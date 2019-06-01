You are here

  • Home
  • At least 12 dead after shooting in Virginia
﻿

At least 12 dead after shooting in Virginia

Virginia Beach Police Officers huddle near the intersection of Princess Anne Road and Nimmo Parkway following a shooting at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center on Friday, May 31, 2019 in Virginia Beach, Va. (AP)
Updated 5 sec ago
AFP
0

At least 12 dead after shooting in Virginia

  • A municipal employee sprayed gunfire in a government building complex
  • The shooter was killed after an extended gunbattle with responding officers
Updated 5 sec ago
AFP
0

WASHINGTON: A municipal employee sprayed gunfire “indiscriminately” in a government building complex on Friday in the US state of Virginia, police said, killing 12 people and wounding four in the latest mass shooting to rock the country.
The shooter was also killed after an extended gunbattle with responding officers, in a scene that “best could be described as a war zone,” Virginia Beach police chief James Cervera told a news conference.
The shooting happened just after 4:00 p.m. (2000 GMT), when the gunman entered one of the buildings at the Virginia Beach municipal complex and “immediately began to indiscriminately fire on all of the victims,” Cervera said.
One victim was killed outside in his vehicle, while the others were found on all three floors of the building. Police upgraded the casualty toll to 12 dead and four wounded Friday night, after earlier reporting 11 dead and six wounded.
The shooter was armed with a .45-caliber handgun fitted with a sound suppressor, and he reloaded multiple times with extended magazines, Cervera said.
“Due to the sound of gunfire, (the four responding officers) were able to locate the floor in which the suspect was committing his crimes. They immediately engaged with the suspect, and I can tell you that it was a long gunbattle,” Cervera said.
“During this gunbattle, basically the officers stopped this individual from committing more carnage in that building.”
Authorities did not release the shooter’s name or speculate on his motives, aside from saying that he was a longtime employee of the public utilities department.
The wounded included a police officer, who was saved by his bulletproof vest. All were undergoing surgery Friday night.

Topics: Virginia

Related

0
World
Man arrested for London mosque shooting
0
World
Ten killed in Mexico shootout between alleged criminals

Lyon bomb suspect had pledged allegiance to Daesh

Updated 31 May 2019
AP
0

Lyon bomb suspect had pledged allegiance to Daesh

  • French President Emmanuel Macron had called the explosion an “attack” but no group has claimed responsibility for the explosion yet
  • France has been hit by a spate of attacks in recent years, some of them deadly, carried out by people ranging from extremist attackers to mentally unstable individuals
Updated 31 May 2019
AP
0

PARIS: The main suspect in the bombing last week in the French city of Lyon that wounded 14 people had pledged allegiance to Daesh, France’s counter-terrorism prosecutor said on Friday.
Remy Heitz said in a statement the 24-year-old man has admitted making the bomb and depositing the device in front of a bakery. He will be brought before an investigating judge.
The suspect, identified only as Mohamed Hichem M., was arrested on Monday. He arrived in France on a tourist visa in August 2017 but failed to leave again. Police did not give his nationality but some French media reported that he was Algerian. He was unknown to police services before the incident.
He could be charged with attempted murder, criminal terrorist conspiracy and manufacturing, possessing and carrying an explosive device in relation with a terrorist undertaking.
French President Emmanuel Macron had called the explosion an “attack” but no group has claimed responsibility for the explosion yet.
Last week, Heitz described video surveillance that showed a man heading toward the center of Lyon on a bike. He was seen arriving on foot, pushing his bike along a pedestrian-only street, then leaving a paper bag on a concrete block in the middle of the street. The suspect immediately returned to his bike and left the same way. One minute later, the explosion shattered the glass of a refrigerator in the bakery.
The suspect initially denied his involvement, then admitted “pledging allegiance to the IS deep down inside and dropping off the explosive device he had prepared beforehand,” Heitz said.
Data analysis of a computer used by the suspect until the end of last year also helped investigators establish he had an interest for “jihadi thesis and IS’s activities.”
The police probe also established that the suspect had ordered online a pack of 20 batteries corresponding to those that served to remotely trigger the device. Some traces found on evidence discovered at the scene also matched the suspect’s genetic profile, Heitz said.
The suspect was arrested along with his parents and brother, but they were released on Thursday without charges.
France has been hit by a spate of attacks in recent years, some of them deadly, carried out by people ranging from extremist attackers to mentally unstable individuals.

Topics: Lyon Daesh

Related

0
World
French police hunt suspect after Lyon bomb ‘attack’
0
World
Explosion in French city of Lyon wounds at least 13, Macron calls blast ‘attack’

Latest updates

Princess Lamia bint Majed, secretary-general and a member of the board of trustees of Alwaleed Philanthropies
0
Almost 950 killed in a month of Syria violence
0
Mena House: Cairo’s most legendary ‘family hotel’
0
France ‘outsourcing’ Daesh trials to Iraq
0
In the eye of the storm, Baghdad’s Green Zone remains sealed
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.