Iran rejects Arab summit accusations

DUBAI: Iran on Friday rejected what it says were “baseless” accusations made at an Arab summit, claiming Saudi had joined the United States and Israel in a “hopeless” effort to mobilize regional opinion against Tehran, state media reported.
Saudi Arabia’s king told an emergency Arab summit that decisive action was needed to stop Iranian “escalations” in the region following attacks on Gulf oil assets, as American officials said a US military deployment had deterred Tehran.
“Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi... rejected the baseless accusations by the heads of certain Arab countries ... and said ‘We see the Saudi effort to mobilize (regional) opinion as part of the hopeless process followed by America and the Zionist regime against Iran’,” state news agency IRNA said.
Tehran state media didn’t make any reference to Iranian meddling in the region or the support for armed militias and terrorist groups, such as Hezbollah and the Houthis.
