You are here

  • Home
  • Middle East peace plan hopes dim amid Israeli political crisis
﻿

Middle East peace plan hopes dim amid Israeli political crisis

Israeli Prime Minister Banjamin Netanyahu (R) receives US presidential adviser Jared Kushner in Jerusalem on May 30, 2019. (AFP PHOTO / Matty Stern/US Embassy Jerusalem)
Updated 13 sec ago
AP
AFP
0

Middle East peace plan hopes dim amid Israeli political crisis

  • The Trump administration had hinged the peace plan’s unveiling on Netanyahu’s victory in elections last month
  • It seems the proposal will have to wait for the outcome of another tumultuous election cycle, after which Trump’s own race for re-election will be kicking into gear
Updated 13 sec ago
AP AFP
0

JERUSALEM: President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday to push the Trump administration’s long-awaited plan for Mideast peace, just as Israel was thrust into the political tumult of an unprecedented second election in the same year.

Kushner and US special envoy Jason Greenblatt stopped in Israel as part of a Middle East tour to rally support for the administration’s upcoming economic conference in Bahrain, which the White House bills as the first portion of its peace plan.

The US is hoping to draw Arab states to participate in the workshop, which envisions large-scale infrastructure work and investment in the Palestinian territories.

In brief joint remarks, Kushner touted American-Israeli cooperation, saying, “it’s never been stronger and we’re very excited about all the potential that lies ahead for Israel  ... and for the whole region.” But public attention was dominated by Israel’s political crisis.

Netanyahu attempted to play down concerns that the Israeli Parliament’s dramatic dissolution would further postpone the US peace plan rollout. “You know, we had a little event last night,” he said. “That’s not going to
stop us.”

At the White House, President Trump weighed in expressing dismay at the prime minister’s failure to form a governing coalition. Calling Netanyahu a “great guy,” Trump said he feels “very badly” that the country has to face another election because there is “enough turmoil” in the region.

Israel’s reopened election season presents another stumbling block for Trump’s Mideast peace process, which the Palestinians, citing the administration’s pro-Israel bias, have rejected out of hand.

The Trump administration had hinged the plan’s unveiling on Netanyahu’s victory in elections last month. Now, it seems the proposal will have to wait for the outcome of another tumultuous election cycle, after which Trump’s own race for re-election will be kicking into gear.

Traveling this week to Jordan and Morocco, Kushner and Greenblatt strove to drum up support for the economic conference in Bahrain, scheduled for June 25-26. Neither state has announced plans for participation.

After more than two years of work, Kushner’s team still has not unveiled its political vision. But glimpses of the plan hint it will focus heavily on so-called economic peace while sidelining or ignoring the longstanding Palestinian goal of independence. The two-state solution continues to enjoy the broad support of the international community.

Meeting with the US presidential advisers, Jordan’s King Abdullah stood by his country’s commitment to the two-state solution, exposing a rift with the administration and raising doubts about how Trump’s team will win over skeptical Arab states.

The king insisted on the “need to intensify efforts to achieve a comprehensive and lasting peace based on the two-state solution, that would guarantee the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with east Jerusalem as its capital.”

Dennis Ross, the veteran Middle East negotiator, says the plan’s outlook has dimmed, considering the “many unknowns” that may indefinitely defer its rollout. 

Specifically, if Netanyahu pivots even farther to the right on the campaign trial, appealing to voters by promising to annex West Bank settlements again, “the political climate will only get more difficult ... it will make it harder for Arab leaders to accept anything.”

But, he said, Trump has attached particular importance to this peace agreement, and is eager for an accomplishment. 

If the administration manages to ditch the stigmatized tagline of “economic peace,” and sells the Bahrain workshop as a step toward “economic stabilization” with the help of Gulf states, the constant deferral of the plan’s thornier political portion, such as the status of contested Jerusalem and the fate of Palestinian refugees, could work in its favor.

“It might be difficult for the Palestinians to reject reconstruction and development projects given the financial crises destabilizing the West Bank and Gaza right now,” said Ross.  

Still, the Palestinians say they will not attend the Bahrain meeting, rejecting the parameters of the conference and the role of the US as mediator. 

At this early point, the cash-strapped Palestinian leadership “would be saying no only to the improvement of the terrible economic conditions in Gaza and the West Bank ... that could be helped without their having to give anything up politically.”

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and his autonomy government in the West Bank cut off ties with the White House after Trump recognized contested Jerusalem as Israel’s capital in December 2017.

Israel captured east Jerusalem in 1967 and annexed it to its capital. Though Trump said his declaration did not determine the city’s final borders, the Palestinians saw the move as unfairly favoring Israel. US cuts in aid, and the closure of the Palestinian diplomatic office in Washington, further deepened their suspicions.

