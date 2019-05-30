What We Are Reading Today: The Making of a Justice by John Paul Stevens

You are here

Updated 30 May 2019
Arab News
The Making of a Justice: Reflections on My First 94 Years is a comprehensive memoir of Justice John Paul Stevens. 

He offers an intimate and illuminating account of his service on the US Supreme Court. 

It is a must read for those trying to better understand the US and the constitution, according to critics. 

Justice Stevens witnessed so much American history as he sat on the top court for 34 years as one of America’s most beloved jurists. 

Justice Stevens was appointed to the court by former President Gerald Ford and resigned during Barack Obama’s first term in office. 

Ford wrote in 2005 that he was prepared to let “history’s judgment” of his presidency rest exclusively on his decision in 1975 to nominate Stevens. Barack Obama scrawled his endorsement on a birthday note to Stevens in 2014 — “We miss you on the Court!”

“The cross-party embrace of Stevens by these two presidents shows the distance to the right the Republican Party has traveled from Ford to President Donald Trump far more than Stevens’s own shift in the opposite direction,” critic Emily Bazelon said in a review for The New York Times. 

Topics: Book Review

For the last 20 years, Melinda Gates has been on a mission. Her goal, as co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, has been to find solutions for people with the most urgent needs, wherever they live. 

Throughout this journey, one thing has become increasingly clear to her: If you want to lift a society up, invest in women.

In this candid and inspiring book, Gates traces her awakening to the link between women's empowerment and the health of societies, says a review published on goodreads.com.

She shows some of the tremendous opportunities that exist right now to “turbo-charge” change. And she provides simple and effective ways each one of us can make a difference.

Throughout, Gates introduces us to her heroes in the movement toward equality, offers startling data, shares moving conversations she has had with women from all over the world—and shows how we can all get involved.

