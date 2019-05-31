You are here

  • Home
  • Philippines ships dumped trash back to Canada
﻿

Philippines ships dumped trash back to Canada

Container ship MV Bavaria, a vessel hired by Canada to ship tons of trash back to Canada, arrives at Subic Bay International Terminal Corporation on Subic Port, north of Manila on May 30, 2019. (AFP)
Updated 6 sec ago
AFP
0

Philippines ships dumped trash back to Canada

  • After a long campaign to urge Canada to take back the rotting waste, Duterte lashed out at Ottawa last week and ordered the refuse returned immediately
  • The 69 shipping containers of garbage were loaded onto a cargo vessel at Subic Bay, a former US naval base and shipping port northwest of Manila
Updated 6 sec ago
AFP
0

MANILA: Tonnes of garbage sent to the Philippines years ago was shipped back to Canada on Friday after a festering diplomatic row, as Asian nations increasingly reject serving as dumping grounds for international trash.
After a long campaign to urge Canada to take back the rotting waste, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte lashed out at Ottawa last week and ordered the refuse returned immediately.
The 69 shipping containers of garbage were loaded onto a cargo vessel at Subic Bay, a former US naval base and shipping port northwest of Manila, and began the lengthy trip to Canada.
“Baaaaaaaaa bye, as we say it,” Philippine Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin wrote on Twitter, along with images of the vessel leaving.
Canada’s Environment Minister Catherine McKenna welcomed the news of the trash being returned, telling reporters on Thursday: “We committed with the Philippines and we’re working closely with them.”
Just days earlier Malaysia announced it was shipping 450 tons of imported plastic waste back to its sources, including Australia, Bangladesh, Canada, China, Japan, Saudi Arabia and the United States.
For years China had received the bulk of scrap plastic from around the world, but closed its doors to foreign refuse last year in an effort to clean up its environment.
Huge quantities of waste plastic have since been redirected to Southeast Asia, including Malaysia, Indonesia and to a lesser degree the Philippines.
“We’ve seen pristine communities... transformed into dumpsites because of a tsunami of waste shipments from the US, UK and Australia as a result of the China ban,” said Von Hernandez, global coordinator from Break Free From Plastic advocacy group.

The Philippine row centers on dozens of containers which a Canadian firm sent to the Southeast Asian nation in 2013 and 2014 — incorrectly labelled as recyclables.
The issue has polluted Manila-Ottawa ties for years, but it blew up when Duterte said in an April speech: “Let’s fight Canada. I will declare war against them.”
Since then Canada pledged to take back the waste, but after it missed a Manila-imposed May 15 deadline the Philippines recalled its envoys to Ottawa.
Duterte’s spokesman, Salvador Panelo, ratcheted up the pressure by saying Manila would ship the trash back on its own “immediately” and threatened to dump the waste in Canadian waters.
From the Philippine side there were immediate signs the departure of the trash would stabilize Manila-Ottawa relations.
“To our recalled posts, get your flights back. Thanks and sorry for the trouble you went through to drive home a point.” Foreign Secretary Locsin tweeted on Friday.
Global concern over plastic pollution has been spurred by shocking images of waste-clogged rivers in Southeast Asia and accounts of dead sea creatures found with kilos of refuse in their stomachs.
Around 300 million tons of plastic are produced every year, according to the Worldwide Fund for Nature (WWF), with much of it ending up in landfills or polluting the seas, in what has become a growing international crisis.

Topics: Philippines Canada

Related

0
World
Philippines’ Duterte loses patience, orders trash shipped back Canada
Special 0
World
Recall of Philippine envoy to Canada gets approval at home

Indian premier sworn in for historic second term

Updated 31 May 2019
Sanjay Kumar
0

Indian premier sworn in for historic second term

  • Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party claimed 303 seats out of 543 in the Lower House, and with his alliance partner he commands the support of 350 parliamentarians
  • Bollywood stars join heads of state as Modi takes oath at gala ceremony
Updated 31 May 2019
Sanjay Kumar
0

NEW DELHI: After a historic election win, Narendra Modi was sworn in as prime minister of India for a second time at a gala ceremony on Thursday attended by more than 8,000 national and international dignitaries.

The 68-year-old Modi became the first prime minister in 50 years to return to power with a full majority following his landslide election victory.

Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) claimed 303 seats out of 543 in the Lower House, and with his alliance partner he commands the support of 350 parliamentarians.

The glittering ceremony took place against the backdrop of a 120-year-old, British-era presidential palace that was lavishly decorated for the occasion.

More than 50 ministers also took the oath of office alongside Modi.

The Cabinet remains largely the same as the previous term. However, the inclusion of Amit Shah, president of the BJP, as the Cabinet number two is a major surprise.

Shah, a close confidant of Modi, is known for his organizational abilities and is credited for expanding BJP’s presence around India. He was a minister in the western state of Gujarat during Modi’s 12-year period as chief minister.

The inclusion of former foreign secretary S. Jaishankar — widely tipped to be the next foreign minister — also caused surprise.

Heads of state from South and Southeast Asia were among guests at the ceremony. Several top industrialists and Bollywood stars also attended the function.

In 2014, Modi invited heads of state from the South Asian Association of Regional Cooperation, along with Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, to the inaugural ceremony.

However, this time the BJP leader invited leaders from BIMSTEK (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation), a little-known grouping of seven nations of South Asia and Southeast Asia.

Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid, Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena, Nepal Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli, Myanmar President U Win Myint, Bhutanese Prime Minister Lotay Tshering and Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov were present at the hour-long ceremony.

Political analysts said that the exclusion of the Pakistani leadership from the guest list was not surprising considering the recent bitterness between the two nations following the killing of 50 troops in a terror attack in Indian-held Kashmir.

“By holding such a grand ceremony Modi wants to send a message that India is rising and seeking its place in the global space,” Satish Mishra, of New Delhi-based think tank Observer Research Foundation, said.

“Modi’s decision to ignore Pakistan shows he wants to redefine the concept of neighborhood. It also fits with his politics of muscular nationalism. He built his whole electoral narrative on Pakistan. So making a sudden U-turn after the election would not have sent a positive message to his supporters,” Mishra said.

The swearing in ceremony “is aimed at presenting Modi as a larger-than-life character,” he said. “Modi gives the impression of an imperial ruler through this kind of grandiose event.”

Referring to the selection of Cabinet ministers, Mishra said that “Modi’s party suffers from lack of talent and there is a certain anti-intellectualism in the way people are chosen.”

“The last government was all about Narendra Modi and all the ministries were subservient to the Prime Minister’s Office. It will be interesting to see if Cabinet ministers wield real authority this time or not,” Mishra said.

Topics: India Narendra Modi BJP

Related

0
Business & Economy
India’s economy big worry for Modi, needs stimulus: trade body
0
World
Pakistan PM Khan speaks with India’s Modi to congratulate him on election win

Latest updates

Philippines ships dumped trash back to Canada
0
Makkah Grand Mosque authorities step up security measures
0
Saudi Arabia confirms support for UN development system
0
Expo shows evidence of Iranian military backing for Houthis
0
Saudi Arabia welcomes all Muslim pilgrims: Hajj minister
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.