‘Criminal’ Iran condemned at Makkah summit

King Salman said: "Iran's criminal acts... require that all of us work seriously to preserve the security and achievements of GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council)." (SPA)
  With the exception of Iraq, participants urge world to curb Tehran
JEDDAH: Arab and Muslim states rallied solidly behind Saudi Arabia on Friday as King Salman presented a foolproof case against Iran for its "criminal" actions in the region and beyond.

King Salman told an emergency Arab summit in Makkah on Friday that decisive action was needed to stop Iranian "escalations" following attacks on Gulf oil installations.

A joint statement issued by Arab leaders condemned "acts by the terrorist Houthi militias supported by Iran who (sent) aircraft that crossed into Saudi Arabia to two oil pumping stations and acts of sabotage that affected commercial ships in territorial waters of the United Arab Emirates."

They said Iran's behavior "poses a direct and serious threat" and called on "the international community to take a firm stand to confront Iran and its destabilizing acts in the region."

The summits convened by Saudi Arabia in the holy city of Makkah saw near total isolation of Iran.

"The absence of a firm deterrent stance against Iranian behavior is what led to the escalation we see today," King Salman told the two late-night consecutive meetings.

King Salman said: "Iran's criminal acts... require that all of us work seriously to preserve the security and achievements of GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council)."

King Salman called on the international community to thwart Iran's behaviors and for "using all means to stop the Iranian regime from interfering in the internal affairs of other countries, harboring global and regional terrorist entities and threatening international waterways."

The right of Saudi Arabia and the UAE to defend their interests after the attacks on the oil pumping stations in the Kingdom and tankers off the UAE were supported in a Gulf Arab statement and a separate communique issued after the wider summit.

He added that Saudi Arabia is keen to protect the region from the scourge of war and that its "hand remains extended for peace."

"The kingdom is keen to preserve the stability and security of the region, to spare it the scourge of war and to realize peace and stability," King Salman said.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi told the summit that this month's attacks provided an impetus to renew discussions on joint Arab defense mechanisms.

The Gulf Arab communique, carried by Saudi state news agency SPA, said the six nations had discussed the GCC defense mechanism during their meeting.

The unified Arab stand was welcomed by security and international affairs analysts.

Dr. Hamdan Al-Shehri, a Riyadh-based Saudi political analyst and international relations scholar, said Iran faced total isolation in the Muslim world.

"A message has gone to Iran that it stands isolated for what it has unleashed in the Arab and Muslim world. Iran is responsible for the chaos in many Arab and Muslim states. Its militias have created havoc. It poses a great danger to the safety and security of the region and the world at large," he told Arab News. "King Salman has made a good case against Iran and explained to the Arab and Muslim world how Iran is sowing division and playing with fire."

Al-Shehri said he was happy to see the Arab and Muslim world putting up a united front against Iran and its machinations. "Iraq was the only exception last night, but by and large the Arab and Muslim world have stood by Saudi Arabia. To have assembled the leaders of the Arab and Muslim world at such a short notice is a great diplomatic achievement of Saudi Arabia and indicates the respect that Saudi Arabia commands in the Arab and Muslim world."

Salman Al-Ansari, president and founder of the Saudi American Public Relation Affairs Committee (SAPRAC), said the criucial summits in Makkah highlighted a kind of political diplomacy, particularly in regard to sending clear messages to those — foremost Iran — who threaten regional and global security.

"Iran continues its hostile policy of feeding and fuelling sectarianism and spreading unrest among the countries of the region including Yemen, Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, and others. Violations are apparent to every observer in the world. The danger posed by Iran goes beyond the Gulf and threatens the security of the whole world," he said.

Driving his point home, he said: "I would like to ask a question of European and American citizens with Arab citizens listening: Can you imagine awakening one day to the news of no oil in your country when you know that oil is the most important fuel in your daily life? The answer will certainly be a nightmare, especially since all the elements of life in the world depend mainly on energy, and basically on oil."

