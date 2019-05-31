You are here

US to hit Mexico with tariffs over 'illegal migrants'

The tariff will rise to 10 percent on July 1, then increase by five percent increments each month until topping out at 25 percent on Oct. 1. (File/AFP)
WASHINGTON: Washington will impose a five percent tariff on all goods from Mexico — increasing to as much as 25 percent — until “illegal migrants” stop coming through the country into the US, President Donald Trump said Thursday.
“On June 10th, the United States will impose a 5% Tariff on all goods coming into our Country from Mexico, until such time as illegal migrants coming through Mexico, and into our Country, STOP,” Trump tweeted.
“The Tariff will gradually increase until the Illegal Immigration problem is remedied, at which time the Tariffs will be removed,” he wrote.
According to a White House statement, the tariff will rise to 10 percent on July 1, then increase by five percent increments each month until topping out at 25 percent on October 1.
“Tariffs will permanently remain at the 25 percent level unless and until Mexico substantially stops the illegal inflow of aliens coming through its territory,” the statement said.
“If the illegal migration crisis is alleviated through effective actions taken by Mexico, to be determined in our sole discretion and judgment, the Tariffs will be removed,” it said.
The announcement came the same day that Trump kick-started the process of ratifying the new North American trade pact with Mexico and Canada — an agreement that now may be under threat.

The tariffs would have severe consequences on Mexico, which sends 80 percent of its exports to the United States.
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador struck a conciliatory tone in a letter to Trump on Thursday following the tariff announcement.
“I express to you that I don’t want confrontation,” he wrote. “I propose deepening our dialogue, to look for other alternatives to the migration problem.”
Earlier, Mexico’s top diplomat for North America had harsher words on the move, describing it as “disastrous” and vowing to respond “vigorously” if it is implemented.
Trump’s announcement came a day after border agents in El Paso, Texas detained the largest single group of migrants they had ever encountered — 1,036 people.
The group crossed the Rio Grande River from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, illustrating the mounting problem that Trump’s administration has been unable to get under control.
The El Paso group comprised entire families, 39 single adults and 63 unaccompanied minors, all from Guatemala, Honduras or El Salvador, according to US Customs and Border Protection.
“The apprehension of 1,036 individuals in a single group — the largest group ever encountered by Border Patrol agents — demonstrates the severity of the border security and humanitarian crisis at our Southwest border,” said Customs and Border Protection Deputy Commissioner Robert Perez.
The number of migrants apprehended has topped 100,000 a month in recent months.
They are mostly people fleeing poverty and violence in Central America to ask for asylum once they arrive on US soil.
Trump has consistently demonized the migrants as criminals and gang members, and warned that illegal drugs are flowing across the border.
“Mexico’s passive cooperation in allowing this mass incursion constitutes an emergency and extraordinary threat to the national security and economy of the United States,” the White House said.
“Mexico has very strong immigration laws and could easily halt the illegal flow of migrants, including by returning them to their home countries. Additionally, Mexico could quickly and easily stop illegal aliens from coming through its southern border with Guatemala.”
White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney would not specify what sort of decrease in migrant crossings would lead to the tariffs being lifted, saying only, “We are going to judge success here by the number of people crossing the border and that number needs to start coming down immediately in a significant and substantial number.”

A senior Republican senator said Trump’s move to slap tariffs on Mexico would threaten the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement, an update to the 25-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement, now awaiting ratification by lawmakers in the three countries.
“Trade policy and border security are separate issues,” Senator Chuck Grassley, chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, said in comments reported by The Washington Post.
“This is a misuse of presidential tariff authority and counter to congressional intent. Following through on this threat would seriously jeopardize passage of USMCA, a central campaign pledge of President Trump’s and what could be a big victory for the country.”
Trump pledged in his 2016 election campaign to halt illegal immigration, but the numbers of migrants have steadily climbed throughout his 28 months in office.
The CBP said more than 530,000 migrants have been apprehended entering the country since the beginning of the fiscal year in October 2018.
Congress has been unable to pass proposed measures to take action on the immigration issue, and Trump has been stymied by courts on some of the measures his administration has attempted.
Tapping his executive powers against a resistant Congress, Trump has also taken money from the military budget to construct sections of wall along the lengthy frontier, despite his campaign pledge that Mexico would pay for the barrier.

Philippines ships dumped trash back to Canada

  • After a long campaign to urge Canada to take back the rotting waste, Duterte lashed out at Ottawa last week and ordered the refuse returned immediately
  • The 69 shipping containers of garbage were loaded onto a cargo vessel at Subic Bay, a former US naval base and shipping port northwest of Manila
MANILA: Tonnes of garbage sent to the Philippines years ago was shipped back to Canada on Friday after a festering diplomatic row, as Asian nations increasingly reject serving as dumping grounds for international trash.
After a long campaign to urge Canada to take back the rotting waste, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte lashed out at Ottawa last week and ordered the refuse returned immediately.
The 69 shipping containers of garbage were loaded onto a cargo vessel at Subic Bay, a former US naval base and shipping port northwest of Manila, and began the lengthy trip to Canada.
“Baaaaaaaaa bye, as we say it,” Philippine Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin wrote on Twitter, along with images of the vessel leaving.
Canada’s Environment Minister Catherine McKenna welcomed the news of the trash being returned, telling reporters on Thursday: “We committed with the Philippines and we’re working closely with them.”
Just days earlier Malaysia announced it was shipping 450 tons of imported plastic waste back to its sources, including Australia, Bangladesh, Canada, China, Japan, Saudi Arabia and the United States.
For years China had received the bulk of scrap plastic from around the world, but closed its doors to foreign refuse last year in an effort to clean up its environment.
Huge quantities of waste plastic have since been redirected to Southeast Asia, including Malaysia, Indonesia and to a lesser degree the Philippines.
“We’ve seen pristine communities... transformed into dumpsites because of a tsunami of waste shipments from the US, UK and Australia as a result of the China ban,” said Von Hernandez, global coordinator from Break Free From Plastic advocacy group.

The Philippine row centers on dozens of containers which a Canadian firm sent to the Southeast Asian nation in 2013 and 2014 — incorrectly labelled as recyclables.
The issue has polluted Manila-Ottawa ties for years, but it blew up when Duterte said in an April speech: “Let’s fight Canada. I will declare war against them.”
Since then Canada pledged to take back the waste, but after it missed a Manila-imposed May 15 deadline the Philippines recalled its envoys to Ottawa.
Duterte’s spokesman, Salvador Panelo, ratcheted up the pressure by saying Manila would ship the trash back on its own “immediately” and threatened to dump the waste in Canadian waters.
From the Philippine side there were immediate signs the departure of the trash would stabilize Manila-Ottawa relations.
“To our recalled posts, get your flights back. Thanks and sorry for the trouble you went through to drive home a point.” Foreign Secretary Locsin tweeted on Friday.
Global concern over plastic pollution has been spurred by shocking images of waste-clogged rivers in Southeast Asia and accounts of dead sea creatures found with kilos of refuse in their stomachs.
Around 300 million tons of plastic are produced every year, according to the Worldwide Fund for Nature (WWF), with much of it ending up in landfills or polluting the seas, in what has become a growing international crisis.

