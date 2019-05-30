You are here

  • Home
  • Sri Lanka to raise up to $1.5bn via sovereign bonds
﻿

Sri Lanka to raise up to $1.5bn via sovereign bonds

The capital-raising activity comes nearly six weeks after the suicide bomb attacks, which badly dented the Sri Lankan economy. (AFP)
Updated 16 sec ago
Reuters
0

Sri Lanka to raise up to $1.5bn via sovereign bonds

  • Government officials said the move was to capitalize on favorable market conditions
  • It comes nearly six weeks after suicide bombers killed more than 250 people in attacks at churches and luxury hotels on Easter Sunday
Updated 16 sec ago
Reuters
0

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka is planning to raise up to $1.5 billion via sovereign bonds, tapping global capital markets for the second time within three months, a government document showed on Thursday.
Government officials said the move was to capitalize on favorable market conditions.
It comes nearly six weeks after suicide bombers killed more than 250 people in attacks at churches and luxury hotels on Easter Sunday. That attack has badly dented the Sri Lankan economy, in particular deterring many thousands of foreign tourists from coming to the island.
“This is mainly to capitalize on the current market conditions which is favorable for us. The bonds we sold in March are now trading below or near the yields they were sold,” a government official told Reuters.

Topics: business Finance Sri Lanka debt bonds

Related

0
World
Sri Lanka troops launch major hunt for militants linked to suicide attacks
Special 0
World
Sri Lanka rejects plans for $10m Shariah university

British finance minister says: Kill the spectre of a no-deal Brexit

Updated 33 min 6 sec ago
Reuters
0

British finance minister says: Kill the spectre of a no-deal Brexit

  • “We need to get the spectre of a no-deal exit off the table,” Philip Hammond told the BBC
  • “Leaving with no deal would be a very bad outcome for the economy,” he said
Updated 33 min 6 sec ago
Reuters
0

LONDON: Britain’s finance minister on Thursday warned those in his party vying for Prime Minister Theresa May’s job that a no-deal Brexit would undermine the economy and threaten the United Kingdom’s cohesion.
“We need to get the spectre of a no-deal exit off the table,” Philip Hammond told the BBC. “Leaving with no deal would be a very bad outcome for the economy.”
“I’m not sure that people necessarily have understood what a risk we would be taking, not only with our economy but also with the future of our precious United Kingdom if we left with no deal,” he said. “My personal view is it will not be fine, it will not be ok.”

Topics: British United Kingdom Brexit

Related

0
World
UK PM candidate Johnson to face court over Brexit claims
0
World
UK’s Nigel Farage demands a seat at Brexit talks

Latest updates

Israel faces new elections after parliament dissolves
0
Facebook isn’t deleting the fake Pelosi video. Should it?
0
Winnie Harlow heads to Saudi Arabia for magazine photo shoot
0
Sri Lanka to raise up to $1.5bn via sovereign bonds
0
White House wanted USS McCain ‘hidden’ from Trump
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.