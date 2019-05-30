MOSCOW: Decent progress had been made at talks with a group of senior Afghan politicians in Moscow but that there had been no breakthrough and that further talks would be needed a Taliban official said on Thursday, Russian news agencies reported.
The delegation, led by chief Taliban negotiator Mullah Baradar Akhund, met politicians, including senior regional leaders and candidates challenging President Ashraf Ghani in this year’s presidential election amid gathering diplomatic efforts to end the 18-year war.
Taliban says progress made at Afghan talks in Moscow but no breakthrough