He said all Saudi Arabia was doing was trying to tell the world that the Iranian threat is not only affecting the Kingdom but also threatens the most important sources of energy in the world. 

"The Tehran regime threatens the most important international shipping lanes in the world through which giant oil tankers move to provide European countries, America and the rest of the  world with the necessities for maintaining the sustainability and continued growth of their countries."
He said the Iranian threat was not only affecting Saudi Arabia or the Gulf region but also affecting everyone in the world. "The Iranian regime is behaving irresponsibly by threatening the largest and most important sources of energy and oil in the world. The threat comes from Iranian ballistic missiles which support the terrorist militias in Yemen. Iran threatens the oil tankers in the Bab Al-Mandab and the Strait of Hormuz which are "the most important international shipping lanes in the world."

"Iran's behavior amounts to a confrontation of the international community and its major responsibility. Do you want peace, security, and development? Or ruin, poverty, and disorder? The answer is yours."

Topics: Saudi Arabia Makkah Summits

Saudi aid independent of ‘political, racial and religious differences’

Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, general supervisor of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief), speaks during a conference in Makkah. (SPA)
Saudi aid independent of ‘political, racial and religious differences’

  • KSRelief chief says Makkah hosting Gulf and Islamic summits is part of Saudi Arabia’s mission toward Islamic world
MAKKAH: “Saudi Arabia has proven its objectivity as it does not link humanitarian aid to political stances of states, race, nor religion,” Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, general supervisor of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief), said at a press conference in Makkah.
Al-Rabeeah added that hosting the Gulf and Islamic summits in Makkah is part of the Kingdom’s mission toward the Islamic world, noting that Saudi Arabia in two decades has already spent $87 billion in humanitarian aid to 81 countries. He emphasized the compatibility of this aid with international law and the norms of international organizations. These humanitarian programs included health, education, rehabilitation of child soldiers and refugee aid.
He praised the sponsorship and guidance of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for the humanitarian aid programs of KSRelief. He said that there had been more than 1,011 humanitarian aid programs worth $3.5 billion to 44 countries since 2014, the primary beneficiaries being Yemen, Palestine, Syria, Somalia, Pakistan, Indonesia and Iraq.
Special care is given to empowering women and 225 projects worth $390 million were dedicated to this, benefitting 62 million women, Al-Rabeeah said, in addition to 234 projects that helped 114 million children who benefitted from educational, nutritional, health, protection and environment programs.
Al-Rabeeah stressed the good treatment of refugees in the Kingdom who are considered guests of honor by the Saudi authorities and people. These refugees include 561,000 Yemenis, 262,000 Syrians, 249,000 Rohingyas and hundreds of thousands more from other countries who benefit from the Kingdom’s help to support the economies of their countries.
He said that Yemen is the primary beneficiary of Saudi humanitarian programs, without discrimination between government or Iran-backed Houthi-controlled territories. He added that 345 projects worth $12 billion were launched in that country over the past four years, especially in humanitarian programs and economic development aid, including support to the Yemen Central Bank.
Al-Rabeeah stressed the importance of the Kingdom’s role, especially when the cholera epidemic broke out in Yemen last year. He added: “Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman supervised the humanitarian initiative organized by KSRelief and other Saudi institutions in coordination with the Yemeni Ministry of Health, the World Health Organization and UNICEF to control the epidemic.”
In addition, 150 programs worth $500 million were dedicated to rehabilitating 20,000 child soldiers who were recruited by militias — including psychological, educational, community and family rehabilitation programs — and that nearly 2,000 had been fully rehabilitated.
He declared the launch of a new humanitarian aid program called “Masam” to deactivate and remove 1.1 million mines planted by the militias in Yemen, considered the biggest project since World War II, and said that 71,000 mines had already been removed and deactivated.  
Al-Rabeeah noted that 78 projects worth $352 million were launched in Palestine in coordination with UN agencies, in addition to 191 projects dedicated to displaced children in Syria, including educational, health care and hospitals, and 37 projects worth $175 million in Somalia.

Topics: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief)

