Ordering in with Lugmety: Poke Bowl & Bon Bon

Jeddah’s Poke Bowl specializes in the world-famous Hawaiian dish. (Supplied)
Updated 7 sec ago
Huda Bashatah
  • Poke bowls are a Hawaiian dish made of diced seafood and fresh accompaniments
  • The dish can be with a variety of bases, like rice, quinoa and others
JEDDAH: As we approach the end of Ramadan, it’s time to ease off the carb-heavy fried foods and try something new — with a little bit of effort, I persuaded my family to order a few healthy dishes using food delivery app Lugmety.

I scrolled through the wide-ranging list of restaurants and settled on Poke Bowl, a Jeddah-based hotspot specializing in the Hawaiian dish of diced seafood served with fresh accompaniments.

To begin, we built our own bowl and chose from three size options, before adding our choice of base (rice, zucchini noodles or quinoa), protein (tuna, salmon, shrimp or tofu), mix-ins, sauces and toppings.

It is essentially a deconstructed sushi bowl that is a feast for the eyes — due to the rainbow of colors — as well as the stomach. The ingredients were fresh, tasty and healthy and rich in proteins, vitamins, minerals, fibers and healthy fats. 

Our base of white rice and quinoa was full of plump grains, while the fresh vegetables and edamame beans added a fresh note to the dish. Hunks of grilled salmon were buried within, while the seaweed strands, crispy nuts and seeds added a wealth of texture to the dish that was topped with slightly sweet soy sauce.

Next up, we chose the Jeddawi Bowl on the restaurant’s signature menu. White rice, shrimps, crab salad and a host of vegetables topped with sesame shoyu sauce and spicy mayo round out the delicious dish.

Flying fish roe and crispy garlic chips add that extra crunch, which pairs wonderfully with the creamy avocado and tender seafood.

Later on that night, with suhoor creeping up on us, I hopped on the app again to get my late night sweet fix from dessert spot Bon Bon.

We opted for the cheese cake with Italian cheese and dates, a dish that combines Eastern and Western flavors. It was decadent, creamy and altogether delicious and managed to stay just on the right side of the thin line between rich and stodgy.

The second sweet dish we chose was the plaisir sucre, a hazelnut dacquoise made with layers of almond and hazelnut meringue and cream with caramelized French pralines and Swiss milk chocolate. It was, needless to say, creamy, crunchy and altogether moreish.

We also sampled the raspberry tart, made with a delicious crisp layer of biscuit with pistachio covered with gorgeous, juicy red raspberries.

Eateries serve up a taste of Ramadan with a twist

Updated 30 May 2019
AMEERA ABID
  • Foodies have a variety of choices from creative restaurant offerings
Along with the religious activities Ramadan also offers Saudis some of the tastiest food they will eat all year as restaurants seize the chance to introduce creative combinations and flavors.

The process of developing mouth-watering flavors was highlighted by Melted, a Jeddah bakery that is winning a growing army of fans with a single product — brownies.

“We wanted to bring the Ramadan spirit to our famous Oh fudge, so we created the Arabic coffee brownie, which is a delicious combination between the finest chocolate brownie and the famous Arabic coffee,” said Al-Anoud Al-Braikan, a joint owner of the bakery.

Melted’s brownie delivers a kick of cardamom infused with decadent chocolate. “It’s the first of its kind and we are super-proud of it,” she said.

Haya Al-Jamal, the other owner, told Arab News that the brownie started as a “seasonal offering during Ramadan two years ago, but it was so popular that we decided to keep it on the menu.”

Vines and Leaves has recently gained popularity, with one of the healthiest food in Jeddah.

“We would like to experiment with different flavors in the future, but we promise we will stay true to our roots with what we bring to the table,” she said.

Meanwhile, Jeddah restaurant Vines and Leaves has gained a reputation for selling the healthiest food in the city, serving up fresh sandwiches, salads, snacks and juices.

“Our aim is to encourage healthy eating habits as well as catering to most costumers’ needs from regular to vegan options,” Mohammed bin Laden, the managing partner, told Arab News.

“We combine healthy eating with traditional Ramadan dishes, such as our carb and gluten-free sambosa options made purely from almond flour.”

The restaurant is constantly introducing new items on its menu, “especially during Ramadan when we educate and raise awareness about healthy substitutes and eating habits as opposed to the unhealthy diet patterns a lot of people find themselves in once the holy month starts,” he said.

A food truck named Nine Soft Serve has also played its part, whipping up Ramadan flavors in its ice-cream.

“Our Ramadan flavors are inspired by traditional Arabic sweets such as baklava and atayaf,” Abeer Al-Hashim, the owner, said.

“Ramadan is a competitive month that makes us work harder to turn our most common homemade desserts into professional desserts to catch up with the market and our customers’ desires.”

Ramadan is a challenge for the ice cream truck since people are more inclined toward home gatherings rather than heading out.

“Based on that, we created our Ghabagh menu to let people enjoy Nine Soft Serve at home. It is a box to go. People can pre-order and have their boxes delivered to complement their gatherings.”

