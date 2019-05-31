You are here

﻿

LIVE: King Salman says Makkah summits will bring 'security and stability' as OIC leaders meet

Novruz Mammadov, prime minister of Azerbaijan, in Makkah for the OIC conference. (SPA)
Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in Makkah for the OIC conference. (SPA)
Prime Minister of Libya's GNA, Fayez Al-Sarraj arrives in Makkah. (SPA)
Arab News
LIVE: King Salman says Makkah summits will bring ‘security and stability’ as OIC leaders meet

  • The OIC meeting called 'Hand in hand towards a future,' is the final meeting of a week of gatherings in Makkah
  • The agenda for the 14 OIC Summit is packed with issues affecting the Muslim world
Arab News
JEDDAH: King Salman said Friday that a series of meetings in Makkah this week will bring "security and stability" as leaders from Islamic nations gathered in the holy city for the final summit of the week.

"We meet in Makkah to work to build the future of our peoples, to achieve security and stability for our Arab and Islamic countries, and to resolutely confront the threats of aggression and subversive activities so as not to hinder us from continuing to develop our countries and develop our societies," the king said.

King Salman arrived to chair on Friday the 14th Organization of Islamic Cooperation summit called Makkah Al-Mukarramah Summit: Hand in Hand toward the Future, at Al-Safa Palace in Makkah.

The summit is expected to address a long list of pressing political problems, topped by the Iranian ongoing aggressions on several Arab states and its support to terrorist militias as well as the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, rising anti-Muslim prejudice in different parts of the world, and violent extremism.

LIVE COVERAGE (all times KSA)

01:40:

 

 

01:30 (KSA time):

Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi called for more work to strengthen solidarity and take a unified Arab and Islamic stand and confront extremism. 

 

01:20 (KSA time):

 

 

01:15 (KSA time):

 

 

01:00 (KSA time):

 

 

 

 

00:45 (KSA time):

 

 

 

23:15 (KSA time):

Leader of nations that make up the Organization of Islamic Cooperation arrive in Makkah’s Al-Safa Palace greeted by King Salman.

 

 

Topics: OIC Summit OIC Organization of Islamic Cooperation Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Makkah Summits

Saudi aid independent of ‘political, racial and religious differences’

Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, general supervisor of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief), speaks during a conference in Makkah. (SPA)
SPA
Saudi aid independent of ‘political, racial and religious differences’

  • KSRelief chief says Makkah hosting Gulf and Islamic summits is part of Saudi Arabia’s mission toward Islamic world
SPA
MAKKAH: “Saudi Arabia has proven its objectivity as it does not link humanitarian aid to political stances of states, race, nor religion,” Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, general supervisor of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief), said at a press conference in Makkah.
Al-Rabeeah added that hosting the Gulf and Islamic summits in Makkah is part of the Kingdom’s mission toward the Islamic world, noting that Saudi Arabia in two decades has already spent $87 billion in humanitarian aid to 81 countries. He emphasized the compatibility of this aid with international law and the norms of international organizations. These humanitarian programs included health, education, rehabilitation of child soldiers and refugee aid.
He praised the sponsorship and guidance of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for the humanitarian aid programs of KSRelief. He said that there had been more than 1,011 humanitarian aid programs worth $3.5 billion to 44 countries since 2014, the primary beneficiaries being Yemen, Palestine, Syria, Somalia, Pakistan, Indonesia and Iraq.
Special care is given to empowering women and 225 projects worth $390 million were dedicated to this, benefitting 62 million women, Al-Rabeeah said, in addition to 234 projects that helped 114 million children who benefitted from educational, nutritional, health, protection and environment programs.
Al-Rabeeah stressed the good treatment of refugees in the Kingdom who are considered guests of honor by the Saudi authorities and people. These refugees include 561,000 Yemenis, 262,000 Syrians, 249,000 Rohingyas and hundreds of thousands more from other countries who benefit from the Kingdom’s help to support the economies of their countries.
He said that Yemen is the primary beneficiary of Saudi humanitarian programs, without discrimination between government or Iran-backed Houthi-controlled territories. He added that 345 projects worth $12 billion were launched in that country over the past four years, especially in humanitarian programs and economic development aid, including support to the Yemen Central Bank.
Al-Rabeeah stressed the importance of the Kingdom’s role, especially when the cholera epidemic broke out in Yemen last year. He added: “Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman supervised the humanitarian initiative organized by KSRelief and other Saudi institutions in coordination with the Yemeni Ministry of Health, the World Health Organization and UNICEF to control the epidemic.”
In addition, 150 programs worth $500 million were dedicated to rehabilitating 20,000 child soldiers who were recruited by militias — including psychological, educational, community and family rehabilitation programs — and that nearly 2,000 had been fully rehabilitated.
He declared the launch of a new humanitarian aid program called “Masam” to deactivate and remove 1.1 million mines planted by the militias in Yemen, considered the biggest project since World War II, and said that 71,000 mines had already been removed and deactivated.  
Al-Rabeeah noted that 78 projects worth $352 million were launched in Palestine in coordination with UN agencies, in addition to 191 projects dedicated to displaced children in Syria, including educational, health care and hospitals, and 37 projects worth $175 million in Somalia.

Topics: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief)

