Three migrants die of thirst in Niger desert

Migrants crossing the Sahara desert into Libya ride on the back of a pick-up truck outside Agadez, in central Niger. (Reuters)
Updated 5 sec ago
AFP
Three migrants die of thirst in Niger desert

  • The group had got lost while searching for one of two wells on their itinerary and their vehicle broke down
  • Death from thirst or heat is a major peril for migrants seeking to cross the Sahara to reach Libya, which lies to the northeast of Niger
Updated 5 sec ago
AFP
NIAMEY: Three migrants died of thirst when their vehicle broke down in the Nigerien desert while en route for Libya, the springboard for migration to Europe, a local official said.
“About 10” other passengers were saved after their vehicle was spotted by the Nigerien army, an official in the northern town of Agadez said.
The group had got lost while searching for one of two wells on their itinerary and their vehicle broke down, the source said.
“All three (fatalities) were Nigerien,” the official said.
Death from thirst or heat is a major peril for migrants seeking to cross the Sahara to reach Libya, which lies to the northeast of Niger.
Once in Libya, many try to cross the Mediterranean to southern Europe — a trip that itself is notoriously risky.
The army and the International Organization of Migration (IOM) say their desert patrols in Niger have saved thousands of lives over the past two years.
In some cases, the travelers’ bus or truck breaks down and in others, they are abandoned by their smugglers.
In the peak year of 2017, 150,000 crossed through the country — a figure that has fallen to between 5,000 and 10,000, according to a figure cited by German Chancellor Angela Merkel in a visit to Niamey in early May.
One factor behind the fall is application of a 2015 law which sets down jail terms of up to 30 years for traffickers.
One consequence, though, has been that smugglers are likelier to travel at night and on new or little-used roads, heightening the risk of a mishap, say experts.

Migrants stranded in Bosnia sleeping rough and dying

Updated 30 May 2019
Reuters
Migrants stranded in Bosnia sleeping rough and dying

  • Bosnia, spared the migrant wave in 2015, has seen an influx of migrants trying to reach wealthier European nations via neighboring Croatia, an EU member
  • About 25,000 people from Asia and North Africa entered Bosnia from Serbia and Montenegro last year, and about 6,000 have arrived in the impoverished Balkan country this year
Updated 30 May 2019
Reuters
0

SARAJEVO: Thousands of migrants and refugees, stranded in Bosnia on their way to Western Europe, are sleeping rough in parks and abandoned buildings and some have died, the Red Cross said on Thursday.
Bosnia, spared the migrant wave in 2015, has seen an influx of migrants trying to reach wealthier European nations via neighboring Croatia, an EU member. Some report being beaten back by border guards when they try to cross into Croatia.
About 25,000 people from Asia and North Africa entered Bosnia from Serbia and Montenegro last year, and about 6,000 have arrived in the impoverished Balkan country this year, according to Bosnia’s security agencies.
Only around 3,500 have been accommodated in transit centers, leaving thousands sleeping rough.
“People are sleeping in parks, in car parks, on the footpath, and in dangerous buildings,” Indira Kulenovic, operations manager for the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), said in a statement.
“The situation is dire.”
She said three migrants sheltering in a derelict building a few weeks ago burned to death when a candle they were using caused a fire. Another migrant fell from the top floor of a building he was sheltering in, and another set himself on fire and killed himself last week in desperation.
Red Cross volunteers help to prepare meals for 3,000 people a day in five migrant centers across Bosnia, while mobile teams provide people on the move with food, water, clothes, blankets, psycho-social support and first aid.
The migrants also face the hazard of land mines left from Bosnia’s war in the 1990s. Bosnia is one of the most land mine-contaminated countries in Europe.
Most of the migrants are concentrated in the western towns of Bihac and Velika Kladusa where authorities say resources are overstretched. They have requested that the three transit centers there be closed and residents moved elsewhere.
Ethnically-divided Bosnia has not formed a government seven months after a general election. State institutions in charge of migration and asylum issues are operating in a care-taking capacity.
“Our teams are doing what they can but they are stretched to the limit and the situation has reached a critical point. This is a humanitarian crisis,” said Rajko Lazic, the secretary- general of Bosnia’s Red Cross Society.

