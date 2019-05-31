Indian premier sworn in for historic second term

You are here

Indian President Ram Nath Kovind, left, greets after administering oath to Narendra Modi, right, for a second term as India's prime minister during a swearing in ceremony at the presidential palace in New Delhi on May 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
  • Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party claimed 303 seats out of 543 in the Lower House, and with his alliance partner he commands the support of 350 parliamentarians
  • Bollywood stars join heads of state as Modi takes oath at gala ceremony
NEW DELHI: After a historic election win, Narendra Modi was sworn in as prime minister of India for a second time at a gala ceremony on Thursday attended by more than 8,000 national and international dignitaries.

The 68-year-old Modi became the first prime minister in 50 years to return to power with a full majority following his landslide election victory.

Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) claimed 303 seats out of 543 in the Lower House, and with his alliance partner he commands the support of 350 parliamentarians.

The glittering ceremony took place against the backdrop of a 120-year-old, British-era presidential palace that was lavishly decorated for the occasion.

More than 50 ministers also took the oath of office alongside Modi.

The Cabinet remains largely the same as the previous term. However, the inclusion of Amit Shah, president of the BJP, as the Cabinet number two is a major surprise.

Shah, a close confidant of Modi, is known for his organizational abilities and is credited for expanding BJP’s presence around India. He was a minister in the western state of Gujarat during Modi’s 12-year period as chief minister.

The inclusion of former foreign secretary S. Jaishankar — widely tipped to be the next foreign minister — also caused surprise.

Heads of state from South and Southeast Asia were among guests at the ceremony. Several top industrialists and Bollywood stars also attended the function.

In 2014, Modi invited heads of state from the South Asian Association of Regional Cooperation, along with Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, to the inaugural ceremony.

However, this time the BJP leader invited leaders from BIMSTEK (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation), a little-known grouping of seven nations of South Asia and Southeast Asia.

Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid, Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena, Nepal Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli, Myanmar President U Win Myint, Bhutanese Prime Minister Lotay Tshering and Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov were present at the hour-long ceremony.

Political analysts said that the exclusion of the Pakistani leadership from the guest list was not surprising considering the recent bitterness between the two nations following the killing of 50 troops in a terror attack in Indian-held Kashmir.

“By holding such a grand ceremony Modi wants to send a message that India is rising and seeking its place in the global space,” Satish Mishra, of New Delhi-based think tank Observer Research Foundation, said.

“Modi’s decision to ignore Pakistan shows he wants to redefine the concept of neighborhood. It also fits with his politics of muscular nationalism. He built his whole electoral narrative on Pakistan. So making a sudden U-turn after the election would not have sent a positive message to his supporters,” Mishra said.

The swearing in ceremony “is aimed at presenting Modi as a larger-than-life character,” he said. “Modi gives the impression of an imperial ruler through this kind of grandiose event.”

Referring to the selection of Cabinet ministers, Mishra said that “Modi’s party suffers from lack of talent and there is a certain anti-intellectualism in the way people are chosen.”

“The last government was all about Narendra Modi and all the ministries were subservient to the Prime Minister’s Office. It will be interesting to see if Cabinet ministers wield real authority this time or not,” Mishra said.

Topics: India Narendra Modi BJP

Philippines announces June 5 as public holiday on Eid Al-Fitr

Updated 35 min 41 sec ago
Elie Aben
0

Philippines announces June 5 as public holiday on Eid Al-Fitr

  • Dates donated by Saudi Arabia arrives in Manila
Updated 35 min 41 sec ago
Elie Aben
0

MANILA: Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has declared June 5 a public holiday in observance of Eid Al-Fitr, which marks the end of Ramadan.

Although the Philippines is a largely Catholic country, a proclamation signed by Duterte stated: “The entire Filipino nation should have the full opportunity to join their Muslim brothers and sisters in peace and harmony in the observance and celebration of Eid Al-Fitr.”

It said the aim of the decision is “to bring the religious and cultural significance of Eid Al-Fitr to the fore of national consciousness.”

Meanwhile, the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos (NCMF) announced that a shipment of donated dates from Saudi Arabia had arrived at its central office.

A meeting was held to determine the method of distribution, and NCMF Secretary Saidamen Pangarungan gave instructions on how to divide the 1,250 boxes of dates among various regions and provinces. Each box contains 10 packs of dates.

A ceremonial handover of the 60 metric tons of pressed dates, as a gift to the Philippine government and people, was held at the Saudi Embassy in Makati City last Monday.

The Saudi ambassador to the Philippines, Dr. Abdullah Al-Bussairy, handed over the dates to NCMF representatives and the Department of Foreign Affairs.

Representatives from the Saudi Finance Ministry and the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) witnessed the handover.

Last year, Saudi Arabia donated the same amount of dates to the Philippine government and Red Cross as a “humanitarian gesture” to the Filipino people. Saudi officials said the dates are an affirmation of the depth of bilateral relations.

 

Topics: Philippines Eid Al-Fitr Ramadan Ramadan2019

