﻿

Trump praises high-profile Brexit proponents ahead of visit to Britain

US President Donald Trump waves as he arrives in Colorado to deliver the commencement address at the US Air Force Academy graduation ceremony after landing aboard Air Force One at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs, Colorado, US, May 30, 2019. (Reuters)
Updated 30 May 2019
Reuters
Trump praises high-profile Brexit proponents ahead of visit to Britain

Updated 30 May 2019
Reuters
WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump praised the two most high-profile proponents of Britain’s departure from the European Union on Thursday, ahead of his planned visit to London at a time of political turmoil following the resignation of Prime Minister Theresa May.
Trump told reporters he had great respect for British politicians Boris Johnson and Nigel Farage and considered them friends. He declined, however, to say who he supported among the various Conservative Party candidates to succeed May as prime minister.
“Nigel Farage is a friend of mine. Boris is a friend of mine,” Trump told reporters as he left the White House to deliver a speech in Colorado. “I like them ... but I haven’t thought about supporting them. Maybe it’s not my business to support people, but I have a lot of respect for both of those men.”
May, who announced her resignation a week ago after repeatedly failing to win approval for a deal under which Britain would leave the European Union — known as Brexit — is scheduled to leave office on June 7.
Johnson, a former foreign minister seen as the favorite to replace May, has said Britain should be prepared to leave the bloc without a deal in order to force the EU to offer it better terms.
Farage, a bombastic, anti-establishment campaigner whose Brexit Party swept to victory in Britain’s European Parliament election earlier this week, has demanded a seat at negotiations over Britain’s exit from the EU and has cast himself as a kingmaker in the race to succeed May.
Trump and first lady Melania Trump are scheduled to make a state visit on June 3 to Britain, where they will attend a banquet with Queen Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace and hold talks with May ahead of her departure from office.
A British official said Trump and May are expected to discuss the Chinese technology company Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. and efforts to build a fifth-generation (5G) cellular network.
US officials have warned allies that Huawei’s technology could allow “back doors” into telecoms systems, rendering them insecure. Britain’s National Security Council discussed the issue last month and decided to block Huawei from core parts of the 5G network, but to give it restricted access.
The British official said May “will listen to what the president says about this” issue, adding that so far Huawei is the only used commerce in Britain and that would likely not change with 5G networks.
Britain’s relationship with the United States has been one of the enduring alliances of the past century, but some British voters see Trump as crude, volatile and opposed to their values on issues ranging from global warming to the treatment of women.
Campaigners have said they would hold large demonstrations during Trump’s visit. Thousands of people protested when Trump visited Britain in 2018 and shocked its political establishment by giving a withering assessment of May’s Brexit strategy.

Indian premier sworn in for historic second term

Updated 51 min 2 sec ago
Sanjay Kumar
0

Indian premier sworn in for historic second term

  • Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party claimed 303 seats out of 543 in the Lower House, and with his alliance partner he commands the support of 350 parliamentarians
  • Bollywood stars join heads of state as Modi takes oath at gala ceremony
Updated 51 min 2 sec ago
Sanjay Kumar
0

NEW DELHI: After a historic election win, Narendra Modi was sworn in as prime minister of India for a second time at a gala ceremony on Thursday attended by more than 8,000 national and international dignitaries.

The 68-year-old Modi became the first prime minister in 50 years to return to power with a full majority following his landslide election victory.

Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) claimed 303 seats out of 543 in the Lower House, and with his alliance partner he commands the support of 350 parliamentarians.

The glittering ceremony took place against the backdrop of a 120-year-old, British-era presidential palace that was lavishly decorated for the occasion.

More than 50 ministers also took the oath of office alongside Modi.

The Cabinet remains largely the same as the previous term. However, the inclusion of Amit Shah, president of the BJP, as the Cabinet number two is a major surprise.

Shah, a close confidant of Modi, is known for his organizational abilities and is credited for expanding BJP’s presence around India. He was a minister in the western state of Gujarat during Modi’s 12-year period as chief minister.

The inclusion of former foreign secretary S. Jaishankar — widely tipped to be the next foreign minister — also caused surprise.

Heads of state from South and Southeast Asia were among guests at the ceremony. Several top industrialists and Bollywood stars also attended the function.

In 2014, Modi invited heads of state from the South Asian Association of Regional Cooperation, along with Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, to the inaugural ceremony.

However, this time the BJP leader invited leaders from BIMSTEK (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation), a little-known grouping of seven nations of South Asia and Southeast Asia.

Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid, Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena, Nepal Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli, Myanmar President U Win Myint, Bhutanese Prime Minister Lotay Tshering and Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov were present at the hour-long ceremony.

Political analysts said that the exclusion of the Pakistani leadership from the guest list was not surprising considering the recent bitterness between the two nations following the killing of 50 troops in a terror attack in Indian-held Kashmir.

“By holding such a grand ceremony Modi wants to send a message that India is rising and seeking its place in the global space,” Satish Mishra, of New Delhi-based think tank Observer Research Foundation, said.

“Modi’s decision to ignore Pakistan shows he wants to redefine the concept of neighborhood. It also fits with his politics of muscular nationalism. He built his whole electoral narrative on Pakistan. So making a sudden U-turn after the election would not have sent a positive message to his supporters,” Mishra said.

The swearing in ceremony “is aimed at presenting Modi as a larger-than-life character,” he said. “Modi gives the impression of an imperial ruler through this kind of grandiose event.”

Referring to the selection of Cabinet ministers, Mishra said that “Modi’s party suffers from lack of talent and there is a certain anti-intellectualism in the way people are chosen.”

“The last government was all about Narendra Modi and all the ministries were subservient to the Prime Minister’s Office. It will be interesting to see if Cabinet ministers wield real authority this time or not,” Mishra said.

