You are here

  • Home
  • Warriors seek third consecutive title while Raptors hunt for first NBA crown
﻿

Warriors seek third consecutive title while Raptors hunt for first NBA crown

The Toronto Raptors, who won the Eastern Conference title against the Milwaukee Bucks, are newcomers to the NBA finals. (Getty Images/AFP)
Updated 16 sec ago
AFP
0

Warriors seek third consecutive title while Raptors hunt for first NBA crown

  • The Warriors enter the best-of-seven showdown with more finals experience than the Raptors
  • But the Warriors are not dismissing the Raptors because they are newcomers to the finals
Updated 16 sec ago
AFP
0

TORONTO, Canada: Golden State star guard Stephen Curry likes how the Warriors are playing as they seek a third consecutive title starting in Thursday’s opening game of the NBA Finals against Toronto.
Chasing a fourth crown in five seasons, something no team has achieved in half a century, the Warriors enter the best-of-seven showdown with more finals experience than the Raptors, in the first final of the team’s 24-season history.
“I like the energy we’re coming in with for game one,” Curry said Wednesday. “We’ve been here before. We understand the hoopla and the pandemonium around the finals and how different things are when it comes to just the schedule and the vibe.
“We’ve seen a lot and we’ll be ready for it.”
But they aren’t dismissing the Raptors because they are newcomers to the finals.
“They have a very good team and they’re here for a reason so you can’t take them lightly just because they haven’t been here before,” Warriors guard Klay Thompson said. “They have our respect and we’ll come correct tomorrow.”
The Warriors are 5-0 without star forward Kevin Durant, sidelined by a right calf injury, and center DeMarcus Cousins is questionable with a torn right quadriceps muscle.
But Golden State relied on solid play from Curry — averaging 27.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.6 assists — as well as reserves and improved play from forward Draymond Green to keep their title quest on course.
“His leadership has been great,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said of Green. “He’s slimmer, sleeker and faster and that confidence has allowed him to be more poised on the floor.
“You’re seeing the best of Draymond right now. He’s in great condition, an unbelievably high level of play and very poised.”
Green is averaging 13.6 points, 9.9 rebounds, 8.2 assists and 1.4 steals as well as backing up his claim to be the NBA’s best-ever defender.
“If you’re trying to do something meaningful, if you don’t have the mindset that you’re the best ever, you failed already,” Green said. “That has been my mindset since I can remember — that I am the best ever at what I do.
“That will give me a shot at being the best.”
Toronto’s Kawhi Leonard, a two-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year, gladly bows to Green’s self-confidence.
“He should feel that way about himself,” Leonard said. “You have to come into these games confident and know what can you do on the floor. I don’t know how to just compare myself against him. I don’t really do that.
“Both bring energy to the game. We want to play defense. We want to stop the player in front of us. And that’s pretty much it.”
Having won an NBA crown and the NBA Finals Most Valuable Player award in 2014 with San Antonio, Leonard has had some advice for his teammates in their NBA Finals debut.
“It’s still between the lines,” said Leonard. “You’re playing 5-on-5. We’re still playing basketball. We have a scheme. Just focus on that and don’t focus on the outside attention.”
Leonard is the playoff scoring leader at 31.2 points a game with 8.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists as well.
“Kawhi has played really well so you want to make it as difficult as possible on him,” Curry said. “He’s tough. He has been playing amazing this whole playoff run and really all season. He’s always at his own pace and never seems to get rushed or be in a hurry.”
Golden State figures to switch multiple players to defend Leonard.
“We have some beyond capable defenders to guard him, take on that one-on-one challenge,” Curry said. “That’s going to be important.
“We’ve had some amazing contributions from everybody on the bench. We’re going to have to play smart. Just play with confidence. We know what we’re capable of.”
Just as Curry can expect to see Leonard and plenty of other Raptors defenders.
“It just really comes to being smart and being in those situations before and knowing what’s going to happen,” Leonard said, citing years of film study and matchups.
Thompson likes rap singer Drake, a devoted Raptors fans, but will skip much of his music this week.
“If it’s one of his soft R&B songs, I’m going to skip it because I’m in kill mode right now,” Thompson said. “I’m trying to get these four games.”

