Ramadan tents: A cultural ambience in Saudi Arabia

In recent years, restaurants and hotels have begun running Ramadan tents to attract customers in the Kingdom. (Social media photo)
Updated 7 sec ago
Nada Hameed
  • The idea is believed to have been inspired by Egyptians’ charitable tents
Updated 7 sec ago
Nada Hameed
JEDDAH: Ramadan tents, usually decorated with lights, have always been popular during the holy month.

The idea is believed to have been inspired by Egyptians’ charitable tents, where each neighborhood would provide a huge tent serving free iftar and suhoor meals to those in need. 

During the meals, talented men from the neighborhood would play instruments and sing to entertain guests.

The idea spread to other Arab countries, where it has become big business. Tents serve the best traditional dishes in each country, and an open buffet. The charge depends on how fancy the tent is and which hotel is providing it.

Ramadan tents in Saudi Arabia were often confined to hotel rooftops and halls, mostly providing iftar and suhoor but without entertainment. But lately, Ramadan activities in the Kingdom have become more entertaining.

On May 9, 2019, an official Twitter account @MawsemRamadan (Ramadan Season) was launched to keep Saudis abreast of various activities organized by the General Entertainment Authority in the cities of Jeddah, Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh and Dammam.

 

Al-Mirkaz

The new Al-Mirkaz tent in Jeddah, with its luxurious style, combines the modern day with the traditional Ramadan atmosphere in the Hijaz region.

It was built this year, attracting different segments of Saudi society and accommodating more than 600 people. The tent offers guests exquisite Saudi, Mediterranean, Asian and Middle Eastern cuisine. The minimum charge is SR370 ($98.66) for iftar, SR400 for suhoor and SR220 for the shisha lounge.

Saudi entrepreneurs showcase their projects at the tent’s side booths. It has been attended by a number of Gulf social media influencers, and Tunisian singer Saber Rebai.

 

Qamra

Qamra in Jeddah is more of a Ramadan night than a tent, supporting local brands and gathering many Saudi entrepreneurs and their projects under one roof.

In its third edition, its theme this year is urban designs, and it hosts more than 100 booths for elite Saudi fashion and abaya designers.

Qamra also includes cafes and restaurants, and has been attended by Gulf social media influencers.

“Qamra vibes are the best. I’m really proud to have such activities in the town. It helps promote local talents,” said Zahra Al-Shibani, representing Saudi fashion and accessories brand Mishkat.

The price of entry ranges from SR100 to SR400.

Topics: Ramadan2019 Ramadan tents

Saudi electronic payment system ‘mada’ excels in use of Apple Pay

Updated 31 May 2019
Rashid Hassan
  • Saudi Arabia is the first in the world to have Apple Pay services provided through a national payment scheme
Updated 31 May 2019
Rashid Hassan
RIYADH: Mada, the new identity of the Saudi Payment Network, is making great progress in the integration and use of Apple Pay, experts say.

Apple Pay was launched in the Kingdom in February, and the country is the first in the world to have its services provided through a national payment scheme.

Mada has made it easier for local banks to use Apple Pay by providing the necessary infrastructure, according to economist Talat Zaki Hafiz. “From the moment the service was launched, customer desire to use it has increased daily, and the service is supported by 92 percent of Point of Sale devices in retail outlets in the Kingdom,” he told Arab News.

“Undoubtedly the economic impact of using e-payment benefits the customer. Payment is quick and efficient, and it allows the customer to avoid carrying cash.

“The cost of printing money to any government varies from 1 to 3 percent of gross domestic product, so by moving to digital electronic payments, we will reduce costs. Moreover, the more we excel in the e-payment sector, the better for the Kingdom’s Vision 2030,” Hafiz said.

He added that the government was aiming to move from a cash-based society to a non-cash based society as part of Vision 2030, seeking to increase the percentage of e-payments from 18 percent of total transactions in 2016 to 28 percent by 2020, with the grand goal of 70 percent by 2030.

This will result in people having less cash in their pockets, which will help facilitate commerce, track money more easily, combat fraud, theft, corruption and loss, and be good for the environment. 

Apple Pay is an e-payment system built using near-field communication techniques.

Topics: Mada SPAN Vision 2030 electronic payment system Apple Pay cashless society

