LIVE: King Salman says Makkah summits will bring ‘security and stability’ as OIC leaders meet

JEDDAH: King Salman said Friday that a series of meetings in Makkah this week will bring "security and stability" as leaders from Islamic nations gathered in the holy city for the final summit of the week.

"We meet in Makkah to work to build the future of our peoples, to achieve security and stability for our Arab and Islamic countries, and to resolutely confront the threats of aggression and subversive activities so as not to hinder us from continuing to develop our countries and develop our societies," the king said.

King Salman arrived to chair on Friday the 14th Organization of Islamic Cooperation summit called Makkah Al-Mukarramah Summit: Hand in Hand toward the Future, at Al-Safa Palace in Makkah.

The summit is expected to address a long list of pressing political problems, topped by the Iranian ongoing aggressions on several Arab states and its support to terrorist militias as well as the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, rising anti-Muslim prejudice in different parts of the world, and violent extremism.

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari: Terrorism is the most important challenge facing the world and the Islamic nation.

Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi called for more work to strengthen solidarity and take a unified Arab and Islamic stand and confront extremism.

Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi called for more work to strengthen solidarity and take a unified Arab and Islamic stand and confront extremism. Essebsi: We must confront the currents of terrorism and extremism and prevent the depletion of the capabilities of our countries

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu: A Palestinian state must be created within the 67 borders with Jerusalem as its capital. We supported the Palestinian cause through political and diplomatic mean.

King Salman: Palestine is our main issue until the Palestinians get their rights

OIC leaders pose for a group photo ahead of the start of the summit in Makkah.

Leader of nations that make up the Organization of Islamic Cooperation arrive in Makkah’s Al-Safa Palace greeted by King Salman.