Topics: sport basketball NBA Golden State Warriors Toronto Raptors

Related

0
Sport
Warriors beat Trail Blazers in overtime to reach NBA Finals
0
Sport
Raptors beat Bucks to reach first NBA final

Stokes stars as England thrash South Africa in World Cup opener

Updated 30 May 2019
AFP
0

Stokes stars as England thrash South Africa in World Cup opener

  • Stokes top-scored with 89 in England’s 311 for eight, held a brilliant catch and took two for 12, including the last wicket, as England won with 61 balls left
  • Jofra Archer did the early damage with the ball, the fast bowler taking three for 27 in seven overs
Updated 30 May 2019
AFP
0

LONDON: Ben Stokes produced a fine all-round display as England began their quest to win the World Cup with a 104-run thrashing of South Africa in the tournament opener at the Oval on Thursday.
The all-rounder top-scored with 89 in England’s 311 for eight, held a brilliant catch and took two for 12, including the last wicket, as England won with 61 balls left.
Jofra Archer did the early damage with the ball, the fast bowler taking three for 27 in seven overs.
“We were very good today — we were good as a batting unit even though we couldn’t score a considerable total which was our Plan A,” said England captain Eoin Morgan.
“Ben Stokes has had a full day, his catch was absolutely outstanding. He is a match-winner and lifts everybody.”
“Jofra Archer bowled fast and accurate on a slow pitch, it was outstanding from a young guy,” Morgan added.
Barbados-born Archer, who only qualified for England in March, made his presence felt even before he had taken a wicket with a bouncer that beat Hashim Amla for pace and crashed into the grille of the helmet, with the veteran opener retiring hurt on five.
Archer then reduced the Proteas to 44 for two.
Aiden Markram edged to Joe Root at slip and South Africa captain Faf du Plessis fell for just five when he top-edged a hook to long leg.
Quinton de Kock kept the Proteas in the hunt but holed out off fast bowler Liam Plunkett for 68 and Rassie van der Dussen then make exactly 50 when he miscued Archer to mid-on.
His exit saw Amla return with South Africa struggling at 167 for six in the 32nd over.
The game was all but up for South Africa when a back-pedalling and diving Stokes held a brilliant one-handed catch in the deep to dismiss Andile Phehlukwayo.
“To be honest I was in the wrong position,” Stokes told the BBC. “That feeling for about five seconds when I was facing the crowd and everyone was cheering, it was phenomenal.”
Amla’s brave effort to rescue the innings ended on 13 when he was caught behind off Plunkett’s slower-ball bouncer and Stokes finished the match when Imran Tahir edged to Root.
Stokes was one of four England batsmen who got to 50 on a tricky surface, with captain Eoin Morgan (57), Jason Roy (54) and Root (51) all out soon after reaching the landmark.
England lost a wicket second ball before Roy and Root shared a stand of 106 that was equalled by Morgan and Stokes.
Du Plessi opted to field despite being without injured spearhead Dale Steyn and took the unorthodox decision to give leg-spinner Tahir the first over.
The 40-year-old, the oldest player in the tournament, struck almost immediately when Jonny Bairstow was caught behind by De Kock for a golden duck.
Root and Roy repaired the damage and Morgan, whose aggressive approach has been symbolic of England’s rise to the top of the one-day international rankings after their woeful first-round exit at the 2015 World Cup, struck the match’s first two sixes off successive balls from Lungi Ngidi before he too was caught in the deep.
Left-hander Stokes saw his 79-ball knock end in the penultimate over when caught at third man following a reverse hit off paceman Ngidi (three for 66).
South Africa captain Faf du Plessis said: “We were outplayed in all three departments.... I thought 300 was par, we were bowling cutters, but there were some really good batting performances from England.”

Topics: Cricket England Ben Stokes

Related

0
Sport
Morgan says World Cup win for hosts could have huge impact on English cricket
0
Press Review
The News: Cricket World Cup: India, Pakistan premiers may meet in London

Latest updates

How US sanctions over a Russian weapon could rattle Turkey
0
Huawei a key beneficiary of China subsidies that US wants ended
0
LIVE: Taraweeh prayer from Makkah
0
US stands firm against Iran, it will strike if attacked: Brian Hook
0
From sky farms to lab-grown shrimp, Singapore eyes food future
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.