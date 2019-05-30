You are here

  • Home
  • Seven South Koreans dead, 21 missing as Budapest tourist boat sinks
﻿

Seven South Koreans dead, 21 missing as Budapest tourist boat sinks

A fire brigade rescue boat takes part in the search operations for survivors on the River Danube in Budapest on Thursday, May 30, 2019. (MTI via AP)
Updated 43 sec ago
AFP
0

Seven South Koreans dead, 21 missing as Budapest tourist boat sinks

  • 33 South Koreans was on board, Seoul’s foreign ministry said, confirming the seven dead were Korean
  • The accident happened near the parliament building in the heart of the Hungarian capital
Updated 43 sec ago
AFP
0

BUDAPEST: Seven South Korean tourists died and 21 others were missing after a sightseeing boat capsized and sank on the Danube in Budapest, Hungarian and South Korean officials said Thursday.
The accident happened near the parliament building in the heart of the Hungarian capital after a collision with a larger river cruise boat during torrential rain around 09:15 p.m. (1915 GMT) on Wednesday, according to officials.
A total of 33 South Koreans was on board, Seoul’s foreign ministry said, confirming the seven dead were Korean.
The youngest was a six-year-old girl, travel agency officials said.
The 26-meter tourist boat, called the “Mermaid,” was also carrying two Hungarian crew members.
“Our services have recorded the death of seven people,” Pal Gyorfi, a spokesman for Hungarian emergency services, said early Thursday morning.
“Seven people have been taken to hospital in a stable condition with hypothermia and shock symptoms,” Gyorfi added.
“A further 21 people are missing,” a Hungarian police spokesman Kristof Gal told AFP.
“Police are searching the river throughout the entire length of the Danube in Hungary south of where the incident took place,” he said.
Local media reported that one of the bodies was found several kilometers south of the collision location, although Gal declined to confirm.
The temperature of the river water is between 10 and 15 degrees, according to local media.
The search for the missing with the help of divers and police shining lights continued through the night, said an AFP photographer at the scene.
A film crew working from a bridge south of the accident site also used reflector lights to help light up the water through the gloom and pouring rain, reported local media.
Heavy rainfall since the beginning of May has led to high water levels and a fast-moving river current, complicating rescue efforts.
The accident happened on a popular part of the Danube river for pleasure trips, from where passengers can view the city and parliament building illuminated at night.
The boat was regularly serviced and had no apparent technical faults, Mihaly Toth, a spokesman for Panorama Deck that owned the vessel, told the Hungarian news agency MTI.
“It was a routine sightseeing trip,” said Toth.
“We know nothing about how it happened, the authorities are investigating, all we know is that it sank quickly,” he said.
An eye-witness told the Index.hu news-site that the Mermaid, which could hold 60 people on board, had been hit from behind by a large cruise boat.
Web camera footage from a hotel rooftop posted on local news-sites appeared to show the bigger boat colliding with the Mermaid.
The wreckage of the Mermaid was found on the riverbed after several hours of searching near the Margaret Bridge, one of the main bridges connecting the two parts of the Hungarian capital, local media said.
Access to the river has been blocked by the authorities, according to public television.
South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in instructed the government to “deploy all available resources” for the rescue, the presidential office said.
Seoul planned to send a team of 18 officials to assist the authorities in Budapest, South Korea’s Yonhap news agency reported.
The foreign ministry said minister Kang Kyung-wha would leave for Budapest later Thursday as head of a government taskforce.
Embassy staff have also been assisting the emergency services in the identification of victims.
The Hungarian interior and health ministers visited the scene and expressed condolences to the families of the victims.

Topics: Hungary South Korea tourism

Related

0
Travel
From caves to castles, Budapest has it all
0
World
Hungary to give women with 4 or more kids life tax exemption

Economy in focus as India PM Modi starts second term without key aide

Updated 4 min 36 sec ago
Reuters
0

Economy in focus as India PM Modi starts second term without key aide

  • Narendra Modi won a massive mandate in the general election that ended this month
  • ‘India is proud of all those brave men and women martyred in the line of duty’
Updated 4 min 36 sec ago
Reuters
0

NEW DELHI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take his oath of office on Thursday along with his ministers, though he suffered a setback at the start of his second term when key aide and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley opted out of the next government.

The swearing-in ceremony at the forecourt of the colonial-era presidential palace will be attended by thousands of guests including Bollywood stars and leaders of neighbors including Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

Modi won a massive mandate in the general election that ended this month after focusing his campaign on national security, as tension with old rival Pakistan shot up over a deadly militant attack on security forces in the disputed region of Kashmir.

Pakistan was not invited to the inauguration.

“India is proud of all those brave men and women martyred in the line of duty,” Modi said after visiting a war memorial near parliament on Thursday. “Our government will leave no stone unturned to safeguard India’s unity and integrity. National security is our priority.”

Many ministers who are also senior members of the ruling alliance are expected to keep their place in the government. But changes in their departments are likely, especially after Jaitley wrote to Modi on Wednesday asking to be kept out due to health reasons.

Modi and the chief of his Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Amit Shah, could also promote many fresh faces to reward good electoral performance, mainly in the east of the country where they have traditionally been weak.

Shah himself is tipped to take up a role in the government, though some political analysts say he could stay on as BJP president to steer the party toward a majority in the upper house of parliament after dominating the lower house.

Nearly 8,000 people, including leaders of the decimated opposition bloc, are expected to attend the ceremony that will fete the incredible rise of 68-year-old Modi, the son of a tea seller.

The BJP now controls 303 of the 545 seats in the lower house of parliament, paving the way for Modi to possibly attempt controversial land and labor reforms amid concerns that Asia’s third largest economy is faltering.

This week, two major industrial bodies called on the new government to urgently take steps to bolster the economy, which grew 6.6 percent in the three months to December — the slowest pace in five quarters.

Modi pushed through important reforms such as a unified goods and services tax and a bankruptcy law in his first five years in power, but faced flak for failing to create enough jobs for millions of people seeking employment, rising farm distress and lackluster economic growth.

India’s main opposition Congress party, meanwhile, is fighting to stay relevant after being overwhelmed in two straight general elections.

Its president, Rahul Gandhi, has offered to resign and on Thursday, the party said it would not send its spokespeople on television debates for a month as it analyzes its latest defeat.

Topics: India Arun Jaitley Narendra Modi BJP

Related

0
Business & Economy
India’s economy big worry for Modi, needs stimulus: trade body
0
Business & Economy
Foreign investors hope India dials back policy shocks after Modi win

Latest updates

Seven South Koreans dead, 21 missing as Budapest tourist boat sinks
0
Economy in focus as India PM Modi starts second term without key aide
0
Ordering in with Lugmety: Poke Bowl & Bon Bon
0
Immigration largely absent from Democrats’ 2020 policy blitz
0
China accuses US of ‘naked economic terrorism’
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.