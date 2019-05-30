You are here

Four troops killed in Ukraine helicopter crash

An army helicopter has crashed in western Ukraine killing four servicemen (File/AFP)
Updated 30 May 2019
AFP
Four troops killed in Ukraine helicopter crash

  It was not immediately clear what caused the crash
  The conflict against Russia-backed insurgents in the east has claimed some 13,000 lives since 2014.
Updated 30 May 2019
AFP
KIEV: An army helicopter has crashed in western Ukraine killing four servicemen, the military said on Thursday.
The Mi-8 helicopter crashed in the western Rivne region during a training flight late Wednesday, killing three crew members and the commander of the 16th Separate Army Aviation Brigade of Ground Forces, a statement said.
It was not immediately clear what caused the crash.
Ukraine’s new President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed his condolences and tasked newly-appointed general staff chief Ruslan Khomchak with overseeing the investigation.
“Our army should not be losing people during games and drills,” the 41-year-old president was quoted as saying by his office.
Zelensky, a former comedian, swept last month’s presidential election in a rebuke to the establishment fueled by popular anger over war with Russian-backed separatists and social injustice.
The conflict against Russia-backed insurgents in the east has claimed some 13,000 lives since 2014.

Topics: Ukraine helicopter Death troops Russia

Indian billionaire jeweller Modi appears in UK court

Modi, 48, whose diamonds have adorned Hollywood stars such as Kate Winslet and Dakota Johnson (File/AFP)
Updated 30 May 2019
Reuters
Indian billionaire jeweller Modi appears in UK court

  Indian billionaire jeweller Nirav Modi appeared in a London court on Thursday
  Indian authorities had not yet produced full details of the evidence against him.
Updated 30 May 2019
Reuters
LONDON: Indian billionaire jeweller Nirav Modi appeared in a London court on Thursday where he heard that no date could yet be set for a full hearing over his possible extradition to India.
Modi, 48, whose diamonds have adorned Hollywood stars such as Kate Winslet and Dakota Johnson, was arrested in Britain in March over allegations of his involvement in a $2 billion fraud at India’s state-run Punjab National Bank.
At a short hearing at London’s Westminster Magistrates’ Court, his lawyer Clare Montgomery said the Indian authorities had not yet produced full details of the evidence against him.
Judge Emma Arbuthnot agreed that no date for the full extradition hearing could be set and Modi was remanded in custody until June 27. Arbuthnot had denied Modi bail at a previous hearing over fears he was a flight risk.

Topics: fraud India Nirav Modi

