You are here

  • Home
  • Turkey: No delays in delivery of S-400s from Russia
﻿

Turkey: No delays in delivery of S-400s from Russia

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar earlier said that the delivery of the S-400s may not happen in June but the supply agreement was a done deal. (Turkish Defense Ministry via AP)
Updated 31 May 2019
Reuters
0

Turkey: No delays in delivery of S-400s from Russia

  • The US and Turkey have been at odds over Ankara’s decision to purchase the S-400s
  • Turkey previously said the missiles were due to arrive, but added the agreement was a done deal
Updated 31 May 2019
Reuters
0

ANKARA: The delivery schedule for Russia’s S-400 missile defense systems to Turkey is continuing as planned, Turkish Foreign Ministry Spokesman Hami Aksoy said on Friday, dismissing reports of delay.
The US and Turkey have been at odds over Ankara’s decision to purchase the S-400s, which Washington says are not compatible with NATO systems and poses a threat to the F-35 stealth fighter jets. Ankara has proposed to form a working group to assess the US concerns, but has not received a response yet.
On Monday, broadcaster Haberturk quoted Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar as saying that the delivery of the S-400s may not happen in June, when Turkey previously said the missiles were due to arrive, but added the agreement was a done deal.
“Reports in some media outlets about Turkey evaluating delaying the S-400 procurement upon the request of the United States do not reflect the truth,” Aksoy said in a statement, adding that Ankara’s offer for a joint working group with Washington was still valid.

Topics: Defense S-400 air defense missile system Turkey Russia

Related

0
Middle-East
Turkey sees improvement in S-400, F-35 talks with US, but preparing for potential sanctions: defense minister
0
Middle-East
Turkey dismisses US warning over S-400 Russian missiles

IAEA says Iran increased stock piles of nuclear materials

Updated 31 May 2019
Arab News
0

IAEA says Iran increased stock piles of nuclear materials

  • UN nuclear watchdog says supplies of heavy water and low enriched uranium still with in nuclear deal limits
  • Report is the first since Iran said it would start enriching more uranium amid heightened tensions with US
Updated 31 May 2019
Arab News
0

LONDON: Iran’s stockpiles of low-enriched uranium and heavy water have increased since the start of the year, the UN atomic watchdog said Friday.

The confidential quarterly report by the International Atomic Energy Agency is the first since Tehran announced it had increased low-enriched uranium production.

While the report said Iran is still within the limitations set by the nuclear deal reached in 2015 with major powers, it detailed significant increases in key nuclear materials.

As of May 26, Iran had 125.2 metric tonnes of heavy water, an increase of 0.4 tonnes on February but still under the 130-tonne limit.

As of May 20, Iran had 174.1 kg of enriched uranium, up from 163.8kg in February but within the relevant of limit 300kg.

Earlier this month Iran announced it was suspending some of its commitments under the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and gave the remaining signatories 60 days to come up with new economic incentives to compensate for the unilateral withdrawal of the United States last year.

*With AP and AFP

Topics: Iran IAEA International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action JCPOA

Related

0
Middle-East
Iran increases low enriched uranium production fourfold
0
Middle-East
Iran threatens uranium enrichment, suspend ‘some’ nuclear deal commitments

Latest updates

Thomas, Gayle lead West Indies World Cup rout of Pakistan
0
IAEA says Iran increased stock piles of nuclear materials
0
Arab coalition: Houthis are an 'arm of Iran that threatens Yemen's existence'
0
India growth slumps to 5.8% in first quarter
0
Briton accused of Frenchwoman’s Irish murder risks 30 years jail
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.