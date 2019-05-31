You are here

Mike Pompeo calls on Germany to ban Hezbollah as UK did

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is greeted by German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas prior to talks at Villa Borsig in north Berlin on May 31, 2019. (AFP)
Arab News
  • The UK banned Hezbollah early this year, calling it “terrorist organization”
  • Pompeo is in Germany as part of a four-nation European trip
Arab News
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called on Germany to also ban the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah during his state visit on Friday, saying it should follow the UK’s lead.

The UK banned Hezbollah early this year, calling it “terrorist organization.”

Pompeo made his first visit to Germany as secretary of state at the start of a four-nation European trip as tensions rise between the US and Iran.
Pompeo was set to meet Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin on Friday before continuing to Switzerland, which has long represented Washington's interests in Tehran and has in the past been an intermediary between the two.
Germany is one of the signatories to the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers that is trying to keep it alive after the U.S. withdrew last year.
Pompeo's stop in Berlin makes up for a visit that he abruptly called off in early May to fly to Iraq. He is also traveling to the Netherlands and Britain.

Dutch hostage held by Filipino militants killed in gubattle

AP
  • Dutch birdwatcher Ewold Horn was fatally shot on Friday while trying to escape during a gunbattle between the militants and army troops
  • At least six militants were killed in the firefight
AP
MANILA: Philippine military officials say a long-held Dutch hostage has been shot and killed by his Abu Sayyaf captors when he tried to escape during a gunbattle in southern jungles.
Military commander Brig. Gen. Divino Pabayo Jr. says Dutch birdwatcher Ewold Horn was fatally shot on Friday while trying to escape during a gunbattle between the militants and army troops in the jungles of Sulu province’s mountainous Patikul town. At least six militants were killed in the firefight.
Horn, a Swiss friend and a Filipino companion were abducted by gunmen during a birdwatching trip in Tawi Tawi province, near Sulu, in 2012. Horn’s Filipino companion managed to escape shortly after their abduction while Swiss captive Lorenzo Vinciguerre dashed to freedom years later.
The military says it recovered Horn’s body.

