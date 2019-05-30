You are here

  • Home
  • How US sanctions over a Russian weapon could rattle Turkey
﻿

How US sanctions over a Russian weapon could rattle Turkey

S-400 missiles displayed in central Moscow. Ankara and Washington have squabbled for months over the Turkish plan to buy S-400s , which the US said is incompatible with the Western alliance’s defense network. (AFP)
Updated 30 May 2019
Reuters
0

How US sanctions over a Russian weapon could rattle Turkey

  • Turkey’s decision to buy Russian missile defense system has left its already soft currency and economy vulnerable
  • The tit-for-tat sanctions may damage trade and the dispute could prolong Turkey’s recession
Updated 30 May 2019
Reuters
0

ISTANBUL: Turkey is on the cusp of facing US sanctions over its decision to buy a Russian S-400 missile defense system, leaving its already soft currency and economy vulnerable and raising questions over its position within NATO and the region.
If no solution is found in coming weeks and US-Turkish tensions continue to worsen, tit-for-tat sanctions could hit trade between the allies and prolong a recession in Turkey that has already tested President Tayyip Erdogan’s grip on power.
Turkey also risks being rapidly cut out of the production and use of American F-35 fighter jets, which could mark a step toward a re-evaluation of its 67-year membership in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.
“It’s very complex to resolve because both US and Turkish officials see this as a reflection of a larger geo-political balancing,” said Galip Dalay, visiting scholar at the University of Oxford’s politics and international relations department.
“Sanctions would have a very consequential effect on Turkey, but probably not mark a breaking point in its US relationship,” he said.
Ankara and Washington have squabbled for months over the Turkish plan to buy the S-400s, which the United States says is incompatible with the Western alliance’s defense network and poses a threat to the F-35s that Turkey also plans to buy.
Turkey says defending its territory poses no threat to allies, and stresses it has met all NATO obligations.
Both sides are entrenched even while they have repeated a desire to avoid so-called CAATSA sanctions, which by US law would be triggered when the Russian anti-aircraft weapon arrives on Turkish soil, possibly as soon as July.
An agreement to delay shipment of the S-400s could still open the door to US President Donald Trump convincing Erdogan to turn his back on what the Turkish leader has repeatedly called a “done deal” with Russia.
The pair agreed on Wednesday to meet on the sidelines of a G-20 conference on June 28-29.
Yet Ankara’s ties with Moscow have been strengthening, and Turkey’s defense minister said last week Turkish military personnel were in Russia for S-400 training. In response, the United States is considering halting the training of Turkish pilots on F-35 stealth fighters in Arizona.
The showdown comes as the Russia-backed Syrian army escalates an assault on some Turkish-backed rebels near Turkey’s border. More broadly in the Middle East, the United States is ramping up pressure on Turkey and other nations to isolate Iran including blocking all Iranian oil exports.
“If the US sanctions are bad, Turkey could reconsider its decision to comply with US sanctions on Iran,” said Dalay.
’PATH TO ESCALATION’
Washington wants Ankara to buy its alternative Patriot surface-to-air missile batteries and has made an offer that expires on June 4, according to a person familiar with the matter.
If Ankara accepts delivery of the S-400s as planned, the US Congress has moved to block delivery of F-35s to Turkey and remove it from the list of nations working together to build them.
The delivery would also force Trump to select five of 12 possible sanctions under the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act, or CAATSA, which targets purchases of military equipment from NATO foe Russia.
The sanctions range from banning visas and denying access to the US-based Export-Import Bank, to the harsher options of blocking any transactions with the US financial system and denying export licenses.
Trump may initially choose milder options targeting individual Turks rather than the government, a decision that could buy time for more diplomacy even while it may prompt Congress to separately impose tougher sanctions.
“There is a US reticence to completely block the military-industrial relationship with Turkey,” said Sinan Ulgen, a former Turkish diplomat and a visiting scholar at Carnegie Europe in Brussels.
Yet US sanctions of any sort would likely hammer the Turkish lira, which has shed 14% of its value against the dollar this year in part due to fraying US ties.
Last year, a separate set of US sanctions and tariffs over a jailed US pastor helped set off a currency crisis that knocked 30% off the lira, tipped Turkey into recession and rattled emerging markets around the world.
Ratings agency Moody’s said this month that Turkey’s political risk is “high” and warned that the S-400s could trigger not only US but also NATO sanctions.
Turkey has a track record of responding in kind to foreign sanctions and tariffs.
Ulgen said any sanctions dispute could escalate into tariffs that harm US-based Lockheed Martin Corp’s business with Turkish industrial companies, and even threaten future upgrades to Turkey’s existing fleet of F-16 jets.
“Heavier sanctions could follow if the United States finds itself on a path to escalation with Turkey, beyond the usual rhetoric,” he said.

Related

0
Middle-East
Erdogan: Turkey still committed to EU membership despite bloc’s failed promises
0
Middle-East
Turkey breaks up smuggling ring that brought thousands of migrants to Europe

Saudi electronic payment system ‘mada’ excels in use of Apple Pay

Updated 31 May 2019
Rashid Hassan
0

Saudi electronic payment system ‘mada’ excels in use of Apple Pay

  • Saudi Arabia is the first in the world to have Apple Pay services provided through a national payment scheme
Updated 31 May 2019
Rashid Hassan
0

RIYADH: Mada, the new identity of the Saudi Payment Network, is making great progress in the integration and use of Apple Pay, experts say.

Apple Pay was launched in the Kingdom in February, and the country is the first in the world to have its services provided through a national payment scheme.

Mada has made it easier for local banks to use Apple Pay by providing the necessary infrastructure, according to economist Talat Zaki Hafiz. “From the moment the service was launched, customer desire to use it has increased daily, and the service is supported by 92 percent of Point of Sale devices in retail outlets in the Kingdom,” he told Arab News.

“Undoubtedly the economic impact of using e-payment benefits the customer. Payment is quick and efficient, and it allows the customer to avoid carrying cash.

“The cost of printing money to any government varies from 1 to 3 percent of gross domestic product, so by moving to digital electronic payments, we will reduce costs. Moreover, the more we excel in the e-payment sector, the better for the Kingdom’s Vision 2030,” Hafiz said.

He added that the government was aiming to move from a cash-based society to a non-cash based society as part of Vision 2030, seeking to increase the percentage of e-payments from 18 percent of total transactions in 2016 to 28 percent by 2020, with the grand goal of 70 percent by 2030.

This will result in people having less cash in their pockets, which will help facilitate commerce, track money more easily, combat fraud, theft, corruption and loss, and be good for the environment. 

Apple Pay is an e-payment system built using near-field communication techniques.

Topics: Mada SPAN Vision 2030 electronic payment system Apple Pay cashless society

Related

0
Business & Economy
Apple pay now available on Saudi Arabia travel app Almosafer
0
Saudi Arabia
Apple Pay launched in Saudi Arabia

Latest updates

Solidifying the Muslim world’s stance on pressing issues
0
Sudanese security orders offices of Qatar-based Al Jazeera tv closed -office director.
0
Pompeo says Iran attacked oil tankers to raise global oil price
0
Indian premier sworn in for historic second term
0
Saudi electronic payment system ‘mada’ excels in use of Apple Pay
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.