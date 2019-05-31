You are here

  • Home
  • Iran rejects Arab summit accusations
﻿

Iran rejects Arab summit accusations

Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi was quoted by states news agency IRNA. (File/AFP)
Updated 31 May 2019
Reuters
0

Iran rejects Arab summit accusations

  • Saudi Arabia’s king told an emergency Arab summit that decisive action was needed to stop Iranian “escalations” in the region
  • Tehran state media didn’t make any reference to Iranian meddling in the region or the support for armed militias and terrorist groups
Updated 31 May 2019
Reuters
0

DUBAI: Iran on Friday rejected what it says were “baseless” accusations made at an Arab summit, claiming Saudi had joined the United States and Israel in a “hopeless” effort to mobilize regional opinion against Tehran, state media reported.
Saudi Arabia’s king told an emergency Arab summit that decisive action was needed to stop Iranian “escalations” in the region following attacks on Gulf oil assets, as American officials said a US military deployment had deterred Tehran.
“Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi... rejected the baseless accusations by the heads of certain Arab countries ... and said ‘We see the Saudi effort to mobilize (regional) opinion as part of the hopeless process followed by America and the Zionist regime against Iran’,” state news agency IRNA said.
Tehran state media didn’t make any reference to Iranian meddling in the region or the support for armed militias and terrorist groups, such as Hezbollah and the Houthis.

Topics: Iran Makkah Summits Makkah Summit Saudi Arabia

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia confirms support for UN development system
0
Saudi Arabia
Arab leaders condemn Iran’s Gulf actions, tell regime to stop funding terror

Exxon’s foreign staff to return to Iraqi oilfield with extra security

Updated 7 min 14 sec ago
Reuters
0

Exxon’s foreign staff to return to Iraqi oilfield with extra security

  • Exxon asked for extra security from the police and army at work sites and residences and Iraq agreed, the officials said
  • The company is the lead contractor in a long-term deal with Iraq’s South Oil Company to develop and rehabilitate the oil field and increase production
Updated 7 min 14 sec ago
Reuters
0

BASRA: Exxon Mobil employees will start returning to Iraq’s West Qurna 1 oilfield on Sunday after the government agreed to provide extra security, two senior Iraqi oil officials told Reuters on Friday.
Senior company management and essential engineers would be among the first employees to return, the Iraqi officials said, two weeks after Exxon pulled its 60 or so foreign staff from the oilfield and flew them to Dubai.
The evacuation came just days after the United States withdrew non-essential staff from its embassy in Baghdad, citing a threat from neighboring Iran.
Exxon asked for extra security from the police and army at work sites and residences and Iraq agreed, the officials said. The company has received letters of assurance from the Iraqi oil ministry and Basra Oil Company.
Iraqi Oil Minister Thamer Ghadhban at the time called the evacuation “unacceptable and unjustified,” saying it was a political move, rather than borne out of genuine security concerns. He said he had sent a letter to Exxon Mobil after the staff left asking for the company to immediately return to work at the southern oilfield.
Exxon Mobil is the lead contractor in a long-term deal with Iraq’s South Oil Company to develop and rehabilitate the oil field and increase production.
Production was not affected by the evacuation and work continued normally, overseen by Iraqi engineers, Iraqi officials said at the time. Production remained at 440,000 barrels per day (bpd) and Iraqi officials later said they would increase it to 490,000 bpd shortly.

Topics: ExxonMobil Iraq

Related

0
Middle-East
Iraq condemns 7th Frenchman to death for Daesh membership
0
Middle-East
Exxon Mobil evacuates foreign staff out of Iraqi oilfield

Latest updates

Exxon’s foreign staff to return to Iraqi oilfield with extra security
0
3 Thai men sentenced to die for killing British man and wife
0
Pakistan town struggles with surge in HIV infections
0
1,300 civilians killed in air war on Daesh: US-led coalition
0
WikiLeaks’ Assange suffering ‘psychological torture’: UN expert
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.