared to answer the question of what they see as the plan on immigration.”

Topics: immigration Democrats

Related

0
World
2020 hopeful Biden set to outline vision for uniting America
0
World
NY Mayor de Blasio joins 2020 race to take on ’Con Don’ Trump

In a troubled Central African city, Muslims return after flight

Updated 30 May 2019
AFP
0

In a troubled Central African city, Muslims return after flight

  • CAR began its spiral into violence when former president Francois Bozize, a Christian, was overthrown in 2013 by mainly Muslim Seleka rebels
  • Armed groups claiming to represent the Christian community then arose, raising the spectre of sectarian war
Updated 30 May 2019
AFP
0

BANGASSOU, Central African Republic: Four walls are all that remain of his house. Around it are piles of rubble, where opportunistic weeds grow.
Even so, Muhammad Abdullahye is contented. He sips from a steaming glass of tea to mark the end of the Ramadan fast. He is home.
Two years ago, Abdullahye, a Muslim in his 50s, fled his house in Bangassou, a city in southeastern Central African Republic (CAR), ahead of an onslaught by the “anti-balaka,” a militia mainly composed of Christians and animizts. According to UN figures, 76 people were murdered.
He and around 1,500 other terrified Muslims found shelter in the city’s Catholic seminary, where they survived, despite frequent attacks by the gunmen.
“We fled around 3am,” recalls Abdullahye, whose nickname in his home district of Tokoyo is Baba Kete, or “Little Daddy” in the Sango language.
“We first took refuge in the mosque, but when they killed the imam, we all got into a truck and headed toward the cathedral,” which is next door to the seminary.
In the months-long siege that followed, the fate of the seminary and those inside became emblematic of CAR’s quest for peace.
One of the world’s poorest and most troubled countries, CAR began its spiral into violence when former president Francois Bozize, a Christian, was overthrown in 2013 by mainly Muslim Seleka rebels.
Armed groups claiming to represent the Christian community then arose, raising the spectre of sectarian war.
A French-led military intervention and the deployment of a large UN peacekeeping force helped to stabilize the country and stage presidential elections.
But around 80 percent of the territory remained in the hands of militia groups, who typically claimed to defend religious or ethnic group and often fought with rivals over CAR’s mineral wealth.
In a population of 4.5 million, thousands have lost their lives, nearly 650,000 have fled their homes and another 575,000 have left the country, according to UN figures as of December last year.
Abdullahye returned home in late April. Ten other families have followed suit.
“The people are glad to see us. Tokoyo is our home,” he said.
How he was able to leave the seminary — and the uncertain future that lies ahead for this neighborhood — speaks amply of CAR’s anguished search for peace.
Fighting between the anti-balaka and self-defense groups in the Bangassou seminary began to ease in mid-2018 for a variety of local factors, says Richard Thienou of the UN’s International Organization for Migration (IOM) in Bangassou.
Pushed by the UN peacekeeping mission MINUSCA, the anti-balaka agreed to a non-aggression deal, and this was followed by the return of the national armed forces.
These small steps were followed this year by an agreement to end fighting between two villages on the outskirts of Bangassou where there were massacres in 2017, and by joint peace committees set up in the city itself.
Before he fled, Abdullahye, a trader, had the biggest home in the neighborhood. Today, the only thing left of it are its bare walls, which he saved by paying a sum to the militia. He also lost his stores.
His neighbor, Younous Issa, had no money to pay off his assailants. As a result, his property was demolished, down to the very last brick, and he is rebuilding it.
Even so, he says that times are better and he is in good standing with the gunmen.
“Before, we had too many problems with the anti-balaka. Now I’m at ease, and people are helping out.”
He adds: “We don’t know what will happen tomorrow but right now, we are working on awareness of social cohesion, hand-in-hand with the anti-balaka.”
Adding to the sense of improvement in Bangassou has been the return of nearly 5,000 Christian members of the Banda ethnic group, who had fled to the neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo.
At the national level, the government and 14 militia groups in February signed a peace deal — the eighth in the series. The accord remains intact, despite a massacre in the northwest of the country last week attributed to the 3R militia, which claims to represent the Fulani community.
Many Muslims remain holed up at the seminary in Bangassou, too afraid, or unable, to return home.
The government and UN are offering 25,000 CFA francs ($42, 38 euros) to displaced people to go back — a sum that Idriss, a sightless man sitting under a mango tree between two tents, is a drop in an ocean of need.
“We have lost everything! I’m blind — what do you expect me to do?“

Topics: Africa Central African Republic Muslims

Related

0
World
25 years after apartheid, many ‘South Africans ‘still not free’, says president
0
World
UN says 41 peacekeepers suspected in C.Africa sex abuse

Latest updates

Immigration largely absent from Democrats’ 2020 policy blitz
0
China accuses US of ‘naked economic terrorism’
0
War-torn Libya’s electricians battle to keep the lights on
0
Mobile barber cuts a dash with Afro-Caribbean Londoners
0
Fox host, Chinese state TV anchor face off over trade war
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.