Topics: Palestinians Israeli-Palestinian Peace Plan Jared Kushner

Related

0
Middle-East
Jordan’s king tells Trump adviser peace can only come with a Palestinian state
Special 0
Middle-East
Palestinian chief negotiator urges Arabs to reconsider attending Bahrain workshop

Solidifying the Muslim world’s stance on pressing issues

Updated 31 May 2019
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI
0

Solidifying the Muslim world’s stance on pressing issues

  • The OIC’s 14th ordinary summit convenes in Makkah to tackle a long list of problems amid rising tensions
  • Conference coincides with Arab League and GCC emergency summits called by King Salman amid regional tensions
Updated 31 May 2019
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI
0

JEDDAH: With the theme “Hand in Hand toward the Future,” and an agenda packed with issues affecting the Muslim world, the 14th ordinary summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) convenes in the Saudi holy city of Makkah on Friday.

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman will chair the Islamic Summit, a gathering of monarchs, heads of state and government that dates back 50 years, and nowadays convenes every three years to deliberate, make decisions and try to resolve crises in Muslim-majority countries.

This year, the summit coincides with two emergency meetings — the Arab League and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) summits — called by King Salman amid escalating tensions between Iran on one side and the US and its Gulf allies on the other.

The summit in Makkah is expected to address a long list of pressing political problems, including the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, rising anti-Muslim prejudice in different parts of the world, and violent extremism.

Coinciding with the final days of Ramadan, the summit is expected to deal with the consequences of the US decision last year to move its embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem; the suffering of Syrian civilians due to an ongoing military assault in Idlib province; and the destabilizing activities of Iran and its proxy forces in the Middle East. Amid rising tensions between the US and Iran, attacks on four commercial vessels near the UAE’s Fujairah port earlier this month have raised serious questions about maritime security in the Gulf. Senior US officials have pointed the finger at Tehran.

The incidents, which included attacks on two Saudi oil tankers, drew strong condemnation from governments in the Middle East and worldwide, as well as the Arab League. The acts of sabotage were followed by strikes by explosives-laden drones on Saudi oil installations, which led to a temporary closure of the East-West pipeline.

A TV station run by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi militia said it had launched drone attacks on Saudi installations. The incidents were described by the OIC as a threat to the security and safety of international maritime traffic.

On Wednesday, addressing the preparatory meeting of OIC foreign ministers in Jeddah, Saudi Foreign Minister Ibrahim Al-Assaf said: “Tehran’s support for Houthi rebels in Yemen is proof of Iranian interference in other nations’ affairs, and this is something that ... Islamic countries should reject.”

Al-Assaf, who chaired the meeting, said the Kingdom condemned the attacks aimed at threatening the supply of oil, and called for a UN-backed political solution in Syria. He added: “I would like to emphasize that the Palestinian issue is a paramount Saudi concern, in particular the Palestinian people’s full legitimate rights, and the establishment of an independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital.”

Speaking at the preparatory meeting, OIC Secretary-General Yousef Al-Othaimeen expressed his gratitude to King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for Saudi Arabia’s hosting of the summit. Al-Othaimeen also praised the Kingdom’s support for the OIC, and its generous contributions for Islamic causes.

In a significant development in the lead up to the Islamic Summit, an anti-extremism document was signed by 1,200 figures from the Muslim world during a gathering in Makkah. The four-day event, organized by the Muslim World League (MWL), was attended by dignitaries, scholars, senior officials and leading thinkers, who between them represented 139 countries and 27 Islamic sects.

Members of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group march in December 2017 to protest the US decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. (AP)

King Salman was the first leader to sign the declaration, and later received the scholars in Makkah, where he was handed the final document. It says religious and cultural diversity does not justify conflict, and civilized dialogue is the path to overcoming historical differences.

The declaration condemns attacks on places of worship, calling them criminal acts that require a strong legislative and security response. It says the extremist ideas that motivate such attacks need to be challenged.

The document urges non-interference in the affairs of other states, and singles out for criticism dissemination of sectarian ideas.

It recognizes the importance of women’s empowerment, rejects their marginalization, and opposes the denial of opportunities for them in various fields.

The document says it is everyone’s duty to fight terrorism, injustice, oppression and human rights violations. It also urges greater environmental protection, saying wasting natural resources and causing pollution infringe on the rights of future generations.

Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi told Arab News that his country’s message to the Islamic Summit is that Muslims “should join hands, understand their individual concerns, and have a collective objective of peace and stability so that our region can develop like other developed parts of the world.”

The OIC is the second-largest inter-governmental institution after the UN, with 57 member states from four continents. It is the voice of 1.5 billion Muslims worldwide. Between 1969 and 2016 there were 13 Islamic summits, with seven held for emergencies in the capitals of Morocco, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Kuwait, Egypt, Pakistan and Turkey.

In 1970, the first Islamic Conference of Foreign Ministers was held in Jeddah, culminating in the decision to establish a permanent secretariat in the Saudi city.

 

Topics: Editor’s Choice OIC Summit Arab League Makkah Summits

Related

Special 0 photos
Middle-East
A look back at 50 years of OIC as it meets in Makkah for Islamic Summit
0
Pakistan
At OIC meet, Qureshi calls for inquiry into India’s ‘rights violations’ in Kashmir

Latest updates

Middle East peace plan hopes dim amid Israeli political crisis
0
Solidifying the Muslim world’s stance on pressing issues
0
Sudanese security orders offices of Qatar-based Al Jazeera tv closed -office director.
0
Pompeo says Iran attacked oil tankers to raise global oil price
0
Indian premier sworn in for historic second term
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.