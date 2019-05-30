Blast near Afghan military training center kills at least six-officials

You are here

﻿

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack. (File/AFP)
KABUL: A suicide bomber blew himself up at the entrance to a military training center in the Afghan capital on Thursday, killing at least six people and wounding six, police and security officials said.
One official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the attacker detonated his explosives after being prevented from entering the Marshal Fahim National Defense University, to the west of Kabul.
The explosion occurred as cadets were leaving the college, which is one of Afghanistan’s main officer training academies.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, which came as Taliban representatives met senior Afghan politicians in Moscow as part of efforts to reach a settlement to end the 18-year-long conflict.

Taliban says progress made at Afghan talks in Moscow but no breakthrough

MOSCOW: A Taliban official said on Thursday that decent progress had been made at talks with a group of senior Afghan politicians in Moscow but that there had been no breakthrough and that further talks would be needed, Russian news agencies reported.
The delegation, led by chief Taliban negotiator Mullah Baradar Akhund, met politicians, including senior regional leaders and candidates challenging President Ashraf Ghani in this year’s presidential election amid gathering diplomatic efforts to end the 18-year war.

