You are here

  • Home
  • WikiLeaks’ Assange suffering ‘psychological torture’: UN expert
﻿

WikiLeaks’ Assange suffering ‘psychological torture’: UN expert

Supporters of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange hold placards and a banners in protest outside Westminster Magistrates Court in London on May 30, 2019. (AFP)
Updated 7 sec ago
AFP
0

WikiLeaks’ Assange suffering ‘psychological torture’: UN expert

  • Nils Melzer warned that if London agrees to an extradition request from Washington, Julian Assange risked the death penalty
Updated 7 sec ago
AFP
0

GENEVA: Julian Assange has been subjected to drawn-out “psychological torture,” a UN rights expert said Friday, accusing the United States, Britain, Ecuador and Sweden of “collective persecution” of the WikiLeaks founder.
The United Nations special rapporteur on torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment, Nils Melzer, also warned that if London agrees to an extradition request from Washington, Assange risked the death penalty.
Melzer visited the Australian whistleblower in a London prison on May 9, nearly a month after his arrest at Ecuador’s embassy where he had been holed up for seven years.
“It was obvious that Mr. Assange’s health has been seriously affected by the extremely hostile and arbitrary environment he has been exposed to for many years,” Melzer said in a statement.
“Most importantly, in addition to physical ailments, Mr. Assange showed all symptoms typical for prolonged exposure to psychological torture, including extreme stress, chronic anxiety and intense psychological trauma,” he said.
Melzer, who was accompanied on the visit by two medical experts specialized in examining potential torture victims, said there was “overwhelming” evidence that Assange had been “deliberately exposed, for a period of several years, to progressively severe forms of cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment.
“The cumulative effects,” he said, “can only be described as psychological torture.”
Assange, 47, sought refuge at Ecuador’s embassy in 2012 to avoid extradition to Sweden, where he faces accusations of sexual assault.
He is currently serving a separate 50-week sentence at London’s Belmarsh prison for skipping bail.
Assange now also has an extradition request against him from the US, which has charged him with violating the US Espionage Act by publishing a huge cache of military and diplomatic files in 2010, rejecting his claim that he is a journalist.
Melzer warned that extraditing Assange to the US would expose him “to a real risk of serious violations of his human rights, including his freedom of expression, his right to a fair trial and the prohibition of torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment.”
“I am particularly alarmed at the recent announcement by the US Department of Justice of 17 new charges against Mr. Assange under the Espionage Act, which currently carry up to 175 years in prison,” he said.
“This may well result in a life sentence without parole, or possibly even the death penalty, if further charges were to be added in the future,” he warned.
Melzer voiced outrage at the “sustained and concerted effort by several states” over the past nine years to secure Assange’s extradition to the US.
Since 2010, “there has been a relentless and unrestrained campaign of public mobbing, intimidation and defamation against Mr. Assange, not only in the United States, but also in the United Kingdom, Sweden and, more recently, Ecuador,” he said.
“In 20 years of work with victims of war, violence and political persecution I have never seen a group of democratic states ganging up to deliberately isolate, demonize and abuse a single individual for such a long time and with so little regard for human dignity and the rule of law,” he said.
“The collective persecution of Julian Assange must end here and now!”

Topics: WikiLeaks Julian Assange

Related

0
World
WikiLeaks’ Assange too ill to appear via video link in extradition hearing
0
World
US charges WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange with publishing classified info

3 Thai men sentenced to die for killing British man and wife

Updated 31 May 2019
AP
0

3 Thai men sentenced to die for killing British man and wife

  • The Phrae Provincial Court found Nhot’s older brother, Warut Rattanasajjakit, guilty of masterminding the couple’s murders and hiring two other men to help him carry out the attack
  • Police had accused Warut of plotting the murders in order to take control of Hogg's assets and sell some of them
Updated 31 May 2019
AP
0

PHRAE, Thailand: Three men in northern Thailand were found guilty Friday of murdering a British expat and his Thai wife and sentenced to death.
The bodies of retired petroleum engineer Alan Hogg, 64, and his wife Nhot Suddaen, 61, were found buried on their property in Phrae province last September.
The Phrae Provincial Court found Nhot’s older brother, Warut Rattanasajjakit, guilty of masterminding the couple’s murders and hiring two other men to help him carry out the attack. All three were found guilty of premeditated murder, concealing bodies, illegal possession of weapons without licenses and bringing those weapons into the city without licenses.
Police had accused Warut of plotting the murders in order to take control of Hogg's assets and sell some of them.
According to the court’s ruling, Warut initially asked his neighbor, Suma Utpamoon, to assist him in the murders but Suma refused after learning that Warut sought to kill his own sister. However, Suma was still paid by Warut for recommending the two men to do the job and was charged by the court with assisting premeditated murder.
Suma received a 25-year prison sentence, which was halved from a 50-year penalty because he cooperated with the investigation.
The court found that the two hired men shot Hogg with a shotgun, while Warut bludgeoned his sister to death using a car wrench. It said the killers then used a backhoe to dig a hole outside the couple’s home to bury their bodies.
The bodies were discovered once the couple was reported missing and a police investigation began.
The court called the murders “an act that extremely damages the country’s reputation as unable to ensure the safety of lives and assets.” It said the three were considered “extremely dangerous to society.”
Pawina Chuayen, a lawyer for the family of the victims, said their foreign relatives were satisfied with the court’s ruling but were also deeply affected by the events and not ready to speak about the case.

Topics: Thailand briton

Related

0
Corporate News
Mini hoteliers in the making at Anantara resort in Thailand
0
Media
Vietnamese blogger who vanished in Thailand jailed in Hanoi

Latest updates

Exxon’s foreign staff to return to Iraqi oilfield with extra security
0
3 Thai men sentenced to die for killing British man and wife
0
Pakistan town struggles with surge in HIV infections
0
1,300 civilians killed in air war on Daesh: US-led coalition
0
WikiLeaks’ Assange suffering ‘psychological torture’: UN expert
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.