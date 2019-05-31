You are here

Dutch hostage held by Filipino militants killed in gubattle

Ewold Horn, a Swiss friend and a Filipino companion were abducted by gunmen during a birdwatching trip in Tawi Tawi province, near Sulu, in 2012. (File/AFP)
Updated 31 May 2019
AP
Dutch hostage held by Filipino militants killed in gubattle

  • Dutch birdwatcher Ewold Horn was fatally shot on Friday while trying to escape during a gunbattle between the militants and army troops
  • At least six militants were killed in the firefight
Updated 31 May 2019
AP
MANILA: Philippine military officials say a long-held Dutch hostage has been shot and killed by his Abu Sayyaf captors when he tried to escape during a gunbattle in southern jungles.
Military commander Brig. Gen. Divino Pabayo Jr. says Dutch birdwatcher Ewold Horn was fatally shot on Friday while trying to escape during a gunbattle between the militants and army troops in the jungles of Sulu province’s mountainous Patikul town. At least six militants were killed in the firefight.
Horn, a Swiss friend and a Filipino companion were abducted by gunmen during a birdwatching trip in Tawi Tawi province, near Sulu, in 2012. Horn’s Filipino companion managed to escape shortly after their abduction while Swiss captive Lorenzo Vinciguerre dashed to freedom years later.
The military says it recovered Horn’s body.

3 Thai men sentenced to die for killing British man and wife

Updated 31 min 56 sec ago
AP
3 Thai men sentenced to die for killing British man and wife

  • The Phrae Provincial Court found Nhot’s older brother, Warut Rattanasajjakit, guilty of masterminding the couple’s murders and hiring two other men to help him carry out the attack
  • Police had accused Warut of plotting the murders in order to take control of Hogg's assets and sell some of them
Updated 31 min 56 sec ago
AP
PHRAE, Thailand: Three men in northern Thailand were found guilty Friday of murdering a British expat and his Thai wife and sentenced to death.
The bodies of retired petroleum engineer Alan Hogg, 64, and his wife Nhot Suddaen, 61, were found buried on their property in Phrae province last September.
The Phrae Provincial Court found Nhot’s older brother, Warut Rattanasajjakit, guilty of masterminding the couple’s murders and hiring two other men to help him carry out the attack. All three were found guilty of premeditated murder, concealing bodies, illegal possession of weapons without licenses and bringing those weapons into the city without licenses.
Police had accused Warut of plotting the murders in order to take control of Hogg's assets and sell some of them.
According to the court’s ruling, Warut initially asked his neighbor, Suma Utpamoon, to assist him in the murders but Suma refused after learning that Warut sought to kill his own sister. However, Suma was still paid by Warut for recommending the two men to do the job and was charged by the court with assisting premeditated murder.
Suma received a 25-year prison sentence, which was halved from a 50-year penalty because he cooperated with the investigation.
The court found that the two hired men shot Hogg with a shotgun, while Warut bludgeoned his sister to death using a car wrench. It said the killers then used a backhoe to dig a hole outside the couple’s home to bury their bodies.
The bodies were discovered once the couple was reported missing and a police investigation began.
The court called the murders “an act that extremely damages the country’s reputation as unable to ensure the safety of lives and assets.” It said the three were considered “extremely dangerous to society.”
Pawina Chuayen, a lawyer for the family of the victims, said their foreign relatives were satisfied with the court’s ruling but were also deeply affected by the events and not ready to speak about the case.

