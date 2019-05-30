You are here

  • Home
  • Broadway has record season as ticket revenues double in 10 years
﻿

Broadway has record season as ticket revenues double in 10 years

Despite lacking big several shows such as “Tootsie” and “The Prom” have still done well on Broadway. (AFP)
Updated 30 May 2019
AFP
0

Broadway has record season as ticket revenues double in 10 years

  • Some 14.7 million people spent $1.82 billion on tickets to see 38 different shows
  • Earnings have nearly doubled in the past decade and more than tripled in the last 20 years
Updated 30 May 2019
AFP
0

NEW YORK: Broadway shows in New York had a record-breaking 2018-2019 season, the theater district said Wednesday, both in attendance and revenues, which have doubled in the last 10 years.
Some 14.7 million people spent $1.82 billion on tickets to see 38 different shows, with revenue up 7.8 percent from the year before.
Earnings have nearly doubled in the past decade and more than tripled in the last 20 years.
A statement from The Broadway League notes that the comparison between 2018-2019 and 2017-2018 gets even better when correcting for the fact the 2017-2018 season was 53 weeks instead of 52 — attendance would have been up 9.5 percent and revenues up 10.3 percent.
Despite lacking hits as big as 2015-2016’s “Hamilton,” 2016-2017’s “Dear Evan Hansen” or “2017-2018’s “The Band’s Visit,” several shows, such as “Tootsie” and “The Prom” have still done well.
And the much-anticipated adaptation of Harper Lee’s iconic anti-racism novel “To Kill a Mockingbird” was the breakout of the season.
After a jump last year, overall ticket prices remained fairly stable, with an average cost of $123.87, a 0.6 percent increase.
But this stability masks a strong disparity between the price of tickets for musicals, which were down by 2.3 percent, and the price of tickets for plays, which saw a sharp rise of 30 percent.
That was partly due to the effect of tickets for “To Kill a Mockingbird,” which in some cases sold for as much as $499.

Topics: Broadway

Related

0
Art & Culture
Get the hankies out. Romance ‘The Notebook’ headed for Broadway
0
Art & Culture
Broadway hits Iran with unique take on ‘Les Miserables’

Mobile barber cuts a dash with Afro-Caribbean Londoners

Updated 30 May 2019
AFP
0

Mobile barber cuts a dash with Afro-Caribbean Londoners

  • Opening the customised van’s sliding door reveals a silver barber’s chair, a large mirror, a hair dryer and drawers overflowing with scissors, clippers and hair products
  • Appointments are made via a mobile phone app, summoning a van to where the client is
Updated 30 May 2019
AFP
0

LONDON: In a quiet street in south London’s trendy Brixton district, known for its ethnic diversity, 25-year-old Kristian Robertson parks his trailblazing mobile salon.
For a little over a year, he has worked for Trim-It — a start-up offering haircuts for people with Afro-Caribbean roots.
Opening the customised van’s sliding door reveals a silver barber’s chair, a large mirror, a hair dryer and drawers overflowing with scissors, clippers and hair products.
As he carefully prepared his equipment for the day’s first customer, the meticulously groomed Robertson said clients are “always amazed” when they see what is inside.
“Appearance is important, whenever you wanna go somewhere or even if you just wanna feel better about yourself, you get a haircut and it changes your whole day, changes your whole week even,” said Micah Henry, 24, one of Robertson’s ten-odd daily customers.
Henry, who uses Trim-It about once a month, said it was the “most convenient” hairdresser he had come across.
Appointments are made via a mobile phone app, summoning a van to where the client is.
The start-up’s founder, 24-year-old Darren TenQur’ang, said the intimate setting of a van helped forge close relationships between hairdressers and their clients.
“The relationship that you have with your barber is a very special one and I feel like this barber shop actually intensifies that because it’s so one-on-one so you can use your barber as a therapist,” he told AFP.
“You can talk to him about everything from your girlfriend issues to football to business.”
Born to Ghanaian parents, TenQur’ang was accustomed as a boy to visiting Brixton’s barber shops regularly with his father.
He said the business idea came to him after enduring many long waits.
TenQur’ang now wants to offer a faster service more adapted to the lifestyles of young people.
“We thought it was a good idea to put a barber shop in the back of a van and for an app to be able to book a barber shop to a location,” he said.
“For us, it’s all about making sure that the service is completely convenient and we sprinkle a little bit of premium (treatment) as well.”
The first van launched in February 2018 and the start-up now employs nine people and boasts five mobile salons covering most of London.
“I am just really surprised at how much it has actually taken off,” said the young entrepreneur.
“We’re definitely going to try to conquer London but our goal is to actually just take over the whole of the UK and thereafter, as everybody is saying, world domination!“

Topics: London afro-caribbean barber

Related

0
Offbeat
Beirut’s dapper barber-on-a-bike offers curbside cuts
0
Offbeat
Syrian barber creates portraits on canvas — clients’ heads

Latest updates

Three migrants die of thirst in Niger desert
0
Suspects back in Morocco court over Scandinavian hiker murders
0
White House’s Kushner meets Netanyahu in Jerusalem visit
0
US will respond with military force if its interests are attacked by Iran: Brian Hook
0
Migrants stranded in Bosnia sleeping rough and dying
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.