Russia: US nuclear accusation is an attack on global arms control

“The US allegations ... look like a well-planned and directed attack not only and not so much on Russia as on the arms control regime, and on the entire architecture for strategic stability,” Anatoly Antonov, Russia’s ambassador,said. (File/AFP)
  • The head of the US’s Defense Intelligence Agency said on Wednesday that Russia may be conducting low-level nuclear testing that flouts the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty
  • A US allegation that Moscow may be conducting banned nuclear tests was a calculated attempt to undermine nuclear arms control, Russian state television reported
MOSCOW: Russia’s ambassador to the United States on Thursday said a US allegation that Moscow may be conducting banned nuclear tests was a calculated attempt to undermine nuclear arms control, Russian state television reported.
The head of the US’s Defense Intelligence Agency said on Wednesday that Russia may be conducting low-level nuclear testing that flouts the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty (CTBT) which was negotiated in the 1990s.
“The US allegations ... look like a well-planned and directed attack not only and not so much on Russia as on the arms control regime, and on the entire architecture for strategic stability,” Anatoly Antonov, Russia’s ambassador, was quoted as saying by Vesti TV.

Four troops killed in Ukraine helicopter crash

An army helicopter has crashed in western Ukraine killing four servicemen. (File/AFP)
  • It was not immediately clear what caused the crash
  • The conflict against Russia-backed insurgents in the east has claimed some 13,000 lives since 2014.
KIEV: An army helicopter has crashed in western Ukraine killing four servicemen, the military said on Thursday.
The Mi-8 helicopter crashed in the western Rivne region during a training flight late Wednesday, killing three crew members and the commander of the 16th Separate Army Aviation Brigade of Ground Forces, a statement said.
It was not immediately clear what caused the crash.
Ukraine’s new President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed his condolences and tasked newly-appointed general staff chief Ruslan Khomchak with overseeing the investigation.
“Our army should not be losing people during games and drills,” the 41-year-old president was quoted as saying by his office.
Zelensky, a former comedian, swept last month’s presidential election in a rebuke to the establishment fueled by popular anger over war with Russian-backed separatists and social injustice.
The conflict against Russia-backed insurgents in the east has claimed some 13,000 lives since 2014.

