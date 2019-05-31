Thomas, Gayle lead West Indies World Cup rout of Pakistan

You are here

﻿

West Indies’ Chris Gayle plays a shot against Pakistan during the Cricket World Cup match at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, England. (AP Photo)
West Indies’ Nicholas Pooran walks off the pitch after hitting the winning runs as Pakistan’s Sarfaraz Ahmed and team mates look dejected. (Reuters)
Updated 31 May 2019
AFP
  • Fast bowler Oshane Thomas took four wickets as Pakistan were bundled out for their second-lowest World Cup total of 105 in just 21.4 overs
  • West Indies cruised to victory in just 13.4 overs, Chris Gayle top-scoring with 50
Updated 31 May 2019
AFP
NOTTINGHAM: West Indies crushed Pakistan by seven wickets in a one-sided World Cup match at Trent Bridge on Friday, with the two-time champions showing they are a resurgent force in the one-day game.
Fast bowler Oshane Thomas took four wickets as Pakistan were bundled out for their second-lowest World Cup total of 105 in just 21.4 overs on the second day of the competition in England and Wales.
West Indies cruised to victory in just 13.4 overs, Chris Gayle top-scoring with 50. He reached his half-century off 33 balls with three sixes and six fours before he was dismissed off the next ball he faced.
During his innings Gayle, who calls himself the “Universe Boss,” broke the record for the most sixes hit in World Cup history.
He now has 40 maximums, three more than retired South African batsman A B de Villiers.
Nicolas Pooran smashed paceman Wahab Riaz for a huge six over the square-leg boundary to give the 1975 and 1979 world champions an ideal start to their campaign.
“It was a good game. I think the bowlers were outstanding today,” said Holder. “We kept our foot on the accelerator. We’ve eased off in the past but it was good to see the killer instinct today.
“We wanted to be aggressive. It’s the nature of our cricket with bat, ball and in the field.
“We’ve definitely come to win this World Cup but I just want us to enjoy our cricket, play fearless cricket and make the fans back home proud.”
The only positive for Pakistan was three wickets for paceman Mohammad Amir on his World Cup debut after he missed the 2011 and 2015 tournaments due to a spot-fixing ban of 2010.
Amir had Shai Hope (11), Darren Bravo (0) and Gayle caught in an incisive six-over spell, but the batsmen had not put enough runs on the board to give the bowlers a chance.
Pakistan’s sloppy and vulnerable batting was cruelly exposed by some short-pitched bowling by the West Indies pacemen on a Trent Bridge pitch famous for big totals.
Opener Fakhar Zaman and Babar Azam were the joint top-scorers with 22 each in an abysmal display of batting.
The only other batsmen to reach double figures were Riaz, who scored 18, and Mohammad Hafeez (16).
Holder took three wickets and Andre Russell chipped in with two.
Pakistan’s lowest World Cup score was 74, made against England at Adelaide on the way to their only World Cup title in 1992.
Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, said: “Very disappointed at the batting. I was very confident before the match, batting was a key point but we didn’t apply it to the short ball.
“Credit to the West Indian bowlers, they bowled really well. We have to take time if the bowlers are bowling like that. We lose so many wickets and that’s why we lost the match.”

Topics: west indies Pakistan Cricket World Cup 2019

Boxing icon Amir Khan to face Neeraj Goyat in Saudi Arabia

Updated 31 May 2019
Arab News
0

  • The highly-anticipated match will happen on July 12, 2019 at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah
  • Khan is taking on Neeraj Goyat, who is dubbed as the face of India’s national boxing scene
Updated 31 May 2019
Arab News
0

DUBAI: Acclaimed British boxer Amir Khan is heading into the boxing ring with ex-MMA fighter Neeraj Goyat in Saudi Arabia, in a historical bout taking place during Saudi Seasons.

Khan, who is of Pakistani origin and described as “the biggest Muslim personality in sport since Muhammad Ali,” will become the first high profile Muslim boxer to fight at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah – also known as The Shining Jewel – on July 12, 2019.

He is set to take on Neeraj Goyat, who is dubbed as the face of India’s national boxing scene.

“This is an exciting challenge that I have ahead of me. It will be the first time a British Pakistani will fight an Indian boxer, which eventually will bring the two nations together,” Khan said. "I would like to thank the Saudi government and General Sports Authority for giving me this opportunity and I’m a firm believer in sport being a great healer.”

Khan’s rival Goyat, who holds a WBC Asian belt, said: “This opportunity is as big as it gets for me. I will be carrying the hopes of 1.2 billion on my shoulders who will expect me to bring the title by causing an upset.”

Khan has thrilled the boxing world with his exhilarating all-action style since he stepped onto the world stage at just 17 when he heroically battled his way to a silver medal at the 2004 Olympics in Athens, Greece.

One the other hand, Goyat has carved his name in his own country.  Hailing from Chandigarh, he is a pioneer in helping to establish professional boxing in India.

As part of the Kingdom’s social and cultural push under the Vision 2030 strategy, the event is expected to boost the country’s image in the sporting world.

Topics: boxing sports Saudi Arabia

Related

Special 0
Saudi Arabia
World boxing champ Amir Khan eyes Saudi Arabia for new academy
0
Art & Culture
Aamir Khan to star in Bollywood ‘Forrest Gump’ remake

