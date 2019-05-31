You are here

  Eight tie in US spelling bee, each gets $50,000 cash prize
Eight tie in US spelling bee, each gets $50,000 cash prize

The winners hail from six states: Alabama, California, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Texas. (Reuters)
Eight young super spellers all tied, and all were crowned co-champions of the Scripps National Spelling Bee, in what competition officials said was a first for the event.
After a marathon session stretching into early Friday, each winner will receive a $50,000 prize and a trophy in the three-day event that started with 562 word whizzes from across the nation, US territories and six other countries.
Officials say that while there have been co-champions in the past, there have never been eight.
“We’re throwing the dictionary at you, and, so far, you are showing the dictionary who’s boss,” the bee’s pronouncer, Jacques Bailly, told the eight still remaining after 18 rounds of competition.
The six boys and two girls range in age from 12 to 14 and hail from six states: Alabama, California, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Texas.

Topics: US students Education

Britain wakes up to student mental health plight

Broadway has record season as ticket revenues double in 10 years

  • Some 14.7 million people spent $1.82 billion on tickets to see 38 different shows
  • Earnings have nearly doubled in the past decade and more than tripled in the last 20 years
NEW YORK: Broadway shows in New York had a record-breaking 2018-2019 season, the theater district said Wednesday, both in attendance and revenues, which have doubled in the last 10 years.
Some 14.7 million people spent $1.82 billion on tickets to see 38 different shows, with revenue up 7.8 percent from the year before.
Earnings have nearly doubled in the past decade and more than tripled in the last 20 years.
A statement from The Broadway League notes that the comparison between 2018-2019 and 2017-2018 gets even better when correcting for the fact the 2017-2018 season was 53 weeks instead of 52 — attendance would have been up 9.5 percent and revenues up 10.3 percent.
Despite lacking hits as big as 2015-2016’s “Hamilton,” 2016-2017’s “Dear Evan Hansen” or “2017-2018’s “The Band’s Visit,” several shows, such as “Tootsie” and “The Prom” have still done well.
And the much-anticipated adaptation of Harper Lee’s iconic anti-racism novel “To Kill a Mockingbird” was the breakout of the season.
After a jump last year, overall ticket prices remained fairly stable, with an average cost of $123.87, a 0.6 percent increase.
But this stability masks a strong disparity between the price of tickets for musicals, which were down by 2.3 percent, and the price of tickets for plays, which saw a sharp rise of 30 percent.
That was partly due to the effect of tickets for “To Kill a Mockingbird,” which in some cases sold for as much as $499.

Topics: Broadway

