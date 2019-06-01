You are here

ThePlace: Murabba Palace is one of Riyadh's prominent historical landmarks

Updated 01 June 2019
ThePlace: Murabba Palace is one of Riyadh’s prominent historical landmarks

Murabba Palace at King Abdul Aziz Historical Center in Riyadh is one of the city’s prominent historical landmarks.
The palace was built by the founder of the Kingdom King Abdul Aziz in 1937 outside the walls of the old city of Riyadh. The palace complex was built on a plot called “Murabba Al-Sufyan,” which was used for farming during the rainy season, according to the documents at the King Abdul Aziz Foundation for Research and Archives (Darah).
King Abdul Aziz used to receive kings and visiting heads of state and make historical agreements at Murabba Palace.
The palace was built in the traditional Najdian style, characterized by the highest levels of workmanship and design. The huge walls and internal and external ceilings are built with tamarisk and palm tree fronds. Stones were used in the foundations and columns, and wood was used for doors and windows.

 

Princess Lamia bint Majed, secretary-general and a member of the board of trustees of Alwaleed Philanthropies

Princess Lamia bint Majed, secretary-general and a member of the board of trustees of Alwaleed Philanthropies

  • Princess Lamia founded Sada Al-Arab, a publishing company operating in Cairo, Beirut and Dubai
  • Princess Lamia has bachelor’s degree in public relations, marketing and advertisin
Princess Lamia bint Majed has been secretary-general and a member of the board of trustees of Alwaleed Philanthropies since March 2016.

Founded by Prince Al-Waleed bin Talal and Princess Ameera Al-Taweel in 2003, Alwaleed Philanthropies is a charitable and philanthropic organization. With a mission to alleviate suffering around the world and globally transcend international borders, it collaborates with a range of philanthropic, government and educational organizations on projects and initiatives that focus on four areas: Empowering women and young people, developing communities, creating cultural understanding and providing disaster relief.

In an opinion piece published in Arab News on gender equality, Princess Lamia wrote: “In Saudi Arabia, women’s participation in the development of the Kingdom is a key aspect of Vision 2030. Female participation and empowerment in society is also a key pillar of our work at Alwaleed Philanthropies.”

After earning a bachelor’s degree in public relations, marketing and advertising from Misr International University in Cairo, the princess founded Sada Al-Arab, a publishing company operating in Cairo, Beirut and Dubai, in 2003. She also co-founded Media Codes Ltd. in Egypt, and the Fortune Media Group in Lebanon and Saudi Arabia.

She is also an author, having published her first novel “Abnaa Wa Demaa” in 2010, which followed a stint as editor-in-chief of Rotana magazine between 2004 and 2006, and of Mada magazine between 2002 and 2008.

