You are here

  • Home
  • Taliban says progress made at Afghan talks in Moscow but no breakthrough
﻿

Taliban says progress made at Afghan talks in Moscow but no breakthrough

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (C-right) and former Afghan President Hamid Karzai (C-left) posing for a family photo together with the participants of a conference marking a century of diplomatic relations between Afghanistan and Russia. Senior Taliban officials including the group's top political advisor met with Afghan political figures in Moscow today, saying they were committed to peace in Afghanistan. (Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs / AFP)
Updated 12 sec ago
Reuters
0

Taliban says progress made at Afghan talks in Moscow but no breakthrough

  • Chief Taliban negotiator Mullah Baradar Akhund, met politicians, including senior regional leaders
  • "There had been no breakthrough and that further talks would be needed" said a Taliban official.
Updated 12 sec ago
Reuters
0

MOSCOW: Decent progress had been made at talks with a group of senior Afghan politicians in Moscow but that there had been no breakthrough and that further talks would be needed a Taliban official said on Thursday, Russian news agencies reported.
The delegation, led by chief Taliban negotiator Mullah Baradar Akhund, met politicians, including senior regional leaders and candidates challenging President Ashraf Ghani in this year’s presidential election amid gathering diplomatic efforts to end the 18-year war.

Topics: Peacetalk Afghanistan Russia Afghan Taliban

Related

0
World
Taliban team at Afghan peace talks in Qatar to include women: spokesman
0
Press Review
Daily Excelsior: Pakistan plays important role in Afghan peace process — Acting US Defense Secretary

WikiLeaks’s Assange too ill to appear via video link in extradition hearing

Updated 3 min 53 sec ago
Reuters
0

WikiLeaks’s Assange too ill to appear via video link in extradition hearing

  • The United States has requested the extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange
  • The next hearing on the extradition request was set for June 12
Updated 3 min 53 sec ago
Reuters
0
LONDON: WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is too ill to appear via a video link from a British prison in a hearing on an extradition request from the United States, his lawyer said on Thursday.
The United States has requested the extradition of Assange, who was dragged from the Ecuadorean embassy in London on April 11. He faces a total of 18 US criminal counts with decades in prison if convicted.
“He’s in fact far from well,” Assange’s lawyer, Gareth Peirce, said.
Judge Emma Arbuthnot said: “He’s not very well.”
WikiLeaks said it had grave concerns about Assange’s health and that he had been moved to a health ward at Britain’s Belmarsh prison. His health has deteriorated in prison and he has lost a lot of weight, WikiLeaks said.
The next hearing on the extradition request was set for June 12.

Latest updates

WikiLeaks’s Assange too ill to appear via video link in extradition hearing
0
Taliban says progress made at Afghan talks in Moscow but no breakthrough
0
Blast near Afghan military training center kills at least six-officials
0
Warriors seek third title while Raptors hunt for first NBA crown
0
Broadway has record season as ticket revenues double in 10 years
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.