What We Are Watching Today: ‘BuzzFeed Unsolved’

AMEERA ABID

A mystery and crime show guaranteed to keep you hooked for hours on end, “BuzzFeed Unsolved,” which can be found on YouTube, is presented by Ryan Bergara and Shane Madej.

Focusing on the True Crime and Supernatural genres, the show is conspiracy theory-based, with the pair traveling in each episode to the location of the whatever story they will investigate. Madej brings the theory and the belief, whilst Bergara brings the analysis, evidence, and is the more skeptical of the two. No paranormal activity is ever witnessed, but this does not detract from the skill of the storytelling.

Bergara and Madej’s chemistry on screen, though, also compensates for the lack of crime-solving. The show started a few years back and has been taking over the internet, combining humor, thrills, and mystery in each episode.