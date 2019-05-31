You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi electronic payment system ‘mada’ excels in use of Apple Pay
﻿

Saudi electronic payment system ‘mada’ excels in use of Apple Pay

Updated 17 sec ago
Rashid Hassan
0

Saudi electronic payment system ‘mada’ excels in use of Apple Pay

  • Saudi Arabia is the first in the world to have Apple Pay services provided through a national payment scheme
Updated 17 sec ago
Rashid Hassan
0

RIYADH: Mada, the new identity of the Saudi Payment Network, is making great progress in the integration and use of Apple Pay, experts say.

Apple Pay was launched in the Kingdom in February, and the country is the first in the world to have its services provided through a national payment scheme.

Mada has made it easier for local banks to use Apple Pay by providing the necessary infrastructure, according to economist Talat Zaki Hafiz. “From the moment the service was launched, customer desire to use it has increased daily, and the service is supported by 92 percent of Point of Sale devices in retail outlets in the Kingdom,” he told Arab News.

“Undoubtedly the economic impact of using e-payment benefits the customer. Payment is quick and efficient, and it allows the customer to avoid carrying cash.

“The cost of printing money to any government varies from 1 to 3 percent of gross domestic product, so by moving to digital electronic payments, we will reduce costs. Moreover, the more we excel in the e-payment sector, the better for the Kingdom’s Vision 2030,” Hafiz said.

He added that the government was aiming to move from a cash-based society to a non-cash based society as part of Vision 2030, seeking to increase the percentage of e-payments from 18 percent of total transactions in 2016 to 28 percent by 2020, with the grand goal of 70 percent by 2030.

This will result in people having less cash in their pockets, which will help facilitate commerce, track money more easily, combat fraud, theft, corruption and loss, and be good for the environment. 

Apple Pay is an e-payment system built using near-field communication techniques.

Topics: Mada SPAN Vision 2030 electronic payment system Apple Pay cashless society

Related

0
Business & Economy
Apple pay now available on Saudi Arabia travel app Almosafer
0
Saudi Arabia
Apple Pay launched in Saudi Arabia

Dr. Abdullah Al-Bussairy, Saudi Arabia's ambassador to the Philippines

Updated 30 May 2019
Arab News
0

Dr. Abdullah Al-Bussairy, Saudi Arabia's ambassador to the Philippines

Updated 30 May 2019
Arab News
0

Dr. Abdullah Al-Bussairy has been the Saudi ambassador to the Philippines since March 2015.

On Wednesday, he met with officials of the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) to discuss search and rescue operations to find Saudi flying student Abdullah Khalid Al-Sharif.

Al-Sharif and his instructor, Capt. Jose Nelson Yapparcon, went missing on May 17 after their aircraft vanished from radar shortly after takeoff.

Al-Bussairy has a Ph.D. in political science. His career began as a diplomatic attache with the Foreign Ministry in Dammam from 1985 to 1987. 

He served as head of consular affairs at the Saudi Embassy in Bangladesh until 1992, before carrying out the same duties at the embassy in Kuwait for less than a year.

He was then appointed third secretary at the Foreign Ministry in Dammam. In 1994 he moved to Khartoum, where he was head of consular affairs at the Saudi Embassy for five years.

In 1999, Al-Bussairy was promoted to second secretary at the Foreign Ministry. He remained in that post until 2001.

That year, he became head of consular affairs at the Saudi Embassy in Jakarta until 2008, when he became ambassador to Bangladesh. 

In 2015, he was appointed non-resident ambassador to Nepal, shortly before becoming ambassador to the Philippines.

Topics: Ambassador Abdullah Al-Bussairy Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) Abdullah Khalid Al-Sharif Who's Who

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Abdullah Al-Zamil, chairman of the board of directors at Dammam Airport Co.
0
Saudi Arabia
Fahad Al-Turki, vice president of research at the King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center

Latest updates

Saudi electronic payment system ‘mada’ excels in use of Apple Pay
0
What We Are Reading Today: The Making of a Justice by John Paul Stevens
0
Mahmoud Labib — ‘the barber of presidents’
0
Turkey frees US scientist but tensions remain
0
Dr. Abdullah Al-Bussairy, Saudi Arabia's ambassador to the Philippines
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.