You are here

  • Home
  • Sri Lanka cuts rates to boost economy after Easter attacks
﻿

Sri Lanka cuts rates to boost economy after Easter attacks

Forty-five foreigners were among the dead from the April 21 suicide attacks against three Christian churches and three luxury hotels that also left nearly 500 people wounded. (File/AFP)
Updated 31 May 2019
AFP
0

Sri Lanka cuts rates to boost economy after Easter attacks

  • Sri Lanka’s economic growth slowed to 3.2 percent last year from 3.4 percent in 2018
  • Sri Lanka expected losses of $1.5 billion this year because of cancelations by foreign tourists after the bombings
Updated 31 May 2019
AFP
0

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s central bank cut its main lending rate Friday in a bid to revive the island’s economy, which was battered by the Easter suicide bombings that killed 258 people.
The Central Bank of Sri Lanka said the rate at which it lent to commercial banks was reduced by 50 basis points to 8.5 percent to encourage borrowing and mitigate fallout from the bombings which have scared off tourists.
Forty-five foreigners were among the dead from the April 21 suicide attacks against three Christian churches and three luxury hotels that also left nearly 500 people wounded.
“The Easter Sunday attacks have affected confidence and sentiments of economic agents, particularly disrupting tourism and related activities,” the bank said.
“Although normalcy is gradually returning to economic activity, a lower than initially projected growth could be anticipated during 2019.”
Sri Lanka’s economic growth slowed to 3.2 percent last year from 3.4 percent in 2018, but had been expected to pick up in 2019 till the devastating attacks carried out by a homegrown militant group.
Finance Minister Mangala Samaraweera said Thursday that he expected losses of $1.5 billion this year because of cancelations by foreign tourists after the bombings.
He said the government was subsidising loans to hotels.
The central bank said it did not expect an increase in inflation as a result of the latest rate cut.
“Inflation is likely to remain in the desired 4.0 to 6.0 percent range in 2019 and beyond, supported by appropriate policy measures,” the bank said.
Two weeks ago, the International Monetary Fund released a delayed loan installment to Sri Lanka, helping the government efforts.
The global lender released $164 million under a three-year $1.5 billion bailout that was suspended in October during a power struggle between the president and the prime minister.
The months-long row was resolved after the Supreme Court ruled that President Maithripala Sirisena had violated the constitution by sacking Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe’s government.
During the crisis, three international credit rating agencies downgraded the country’s debt making it more expensive to borrow abroad.
Official figures show that Sri Lanka will have to repay a record $5.9 billion in foreign loans in 2019. Officials say about two-thirds of it has already been paid.

Topics: Sri Lanka SRI LANKA ATTACKS

Related

0
Business & Economy
Sri Lanka to raise up to $1.5bn via sovereign bonds
0
World
Sri Lanka troops launch major hunt for militants linked to suicide attacks

India growth slumps to 5.8% in first quarter

Updated 27 min 34 sec ago
AFP
0

India growth slumps to 5.8% in first quarter

  • GDP growth for the world’s sixth biggest economy was down from 6.6 percent in the last quarter of 2018
Updated 27 min 34 sec ago
AFP
0
MUMBAI: India’s economic growth suffered a third straight quarterly fall in the first three months of 2019 to 5.8 percent, according to government figures, throwing up an immediate challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s new administration.
GDP growth for the world’s sixth biggest economy was down from 6.6 percent in the last quarter of 2018 and came well below predictions of 6.3 percent given by many analysts.
The announcement meant India had lost its place as the world’s fastest-growing major economy to China, which is currently on 6.4 percent growth.
The Indian government also estimated that the economy grew by 6.8 percent in the year up to March 31, down from 7.2 percent the year before.
The figures were released only hours after Modi named Nirmala Sitharaman as new finance minister in his government, which took office Friday.
The right-wing government won a landslide election victory this month but has been on the defensive over its handling of the economy.
While the economy has regularly grown at about 7.0 percent since Modi came to power in 2014, it has failed to create enough jobs for the 1.2 million Indians who come on the labor market each month.

Latest updates

Arab coalition: Houthis are an arm of Iran, aim to threaten the existence of Yemen and neighboring countries
0
India growth slumps to 5.8% in first quarter
0
Briton accused of Frenchwoman’s Irish murder risks 30 years jail
0
Exxon’s foreign staff to return to Iraqi oilfield with extra security
0
3 Thai men sentenced to die for killing British man and wife
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.