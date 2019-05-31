You are here

  • Home
  • Turkish economy shrinks 2.6% in Q1 as recession bites
﻿

Turkish economy shrinks 2.6% in Q1 as recession bites

The Turkish lira has come under renewed pressure in recent months as investors fretted about the threat of new US sanctions. (Reuters)
Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters
0

Turkish economy shrinks 2.6% in Q1 as recession bites

  • Turkey has been rocked by a 36 percent tumble in the lira’s value against the dollar since the end of 2017
  • Weakness in the construction and industrial sectors dragged badly on the economy in the first quarter
Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters
0

ISTANBUL: The Turkish economy contracted 2.6 percent year-on-year in the first quarter, in line with expectations, as the official data reinforced the country’s slide into recession after last year’s currency crisis.
The major emerging market economy, which has a track record of more than 5 percent growth, has been rocked by a 36 percent tumble in the lira’s value against the dollar since the end of 2017. Inflation shot up last year and the central bank hiked rates to slow economic activity.
A Reuters poll forecast an annual shrinkage of 2.5 percent in the latest quarter.
Compared to the previous quarter, first quarter GDP expanded a seasonally and calendar-adjusted 1.3 percent, the Turkish Statistical Institute data showed.
The data also confirmed that the Middle East’s largest economy contracted 3 percent year-on-year in the fourth quarter, its worst in nearly a decade, capping a year in which it logged 2.6 percent overall growth.
Weakness in the construction and industrial sectors dragged badly on the economy in the first quarter, while agriculture expanded.
Last year’s currency crisis, brought on by concerns over a diplomatic row with Washington and the independence of the central bank, ended years of a construction-fueled boom driven by cheap foreign capital.
The lira has come under renewed pressure in recent months as investors fretted about the threat of new US sanctions, uncertainty over local election results, declining central bank reserves and a trend of Turks ramping up foreign holdings.
Initial data for the second quarter has shown continued poor sentiment regarding the economic outlook.
The Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for manufacturing fell to 46.8 in April from 47.2 in March, while consumer confidence tumbled to 55.3 points in May, its lowest level since the data was first published in 2004.
Official data on Friday showed the foreign trade deficit narrowed 55.6 percent year-on-year in April to $2.982 billion, with exports rising 4.6 percent while imports slid 15.1 percent.

Topics: economy Turkey

Related

0
Business & Economy
Turkey’s economy tumbles into first recession since 2009 as polls loom
Special 0
Middle-East
Turkey’s economic woes lift opposition hopes

S&P upgrades Indonesia credit after Widodo election win

Updated 10 min 18 sec ago
AP
0

S&P upgrades Indonesia credit after Widodo election win

  • The upgrade reflects Indonesia’s strong economic growth prospects
  • The long-term rating was increased to BBB from BBB minus
Updated 10 min 18 sec ago
AP
0

JAKARTA, Indonesia: Ratings agency Standard & Poor’s said Friday it has upgraded Indonesia’s sovereign credit rating following the election of Joko Widodo to a second term as president.
The organization said the upgrade reflects Indonesia’s strong economic growth prospects, which “we expect to remain following the reelection of Joko Widodo recently.”
The long-term rating was increased to BBB from BBB minus and potentially makes it easier for the government to borrow abroad and at lower interest rates.
Official results last week confirmed Widodo won 55.5 percent of the vote in the April 17 election. His opponent Prabowo Subianto has alleged massive fraud but not provided any credible evidence. The Subianto campaign has submitted a Constitutional Court challenge to the election result.
“Although this dispute and isolated pockets of unrest associated with it add some uncertainty to Indonesia’s political settings over the near term, we do not expect it to have a material impact on the long-term policy environment or economic outlook,” S&P said.
Seven people were killed in what police said was orchestrated rioting in the capital Jakarta last week following announcement of the official results.
The ratings agency said Indonesia’s per capital economic growth has averaged 4.1 percent over the past decade compared with an average of 2.2 percent for countries at a similar income level.
Analysts forecast the country, the world’s fourth most populous, to be among the biggest economies by 2030.

Topics: elections S&P Indonesia

Related

0
World
Indonesian troops flood Jakarta streets after post-election riots
0
World
Official count shows Widodo reelected as Indonesian leader

Latest updates

Turkish economy shrinks 2.6% in Q1 as recession bites
0
S&P upgrades Indonesia credit after Widodo election win
0
Palestinian teen shot dead by Israeli forces
0
Sri Lanka cuts rates to boost economy after Easter attacks
0
Oil drops 1%, set for biggest monthly fall since November as trade wars spreads
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.