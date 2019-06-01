You are here

What We Are Watching Today: 'BuzzFeed Unsolved'

Updated 01 June 2019
AMEERA ABID
Updated 01 June 2019
AMEERA ABID

Updated 01 June 2019
AMEERA ABID
A mystery and crime show guaranteed to keep you hooked for hours on end, “BuzzFeed Unsolved,” which can be found on YouTube, is presented by Ryan Bergara and Shane Madej.
Focusing on the True Crime and Supernatural genres, the show is conspiracy theory-based, with the pair traveling in each episode to the location of the whatever story they will investigate. Madej brings the theory and the belief, whilst Bergara brings the analysis, evidence, and is the more skeptical of the two. No paranormal activity is ever witnessed, but this does not detract from the skill of the storytelling.
Bergara and Madej’s chemistry on screen, though, also compensates for the lack of crime-solving. The show started a few years back and has been taking over the internet, combining humor, thrills, and mystery in each episode.

MAKKAH: Media delegations covering three major summits in Makkah praised Saudi Arabia’s efforts and role in uniting Arab and Muslim ranks.
They also praised the facilities and equipment provided to the media to cover the events. The media figures expressed hope that the summits can reach successful conclusions on regional issues.
On Friday, they visited the King Abdul Aziz Complex for Holy Kaaba Kiswa, and the Exhibition of the Two Holy Mosques Architecture.
The director general of the complex briefed the delegations on the various stages of manufacturing the Kiswa (the covering of the Kaaba). They also watched a documentary on this. S

